FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 2-Forint extends gain, Hungary cuts rates as expected
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 21, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Forint extends gain, Hungary cuts rates as expected

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Hungarian central bank cuts rates by 15 bps as expected
    * Forint extends gains, economic growth buoys CEE currencies
    * Greece is a short-term risk to regional markets

 (Adds Hungarian central bank rate cut, new comments)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - Rising growth prospects
continued to push Central European assets higher on Tuesday,
including the forint, which had factored in a rate cut by the
Hungarian central bank.
    The bank lowered its base rate to 1.8 percent, its second 15
basis point cut since March, and flagged further easing as a
response to deflation, a strong local currency and capital flows
into the region's fast-growing economies.  
    Monday's strong Polish industrial output and retail sales
data have added to signs that the region's economies are
improving. The zloty firmed further, after jumping to a
four-year high beyond 4.0 to the euro on Monday.
    The forint also extended gains, firming by 0.4 percent
against the euro to 297.6 by 1327 GMT, near 18-month highs
beyond 295.8. 
    In a Reuters poll last week, analysts' median forecast was
that the Hungarian central bank could cut rates to 1.5 percent
by the end of 2015.
    Goldman Sachs said in a note that the bank would prefer a
weaker forint and would try to support the currency only if it
reached much weaker levels at 320-325. 
    The U.S. investment bank said the zloty had a stronger
footing if concerns that Greece might default hits European
markets, partly because the Polish central bank said last month
that it would not lower rates further.
    A rapid further firming could make the Polish central bank
sell the zloty in the market, it added.   
    The zloty traded 0.3 percent firmer at 3.975. Analysts said
it could firm further towards 3.91, the level which companies in
a central bank poll said would make exports unprofitable.
   
    The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.437 against the
euro due to concerns that Greece may run out of money soon if it
does not secure more financial aid from creditors.
    Romania has closer trading links to Greece than Hungary or
Poland although Polish government bonds were treading water amid
caution over Greece.
    Budapest continued to lead regional stock markets higher,
spurred by improving local growth prospects and after stock
markets globally continued to be supported by China's decision
on Sunday to cut commercial banks' cash reserve requirement to
stimulate growth in the world's second-biggest economy. 
    Budapest's main index rose 1.1 percent and has now
rallied 32.5 percent since the end of 2014.  
    The stocks of Magyar Telekom, however, fell almost
5 percent to 400 forints, after Economy Minister Mihaly Varga
said Hungary's special tax on the telecoms sector would not be
cut next year, crushing earlier hopes for a reduction.
  
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1527 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.425    27.428   +0.01%  +0.83% 
 Hungary forint             297.600   298.875   +0.43%  +6.34% 
 Polish zloty                 3.975     3.986   +0.26%  +7.81% 
 Romanian leu                 4.437     4.433   -0.10%  +0.99% 
 Croatian kuna                7.579     7.567   -0.16%  +1.00% 
 Serbian dinar              119.980   119.920   -0.05%  +1.14% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1052.26  1051.47   +0.08% +10.58% 
 Budapest                   21890.45 21642.72   +1.14% +32.52% 
 Warsaw                      2517.44  2505.34   +0.48%  +8.37% 
 Bucharest                   7497.79  7500.75   -0.04%  +8.67% 
 Ljubljana                    817.58   821.46   -0.47%  +4.88% 
 Zagreb                      1736.43  1734.27   +0.12%  -0.22% 
 Belgrade                     726.02   729.84   -0.52% +10.69% 
 Sofia                        498.32   502.25   -0.78%  -4.87% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.01    -0.005   +025bps    +0bps    
   5-year                0.005    -0.001   +015bps    +0bps    
  10-year                0.371    +0.007   +028bps    -1bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.220    +0.000   +247bps    +0bps    
   5-year                2.740    -0.010   +288bps    -1bps    
  10-year                3.360    +0.035   +327bps    +2bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.648    +0.000   +191bps    +0bps  
   5-year                1.985    +0.037   +213bps    +4bps  
  10-year                2.344    +0.033   +225bps    +2bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.210  0.270   0.31 
 Hungary                      1.750   1.760  1.650   1.82 
 Poland                       1.630   1.590  1.600   1.65 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.