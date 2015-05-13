FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 2-Strong growth data helps bonds track euro zone rebound
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Strong growth data helps bonds track euro zone rebound

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* GDP continues to grow robustly in Hungary, Romania,
Slovakia
    * Euro zone bond rebound buoys bonds, zloty outperforms
currencies
    * Investors still fear that bond sell-off may continue
    * EU recommends ending excessive deficit procedure against
Poland
    * Polish PKO bank stocks fall almost 5 pct on Q1 earnings
decline

 (Adds retreat of currencies except for the zloty)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 13 (Reuters) - Currencies and government bonds
in the European Union's emerging markets rose on Wednesday after
a batch of strong first-quarter economic output data from the
Central European region.
    The assets would not have firmed without a rebound of euro
zone government bonds after the past few weeks' sell-off,
traders said.
    First-quarter euro zone economic output figures further
afield from across the bloc were mixed, showing a slowdown from
a robust pace in Germany, the main export market of the EU's
eastern states.
    Euro zone economic growth rose 0.4 percent
quarter-on-quarter, less than analysts' 0.5 percent forecast,
with German growth slowing to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in
the previous quarter. 
    But slower growth there indicates that the European Central
Bank will keep its bond buying programme which has also helped
buoy Central European assets.
    The yield on Poland's 10-year bonds dropped 3 basis points
to 2.84 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield fell 13 basis
points from Tuesday's fixing to 3.65 percent.
    A more significant slowdown in Germany would be a worry, but
the first-quarter economic output figures released in the region
on Wednesday were better than expected, traders and analysts
said.
    Annual economic growth was 3.1 percent in Slovakia and 3.4
percent in Hungary. Romania's robust 4.3 percent growth was well
above analysts' 2.7 percent consensus forecast.
    "The short point is that the region started the year on a
strong note," Capital Economics analyst William Jackson said in
a note.
    "This is particularly encouraging in light of the slowdown
in the German economy in Q1 and fears that the recession in
Russia would weigh on activity," he added.
    Regional currencies gave up most of the ground won in early
trade as investors remain worried that the global bond market
rout, which also caused wobbles in stock markets, may continue.
    The forint was flat against the euro at 1325 GMT
and the leu firmed 0.1 percent. But the Polish zloty
still traded firmer by 0.4 percent at 4.079 versus the euro.
    "The difference is that the European Commission could end
its excessive deficit procedure against Poland, but proposed
adjustment measures to Hungary and Romania," one Budapest-based
currency dealer said.  
    The region's main equities indices were mostly in the red.  
    The stocks of the biggest Polish bank PKO BP fell
almost 5 percent after it reported a 19 percent annual fall in
its first-quarter profit on Wednesday. 
    The shares fell earlier this week due to concerns after the
surprise first-round presidential election defeat of incumbent
Bronislaw Komorowski that Poland may elect a new, less
business-friendly government in the autumn.   
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1525 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.431    27.421   -0.04%  +0.81% 
 Hungary forint             306.690   306.735   +0.01%  +3.19% 
 Polish zloty                 4.079     4.096   +0.41%  +5.07% 
 Romanian leu                 4.460     4.465   +0.13%  +0.48% 
 Croatian kuna                7.557     7.573   +0.21%  +1.29% 
 Serbian dinar              120.200   120.470   +0.22%  +0.96% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1031.18  1035.10   -0.38%  +8.36% 
 Budapest                   22285.40 22529.13   -1.08% +34.91% 
 Warsaw                      2540.29  2542.65   -0.09% +09.35% 
 Bucharest                   7528.57  7557.47   -0.38% +09.11% 
 Ljubljana                    802.01   802.90   -0.11%  +2.88% 
 Zagreb                      1712.16  1713.21   -0.06%  -1.61% 
 Belgrade                     716.18   707.59   +1.21% +09.19% 
 Sofia                        484.66   487.45   -0.57%  -7.48% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.041    -0.050   +024bps    -5bps    
   5-year                0.202    -0.001   +012bps    +2bps    
  10-year                0.810    +0.037   +018bps    +8bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.540    -0.050   +267bps    -4bps    
   5-year                3.230    -0.040   +314bps    -2bps    
  10-year                3.800    -0.045   +317bps    +0bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.773    +0.000   +197bps    +0bps  
   5-year                2.370    -0.035   +228bps    -1bps  
  10-year                2.853    -0.034   +222bps    +1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.310  0.310   0.31 
 Hungary                      1.750   1.640  1.740   1.69 
 Poland                       1.725   1.725  1.748   1.67 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting from Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.