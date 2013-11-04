CEE MARKETS - Polish zloty firms on strongest PMI in 2-1/2 years

* Polish zloty firms 0.4 pct in early trade * Polish manufacturing PMI data highest in 2-1/2 years, export orders soar * Polish rate decision due on Wednesday eyed * Serbian dinar under pressure thanks to government's budget draft WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty opened stronger on Monday, underpinned by data that showed the manufacturing sector expanding at its fastest rate in 2-1/2 years. The HSBC Poland manufacturing PMI index (PMI) rose for the sixth successive month to a 30-month high of 53.4 points from 53.1 in September, data compiled by Markit and HSBC showed on Monday. It was driven by the fastest rise in new export orders in the 15-year history of the survey. At 0833 GMT, the zloty was 0.4 percent stronger against the euro, while the Hungarian forint was 0.5 percent up. The Czech crown was steady. "The beginning of the fourth quarter is very strong and there is a chance that economic growth in the fourth quarter could reach 2.5 percent, putting growth in all of 2013 at 1.4-1.5 percent," said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at Nordea Bank. "This is yet another surprisingly strong PMI figure and it could complicate the life of the rate-setters somewhat." The Polish central bank's rate decision is due on Wednesday and the release of the bank's inflation and growth projections should determine the rate outlook in the months ahead. All analysts polled by Reuters expected the central bank's policymakers to keep borrowing costs unchanged at their all-time low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday. In Hungary, where the forint was also firmer, seasonally adjusted PMI eased to 51.0 points last month but remained above the average of the past three years. Dealers in Budapest, however, said the data failed to make a bigger impact on the markets and the forint was gaining largely due to technical factors. The Serbian dinar weakened slightly on Monday after the government adopted a draft budget late on Friday. "Until the budget is adopted in parliament there will be a lot of discussion about whether it is realistic or not and that could bring some uncertainty in the market pushing the dinar down," a Belgrade-based trader said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0933 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.837 25.864 +0.10% -3.05% Hungarian forint 295.820 297.340 +0.51% -1.64% Polish zloty 4.179 4.197 +0.42% -2.52% Romanian leu 4.436 4.443 +0.16% +0.16% Croatian kuna 7.620 7.618 -0.02% -0.91% Serbian dinar 114.040 113.850 -0.17% -1.53% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 1016.91 1014.44 +0.24% -2.10% Budapest 18796.33 18827.03 -0.16% +3.43% Warsaw 2534.41 2528.97 +0.22% -1.88% Bucharest 6192.16 6119.59 +1.19% +20.25% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.225 0.000 +11bps 0bps 5-year 1.129 +0.022 +47bps +2bps 10-year 2.328 +0.007 +64bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.430 0.440 0.450 0.44 Hungary 3.180 3.210 3.325 3.35 Poland 2.710 2.765 2.855 2.66 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting Reuters bureaux, writing by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Janet Lawrence)