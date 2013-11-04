FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS - Polish zloty firms on strongest PMI in 2-1/2 years
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
November 4, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

CEE MARKETS - Polish zloty firms on strongest PMI in 2-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Polish zloty firms 0.4 pct in early trade
    * Polish manufacturing PMI data highest in 2-1/2 years,
export orders soar
    * Polish rate decision due on Wednesday eyed
    * Serbian dinar under pressure thanks to government's budget
draft

    WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty opened stronger
on Monday, underpinned by data that showed the manufacturing
sector expanding at its fastest rate in 2-1/2 years.
    The HSBC Poland manufacturing PMI index (PMI) rose for the
sixth successive month to a 30-month high of 53.4 points from
53.1 in September, data compiled by Markit and HSBC showed on
Monday. It was driven by the fastest rise in new export orders
in the 15-year history of the survey. 
    At 0833 GMT, the zloty was 0.4 percent stronger
against the euro, while the Hungarian forint was 0.5
percent up. The Czech crown was steady.
    "The beginning of the fourth quarter is very strong and
there is a chance that economic growth in the fourth quarter
could reach 2.5 percent, putting growth in all of 2013 at
1.4-1.5 percent," said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at Nordea
Bank. "This is yet another surprisingly strong PMI figure and it
could complicate the life of the rate-setters somewhat."
    The Polish central bank's rate decision is due on Wednesday
and the release of the bank's inflation and growth projections
should determine the rate outlook in the months ahead.
    All analysts polled by Reuters expected the central bank's
policymakers to keep borrowing costs unchanged at their all-time
low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday.
    In Hungary, where the forint was also firmer, seasonally
adjusted PMI eased to 51.0 points last month but remained above
the average of the past three years. 
    Dealers in Budapest, however, said the data failed to make a
bigger impact on the markets and the forint was gaining largely
due to technical factors.
    The Serbian dinar weakened slightly on Monday after the
government adopted a draft budget late on Friday.
    "Until the budget is adopted in parliament there will be a
lot of discussion about whether it is realistic or not and that
could bring some uncertainty in the market pushing the dinar
down," a Belgrade-based trader said. 

    CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0933 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                            bid     close      change  in 2013
Czech crown       25.837    25.864  +0.10%  -3.05%
Hungarian forint  295.820   297.340  +0.51%  -1.64%
Polish zloty       4.179     4.197   +0.42%  -2.52%
Romanian leu       4.436     4.443  +0.16%  +0.16%
Croatian kuna      7.620     7.618    -0.02%  -0.91%
Serbian dinar    114.040   113.850    -0.17%   -1.53%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                    close      change  in 2013
Prague                1016.91    1014.44  +0.24%  -2.10%
Budapest           18796.33  18827.03    -0.16%  +3.43%
Warsaw            2534.41   2528.97   +0.22%  -1.88%
Bucharest          6192.16   6119.59  +1.19%  +20.25%
***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
Czech Republic                                      spread
  2-year     0.225    0.000   +11bps     0bps
  5-year     1.129    +0.022   +47bps     +2bps
 10-year    2.328   +0.007   +64bps    +1bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                             3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
Czech Rep   0.430   0.440  0.450   0.44
Hungary      3.180   3.210  3.325   3.35
Poland       2.710   2.765  2.855   2.66
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************

 (Reporting Reuters bureaux, writing by Karolina Slowikowska;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.