CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets drop ahead of fx loan proposal
#Financials
November 22, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets drop ahead of fx loan proposal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Hungarian assets down, court to deal with fx loans on
Monday
    * Hungarian central bank seen cutting rates again next week
    * Templeton gets new term to manage $4.6 bln Romanian fund

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian asset prices slipped
on Friday before an expected cut in interest rates and a court
proposal on lawsuits over foreign-currency loans. Emerging
European currencies weakened against the euro.
    Hungary's main equity index eased 0.3 percent before
recovering some ground. Other Central European markets gained.
    Bucharest's main index rose a quarter percent, after
shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea
 approved Franklin Templeton for a new term as manager of
the $4.6 billion investment fund.
    The Hungarian forint, Polish zloty and
Czech crown were each 0.1 percent lower against the
euro. The Romanian leu was flat. Hungarian government
bonds eased.
    Budapest dealers said a proposal due on Monday from
Hungary's top court, the Kuria, may weaken the country's assets.
The proposal involve lawsuits against banks by Hungarians who
took out foreign-currrency loans.
    "If the Kuria's proposal is very negative to banks, that
could be bad to the forint," one currency dealer said.
    The court will outline a procedure for resolving claims
related to the foreign currency loans. It will meet on Dec. 16
to discuss the proposal, which could deepen losses of Hungary's
heavily taxed banks.
    Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its base rate by
20 basis points to 3.2 percent on Tuesday in a move that may put
further pressure on the forint. The bank has cut
rates from 7 percent in August last year to help the economy.
    The Czech central bank intervened to weaken the crown last
week, to make Czech exports more competitive and guard against
deflation. The crown fell more than 5 percent after the move.   
    Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Friday
that third-quarter flash gross domestic product data show the
country's struggling economy remains weak.
    "The preliminary data for the third quarter signal, at best,
movement along the bottom," he told a conference.
                  CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1538 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2013
 Czech crown                 27.261    27.230   -0.11%  -8.12%
 Hungarian forint           298.440   298.070   -0.12%  -2.51%
 Polish zloty                 4.199     4.196    -0.09%  -2.99%
 Romanian leu                 4.447     4.450  +0.06%   -0.09%
 Croatian kuna                7.640     7.649   +0.12%  -1.16%
 Serbian dinar              113.880   114.010   +0.11%   -1.39%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2013
 Prague                      1017.44    1012.45  +0.49%  -2.05%
 Budapest                  18546.87  18594.05    -0.25%  +2.06%
 Warsaw                     2589.60   2581.98   +0.30% +0.26%
 Bucharest                  6197.32   6183.85  +0.22%  +20.35%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.380    -0.032   +24bps     -7bps
   5-year                0.907     -0.018   +22bps      -5bps
  10-year                2.361    -0.005   +61bps     -2bps
 Hungary
   3-year                4.140     -0.010   +391bps    -5bps
   5-year                4.880    +0.300   +419bps   +27bps
  10-year                5.910   +0.080    +416bps   +7bps
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.340  0.350   0.38
 Hungary                      3.100   3.150  3.280   3.35
 Poland                       2.680   2.700  2.800   2.65
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************
 For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All
emerging market news   Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX  Middle East spot FX Asia
spot FX          Latin America spot FX Other
news and reports  World central bank news Economic Data
Guide Official rates   Emerging Diary
 Top events  Diaries Diaries Index
 

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing
by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
