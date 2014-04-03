CEE MARKETS 2-Hungarian, Polish bonds hold ground after strong debt sales

(Recasts with bond auction results, comments) * Hungary, Poland, lift bond offer; yields change little * More gains seen if ECB loosens policy, Hungary ratings improve * Slovenian 10-year yield lowest since joined euro zone By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - Hungarian and Polish government bond yields changed little on Thursday after heavily subscribed auctions, lagging a fall in debt yields on the euro zone periphery. But the strong demand signalled that Central European debt markets have the potential to join a rally of higher-yielding euro zone bonds later this year, market participants said. Hungary sold bonds worth 100 billion forints, more than its 60 billion forint original offer, in its last sale before Sunday's election, in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party are tipped to win a second term. "A victory by Fidesz could have a positive impact as it would confirm that there is no political uncertainty here," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Poland's 5.78 billion zloty sale was also above its 3-5 billion zloty target. Hungary sold 10-year bonds at an average of 5.61 percent, and Poland at 4.261 percent, both broadly in line with market yields and well above the 3.291 percent at an equivalent Spanish debt sale. Slovenia's corresponding yield, meanwhile, fell to 3.43 percent, the lowest since it joined the euro in 2007, after a bond issue on Tuesday that covered its financing needs for this year and left some resources for prefinancing debt that will mature in 2015 and 2016. ECB, RATING UPGRADES COULD HELP The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, but many investors expect it to loosen policy later to fight the threat of deflation, and that could strengthen Central Europe's high-yielding debt markets, traders and analysts said. "Many investors anticipate that the ECB will be forced to loosen monetary policy within the next months, so they bet that prices of Poland's bonds will go up," said Miroslaw Budzicki, analyst at PKO BP in Warsaw. Central European markets have suffered two sell-off waves this year due to contagion from wobbles in other emerging economies. Neighbouring Ukraine's crisis and conflict with Russia still pose a risk for the region's assets. "A significant exchange rate risk remains in Central Europe, therefore I don't expect long-term yields here to get near yields in the euro zone periphery," said Janos Samu, analyst of Concorde Securities in Budapest. Investors still expect gains in medium- and long-expiry debt instruments in the region, particularly if euro zone debt yields decline further. "For (junk-rated) Hungary, a real rally would come only if credit rating agencies upgrade it later this year, and that is not impossible," the Budapest-based trader said. "The Poles, with their better debt rating, are in a much better situation." The region's currency and equity markets were mixed, after a rally in the past weeks on relief that the Ukraine-Russia conflict has not escalated. Shares of Telekom jumped by over 4 percent in Ljubljana after Slovenia on Wednesday called for bids for the purchase of 75.6 percent of the company. Croatian fertilizer producer Petrokemija gained one percent after a statement by the Economy Minister that the company, whose sell-off recently failed, will be restructured. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1440 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.432 27.411 -0.08% -0.36% Hungarian forint 306.950 307.410 +0.15% -3.25% Polish zloty 4.172 4.175 +0.08% -0.52% Romanian leu 4.473 4.465 -0.18% -0.30% Croatian kuna 7.646 7.648 +0.03% -0.37% Serbian dinar 115.290 115.410 +0.10% -0.69% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1018.15 1017.67 +0.05% +3.17% Budapest 18134.26 18021.11 +0.63% -1.09% Warsaw 2459.76 2473.45 -0.55% +2.30% Bucharest 6424.06 6431.97 -0.12% -0.83% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.347 -0.026 +15bps -3bps 5-year 1.101 -0.002 +41bps -1bps 10-year 2.146 -0.001 +52bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 4.510 0.000 +421bps -1bps 5-year 4.800 -0.010 +411bps -2bps 10-year 5.610 0.000 +398bps -1bps Poland 2-year 3.060 0.000 +286bps -1bps 5-year 3.550 +0.020 +286bps +1bps 10-year 4.260 +0.020 +263bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.410 0.420 0.440 0.37 Hungary 2.830 2.980 3.200 2.67 Poland 2.750 2.750 2.850 2.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Michal Janusz in Warsaw, Marja Novak in Ljubljana, Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)