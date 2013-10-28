CEE MARKETS 2-Post-election noise weakens Czech crown, CEE assets flat

* Crown drops as victory of Czech Social Democrats slim * Other CEE assets flat, Hungarian cbank meeting watched By Karolina Slowikowska and Sandor Peto WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The crown dipped on Monday after weekend elections in the Czech Republic are expected to lead to messy coalition talks, while other Central European assets were treading water. Czech markets were closed for a holiday, but in international trade the crown shed 0.1 percent to the euro after a slim election victory of the centre-left Social Democrats, sparking a power struggle within the party. The party won 20.5 percent of the vote, the lowest vote tally for an election winner in the country's post-communist history. That outcome could help shares like energy group CEZ , lender Komercni Banka and telecoms group Telefonica Czech Republic, because it could ruin the party's plans for new taxes on utilities. But coalition negotiations may last for months and messy talks could worry investors in Czech markets even though the country has a long track record of political jitters. "The Czech political situation looks like a mess. But then again, it's been a mess for a while, so that's why few here are trading it - for now anyway," said one London-based hedge-fund strategist. Other Central European assets also moved little ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday which is unlikely to change expectations that it would not taper its bond buying programme before March, dealers said. Cheap money from the Fed has buoyed assets in emerging economies since last year, and Central European assets got additional support from hopes for economic recovery in Europe. The forint was flat against the euro ahead of a meeting on Tuesday of the Hungarian central bank (NBH), which is expected to cut its base rate by 20 basis points to 3.4 percent, after near halving it since August 2012. Commerzbank said in a note that currency volatility in emerging economies had dropped to levels last seen before the 2008 global crisis, and the Fed's delay to taper stimulus could encourage their central banks to cut interest rates. "Let's watch Tuesday's (expected) NBH action (rate cut) and tone for any signs of more aggressive cuts, the one main reason we are holding on to our, admittedly challenging, long zloty/forint recommendation," it added. Poland's zloty, the Romanian leu and the Serbian dinar firmed 0.1 percent against the euro. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1526 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.711 25.694 -0.07% -2.58% Hungarian forint 292.160 292.220 +0.02% -0.41% Polish zloty 4.180 4.182 +0.06% -2.54% Romanian leu 4.438 4.442 +0.08% +0.10% Croatian kuna 7.624 7.624 0.00% -0.96% Serbian dinar 113.860 113.990 +0.11% -1.37% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 990.78 990.80 0.00% -4.61% Budapest 18807.38 18849.45 -0.22% +3.49% Warsaw 2559.24 2537.62 +0.85% -0.92% Bucharest 5929.38 5974.10 -0.75% +15.14% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.241 -0.021 +5bps -3bps 5-year 1.120 -0.031 +35bps -2bps 10-year 2.354 +0.012 +60bps +2bps Hungary 3-year 4.200 -0.020 +390bps -3bps 5-year 4.620 0.000 +385bps +1bps 10-year 5.360 0.000 +361bps 0bps Poland 2-year 2.850 -0.130 +266bps -13bps 5-year 3.440 0.000 +267bps +1bps 10-year 4.140 0.000 +239bps 0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.440 0.450 0.480 0.44 Hungary 3.155 3.170 3.260 3.54 Poland 2.750 2.790 2.850 2.66 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska/Sandor Peto)