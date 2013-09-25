FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 2 - Region's FX stable, markets lack direction for now
September 25, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2 - Region's FX stable, markets lack direction for now

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Lack of clarity over U.S. Fed keeps investors on edge
    * Polish long-awaited switch tender fails to offer a spark
    * In Prague, investors await Thursday's central bank meeting

    WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were
stable on Wednesday after Poland's long-awaited bond switch
tender.
    At 1453 GMT, the zloty was steady against the
euro, the forint was 0.1 percent weaker, while the Czech crown
was flat.
    Analysts said uncertainty over what course of action the
U.S. Federal Reserve would take weighed on markets, alongside
concerns over a potential government shutdown in
Washington. 
    "Investors are tired and they are confused, so markets are
stable and boring, frankly. There are too many risks ahead,"
said a strategist at a London-based hedge fund.
    Warsaw's switch tender, the first since June, brought few,
if any, surprises.
    Poland sold 1.81 billion zlotys ($577 million) worth of
floating-coupon bonds maturing in January 2019 and 1.97 billion
zlotys in fixed-rate bonds due October 2023.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision last week to
keep its stimulus programmes has bolstered emerging markets
where investors have channelled much of the cheap U.S. cash.
    "It seems that sentiment should be positive in the near
term, the Fed is not scaling back if stimulus yet," said
Arkadiusz Urbanski, analyst at Pekao Bank. 
    Market participants are also looking to a Czech central bank
meeting on Thursday. With interest rates close to zero,
policymakers are mulling intervening against the currency to
further ease policy.
    Recent statements of the Czech central bank's board members
suggest the vote could be very close but Ceska Sporitelna bank
said earlier on Wednesday it was leaning toward the opinion that
the intervention would not happen.
      
                  CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1453 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2013
 Czech crown                 25.878    25.874   -0.02%  -3.21%
 Hungarian forint           299.600   299.170   -0.14%  -2.88%
 Polish zloty                 4.215     4.213    -0.05%  -3.34%
 Romanian leu                 4.464     4.470  +0.13%   -0.47%
 Croatian kuna                7.615     7.614    -0.02%  -0.84%
 Serbian dinar              114.570   114.570    0.00%   -1.98%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2013
 Prague                      963.12    962.02  +0.11%  -7.28%
 Budapest                  18733.82  18389.32   +1.87%  +3.08%
 Warsaw                     2407.54   2393.06   +0.61%  -6.79%
 Bucharest                  6020.12   5916.44  +1.75%  +16.91%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.252    -0.003   +6bps     -1bps
   5-year                1.192     -0.019   +34bps      -3bps
  10-year                2.413    -0.012   +57bps     -1bps
 Hungary
   3-year                4.580     -0.140   +423bps    -16bps
   5-year                5.120     -0.190   +427bps    -20bps
  10-year                5.700    -0.200    +385bps    -19bps
 Poland
   2-year                3.160    -0.130    +297bps    -14bps
   5-year                3.600    -0.190    +275bps    -20bps
  10-year                4.230   -0.190    +238bps    -18bps
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.460   0.480  0.510   0.45
 Hungary                      3.330   3.340  3.430   3.59
 Poland                       2.765   2.860  2.990   2.67
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 


 (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Karolina Slowikowska;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
