#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Erste Bank shares rally on ceasefire with Hungary

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates with gains in Erste shares, currency moves)
    By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Erste Bank 
listed on central European bourses were on track for their
biggest one-day gain since November on Tuesday after Hungary
offered a truce to foreign banks it has been squeezing for
years.
    Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday he would make it
cheaper for banks to operate in Hungary in exchange for them
lending more to boost recovery. As part of the deal, the
government agreed to buy a minority holding in Austrian Erste
Bank's Hungarian business. 
    Shares in Erste, emerging Europe's third-largest lender,
were 4.7 percent higher in Prague and rose 4 percent
in Bucharest on Tuesday. 
    "The news is positive for Erste as it could mitigate the
recent 'unfriendly' government stance towards the banking sector
and help Erste to turn numbers in the country to the black," J&T
Banka analysts in Prague said.
    Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender,
Hungary's OTP Bank had gained 4.4 percent by 1344 GMT,
reaching their strongest levels since late September after a
rally late in the previous session.
    Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint were
down on the day but off their lows, hit by uncertainty over
whether Greece can agree an extension of its financial lifeline
with creditors.
     "Will the zloty weaken further? It's a question for
European policymakers," said Raiffeisen Polbank analyst Dorota
Strauch. "All the moves are caused by Greece and Ukraine and if
there are more worries on the market, it can test levels above
4.20 per euro soon." 
    Hungarian inflation data for January on Wednesday will be
watched for clues to whether the National Bank of Hungary will
restart interest rate cuts from a record-low 2.1 percent.
    "Yesterday we had Czech inflation figures, which were a tad
above expectations," a Budapest-based currency trader said. "If
Hungarian figures also surprise on the upside, that might temper
rate cut expectations here."
    Societe Generale recommended going short the Hungarian
currency, which has gained 4 percent since the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme was announced last month.
    Romanian assets were little changed as investors shrugged
off Bucharest's failure to reach agreement with international
creditors over a new aid deal, with analysts saying the country
had sufficient finances to tide it over for a while.
    Talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European
Commission broke down on Monday after Romania resisted calls for
gas price hikes and restructuring state-run coal firms, Prime
Minister Victor Ponta said. 
    
                  CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1429 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2014
 Czech crown                 27.730    27.721    -0.03%  -0.28%
 Hungarian forint           309.330   307.820    -0.49% +2.31%
 Polish zloty                 4.201     4.184    -0.40%  +2.03%
 Romanian leu                 4.437     4.433    -0.09%  +0.99%
 Croatian kuna                7.717     7.716   -0.01%   -0.80%
 Serbian dinar              121.900   122.350   +0.37%  -0.45%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2014
 Prague                      991.06   980.72   +1.05% +4.15%
 Budapest                    17907.68 17665.69 +1.37%  +8.41%
 Warsaw                      2349.00  2339.79   +0.39% +1.12%
 Bucharest                   7099.96  7024.53  +1.07%  +2.90%
 Ljubljana                   779.55   775.34   +0.54%   0.00%
 Zagreb                      1763.58  1756.97   +0.38%  +1.34%
 Belgrade                    665.36   665.74    -0.06%  +1.44%
 Sofia                       500.15   499.32   +0.17%   -4.52%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.111   +0.017   +32bps   +3bps
   5-year                0.168    -0.046   +21bps    -5bps
  10-year                0.557    +0.044   +17bps    +1bps
 Hungary
   3-year                2.280    +0.030   +247bps   +4bps
   5-year                2.790    +0.020   +283bps   +2bps
  10-year                3.240    +0.015   +285bps    -2bps
 Poland
   2-year                1.672  +0.051    +188bps  +6bps
   5-year                1.909   -0.002    +195bps   -1bps
  10-year                2.284  +0.005    +190bps   -3bps
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                               3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.340   0.330  0.330   0.33
 Hungary                      1.940   1.840  1.830   2.1
 Poland                       1.570   1.490  1.490   1.97
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Catherine Evans)

