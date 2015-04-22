FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 2-Assets drop on concerns over Greece, regional outlook sound
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 22, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Assets drop on concerns over Greece, regional outlook sound

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Assets retreat but prospects remain strong
    * Magyar Telekom bounces after big fall on dashed tax-cut
hope
    * Regional growth outlook overshadows fiscal risks

 (Recasts with a deepening of losses on concerns over Greece)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - The forint led a fall
of Central European assets on Wednesday as concerns over
Greece's debt crisis weighed on European markets.
    But Magyar Telekom shares bucked the trend as
optimism over the region's economic growth underpinned markets.
    Greece will not present reforms by Friday's meeting of euro
zone finance ministers, but it should be able to stay solvent
until June, a Eurogroup spokesman said. 
    The forint eased 0.7 percent against the euro by
1320 GMT to 300.85, a day after the National Bank of Hungary cut
its base rate by 15 basis points as some central banks in the
region try to curb their currencies' rise.
    The zloty eased a quarter of a percent. The leu
, after lagging behind its regional peers in the past
weeks, regained some ground, firming 0.3 percent.
    Government bond yields in the region rose by a few basis
points and equities prices mostly dropped.
    A 2 percent rebound of Magyar Telekom shares helped the
Budapest's Stock Exchange's main index, which has gained
some 33 percent since the end of 2014, stay positive.
    The shares of the Deutsche Telekom unit bounced
back from Tuesday's 5 percent plunge after Hungary's government
crushed hopes for a cut in a hefty windfall tax on the telecom
sector.
    Instead, it plans to lower the personal income tax and value
added tax on pork next year in measures that may help the ruling
Fidesz party reverse a drop in its popularity before 2018
elections. 
    Central European growth of around 3 percent, relatively high
debt yields and a spillover of demand from the European Central
Bank's bond buying has boosted regional stock markets for
months.
    However, with Poland holding general elections in October
and Romania next year, investors are keeping a close eye on
risks stemming from a possible loosening of fiscal policies in
the region. 
    Poland, Romania and Hungary are expected to run budget
deficits below the EU threshold of 3 percent of economic output
in the next few years, even though Poland may unfreeze public
sector wages and Romania plans a big cut in value-added taxes.
 
    Credit rating agency Moody's said in a note dated April 21
that the region's positive macroeconomic trends and resilience
to external shocks were supportive to its companies.
    "Positive economic growth dynamics are also providing good
conditions for local financial markets," it said.
 
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1520 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.439    27.442   +0.01%  +0.78% 
 Hungary forint             300.850   298.715   -0.71%  +5.19% 
 Polish zloty                 4.002     3.993   -0.24%  +7.08% 
 Romanian leu                 4.424     4.438   +0.30%  +1.28% 
 Croatian kuna                7.573     7.577   +0.05%  +1.08% 
 Serbian dinar              120.350   120.060   -0.24%  +0.83% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1044.03  1056.79   -1.21% +09.71% 
 Budapest                   21937.05 21903.37   +0.15% +32.80% 
 Warsaw                      2518.81  2509.50   +0.37%  +8.43% 
 Bucharest                   7463.31  7503.56   -0.54%  +8.17% 
 Ljubljana                    816.53   817.58   -0.13%  +4.75% 
 Zagreb                      1733.85  1733.24   +0.04%  -0.36% 
 Belgrade                     726.54   726.02   +0.07% +10.76% 
 Sofia                        499.13   497.58   +0.31%  -4.72% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.051    +0.067   +031bps    +6bps    
   5-year                0.047    +0.042   +017bps    +3bps    
  10-year                0.416    +0.045   +030bps    +4bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.240    +0.040   +247bps    +3bps    
   5-year                2.770    +0.030   +290bps    +2bps    
  10-year                3.370    +0.125   +326bps   +12bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.657    +0.000   +192bps    +0bps  
   5-year                2.056    +0.046   +218bps    +3bps  
  10-year                2.419    +0.051   +231bps    +4bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.210  0.270   0.31 
 Hungary                      1.750   1.760  1.660   1.74 
 Poland                       1.650   1.590  1.590   1.65 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Robert Mueller
in Prague; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.