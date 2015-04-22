FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 1-Magyar Telekom bounces, markets eye fiscal risks in region
April 22, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-Magyar Telekom bounces, markets eye fiscal risks in region

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Magyar Telekom bounces after big fall on dashed tax-cut hope
    * Regional growth outlook overshadows risks
    * Currencies retreat but stay strong

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Central European shares rose on Wednesday as optimism over
regional growth outweighed concerns that governments may relax fiscal policy to shore up their
popularity before elections in coming months.
    Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar Telekom led the gainers, rising 1.25 percent by 0749 GMT
after plunging 5 percent in the previous session after Hungary's government crushed hopes for a cut in
a hefty windfall tax on the telecom sector.
    Instead, it plans to lower personal income and value added taxes next year in measures that may
help the ruling Fidesz party reverse a drop in its popularity before 2018 elections.
    The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index edged up 0.2 percent. The benchmark has surged 33
percent this year.
    Expectations that Hungary will cut one of the highest banking taxes in the region, helped OTP Bank
 lead the gainers.
    Central European growth of around 3 percent, relatively high debt yields and a spillover of demand
from the European Central Bank's bond buying has boosted regional stock markets for months.
    However, with Poland holding general elections in October and Romania next year, investors are
keeping a close eye on risks stemming from a possible loosening of fiscal policies in the region.
 
    Poland, Romania and Hungary are expected to run budget deficits below the EU threshold of 3
percent of economic output in the next few years even though Poland may unfreeze public sector wages
and Romania plans a big cut in value-added taxes. 
    Credit rating agency Moody's said in a note dated April 21 that the region's positive
macroeconomic trends and resilience to external shocks were supportive to its companies.
    "Positive economic growth dynamics are also providing good conditions for local financial
markets," it said. 
    Some of the region's currencies are hover near multi-year highs, pushing central banks towards
loosening monetary policy. The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 1.8
percent on Tuesday.
    Regional currencies retreated slightly on Wednesday.
    The forint shed 0.2 percent against the euro and the zloty eased 0.1 percent
to 3.996.
    "The current levels may justify some profit taking, but next pieces of good (Polish economic) data
may cause the zloty to move further down to 3.95 per euro," Bank BPH currency dealer Marek Cherubin
said.   
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0949 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.453    27.442   -0.04%  +0.72% 
 Hungary forint             299.400   298.715   -0.23%  +5.70% 
 Polish zloty                 3.996     3.993   -0.09%  +7.24% 
 Romanian leu                 4.435     4.438   +0.06%  +1.03% 
 Croatian kuna                7.576     7.577   +0.01%  +1.04% 
 Serbian dinar              120.070   120.060   -0.01%  +1.07% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1052.19  1056.79   -0.44% +10.57% 
 Budapest                   21936.17 21903.37   +0.15% +32.79% 
 Warsaw                      2513.09  2509.50   +0.14%  +8.18% 
 Bucharest                   7514.03  7503.56   +0.14%  +8.90% 
 Ljubljana                    818.27   817.58   +0.08%  +4.97% 
 Zagreb                      1736.63  1733.24   +0.20%  -0.21% 
 Sofia                        497.46   497.58   -0.02%  -5.04% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.10    -0.090   +016bps    -9bps    
   5-year                0.026    +0.021   +017bps    +3bps    
  10-year                0.376    +0.005   +028bps    +1bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.220    +0.020   +246bps    +2bps    
   5-year                2.740    +0.000   +288bps    +0bps    
  10-year                3.360    +0.115   +327bps   +12bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.652    +0.000   +192bps    +0bps  
   5-year                2.043    +0.033   +219bps    +4bps  
  10-year                2.397    +0.000   +230bps    +1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.210  0.270   0.31 
 Hungary                      1.750   1.760  1.660   1.82 
 Poland                       1.635   1.600  1.615   1.65 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague; Editing by Louise Ireland)

