CEE MARKETS 2-Czech stocks jump after election hurts left's tax plans

* Czech Social Democrats' narrow election win dents tax hike plans * Komercni Banka hits record high, CEZ up 5 percent * Hungary's central bank cut rates to record low By Marton Dunai and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Prague shares were on course for their biggest one-day gain since January 2012 on Tuesday, with Komercni Banka soaring to a record high after a narrow election win for the Czech centre-left over the weekend hurt its plans for higher corporate taxes. The Prague bourse was the leading gainer in the region, while emerging European currencies, including the Czech crown, dipped. Hungary's forint eased after the central bank cut interest rates to new lows, as expected, and said it saw scope for further easing. Going into the Czech election, the Social Democrats (CSSD) had said they would look at hiking the tax rate for big firms and banks to 30 percent from 19 percent to fund spending. But the party won just 20.5 percent of the vote - short of a 30 percent it wanted - which will force it to negotiate with centrist anti-corruption movement ANO, which opposes any tax rises. "It should be difficult for the Social Democrats to push through (higher) corporate income tax rates for telco, energy and banks," Ceska Sporitelna said in a note. "Even an increase in the base corporate income tax rate from 19 percent to 21 percent looks less likely. This is good news for the equity market and especially for CEZ, Komercni Banka, Telefonica Czech Republic, and Erste (Bank) ." The Prague market, which had been closed since Friday evening, jumped as much as 3 percent to trade above 1,000 points for the first time since March. Lender Komercni Banka rose 5 percent to a record high. Czech utility CEZ, the region's largest listed power group, also rose 5 percent to its highest since June. The weak result for the Social Democrat party, on the verge of leading government for the first time since 2006, prompted calls for its leader to resign. The party's power struggle is complicating coalition talks, which could drag on for months. The crown and bonds have thus far shown little reaction to the election. The country has a debt load about half the EU average and the lowest borrowing costs in central Europe. But the leadership row among the Social Democrats or messy coalition talks could now unsettle investors. CENTRAL BANKS A central bank threat to weaken the crown as a way to ease policy now that interest rates are near zero is also hurting. Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as saying on Tuesday he would not hesitate to launch interventions right away. But board member Kamil Janacek told Reuters he was cautious about crown sales as he was not sure about the right way of unwinding them. Hungary's central bank cut interest rates to a record low 3.4 percent on Tuesday in its drive to boost the economy before the U.S. Federal Reserve begins withdrawing from the ultra-loose policy that has supported emerging markets. "There are a whole host of reasons to think that the easing cycle is nearing an end," Capital Economics said. "The economy is recovering and core inflation is rising. What's more, it's not clear that rates can be lowered much further without causing the forint to weaken." The forint fell 0.5 percent while the crown dipped 0.1 percent. The Polish zloty and the Romanian leu also both fell a touch. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1524 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.756 25.727 -0.11% -2.75% Hungarian forint 293.690 292.200 -0.51% -0.93% Polish zloty 4.187 4.179 -0.19% -2.69% Romanian leu 4.440 4.438 -0.05% +0.08% Croatian kuna 7.623 7.622 -0.01% -0.94% Serbian dinar 113.810 113.900 +0.08% -1.33% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 1017.15 990.78 +2.66% -2.07% Budapest 18735.52 18717.05 +0.10% +3.09% Warsaw 2582.14 2557.77 +0.95% -0.03% Bucharest 6026.35 5932.14 +1.59% +17.03% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.263 +0.001 +7bps 0bps 5-year 1.109 -0.012 +34bps -1bps 10-year 2.305 -0.046 +55bps -5bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.440 0.450 0.480 0.45 Hungary 3.170 3.180 3.260 3.54 Poland 2.715 2.750 2.830 2.66 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Ron Askew)