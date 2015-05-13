CEE MARKETS 2-Strong growth data helps bonds track euro zone rebound

* GDP continues to grow robustly in Hungary, Romania, Slovakia * Euro zone bond rebound buoys bonds, zloty outperforms currencies * Investors still fear that bond sell-off may continue * EU recommends ending excessive deficit procedure against Poland * Polish PKO bank stocks fall almost 5 pct on Q1 earnings decline (Adds retreat of currencies except for the zloty) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 13 (Reuters) - Currencies and government bonds in the European Union's emerging markets rose on Wednesday after a batch of strong first-quarter economic output data from the Central European region. The assets would not have firmed without a rebound of euro zone government bonds after the past few weeks' sell-off, traders said. First-quarter euro zone economic output figures further afield from across the bloc were mixed, showing a slowdown from a robust pace in Germany, the main export market of the EU's eastern states. Euro zone economic growth rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, less than analysts' 0.5 percent forecast, with German growth slowing to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter. But slower growth there indicates that the European Central Bank will keep its bond buying programme which has also helped buoy Central European assets. The yield on Poland's 10-year bonds dropped 3 basis points to 2.84 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield fell 13 basis points from Tuesday's fixing to 3.65 percent. A more significant slowdown in Germany would be a worry, but the first-quarter economic output figures released in the region on Wednesday were better than expected, traders and analysts said. Annual economic growth was 3.1 percent in Slovakia and 3.4 percent in Hungary. Romania's robust 4.3 percent growth was well above analysts' 2.7 percent consensus forecast. "The short point is that the region started the year on a strong note," Capital Economics analyst William Jackson said in a note. "This is particularly encouraging in light of the slowdown in the German economy in Q1 and fears that the recession in Russia would weigh on activity," he added. Regional currencies gave up most of the ground won in early trade as investors remain worried that the global bond market rout, which also caused wobbles in stock markets, may continue. The forint was flat against the euro at 1325 GMT and the leu firmed 0.1 percent. But the Polish zloty still traded firmer by 0.4 percent at 4.079 versus the euro. "The difference is that the European Commission could end its excessive deficit procedure against Poland, but proposed adjustment measures to Hungary and Romania," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The region's main equities indices were mostly in the red. The stocks of the biggest Polish bank PKO BP fell almost 5 percent after it reported a 19 percent annual fall in its first-quarter profit on Wednesday. The shares fell earlier this week due to concerns after the surprise first-round presidential election defeat of incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski that Poland may elect a new, less business-friendly government in the autumn. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1525 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.431 27.421 -0.04% +0.81% Hungary forint 306.690 306.735 +0.01% +3.19% Polish zloty 4.079 4.096 +0.41% +5.07% Romanian leu 4.460 4.465 +0.13% +0.48% Croatian kuna 7.557 7.573 +0.21% +1.29% Serbian dinar 120.200 120.470 +0.22% +0.96% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1031.18 1035.10 -0.38% +8.36% Budapest 22285.40 22529.13 -1.08% +34.91% Warsaw 2540.29 2542.65 -0.09% +09.35% Bucharest 7528.57 7557.47 -0.38% +09.11% Ljubljana 802.01 802.90 -0.11% +2.88% Zagreb 1712.16 1713.21 -0.06% -1.61% Belgrade 716.18 707.59 +1.21% +09.19% Sofia 484.66 487.45 -0.57% -7.48% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.041 -0.050 +024bps -5bps 5-year 0.202 -0.001 +012bps +2bps 10-year 0.810 +0.037 +018bps +8bps Hungary 3-year 2.540 -0.050 +267bps -4bps 5-year 3.230 -0.040 +314bps -2bps 10-year 3.800 -0.045 +317bps +0bps Poland 2-year 1.773 +0.000 +197bps +0bps 5-year 2.370 -0.035 +228bps -1bps 10-year 2.853 -0.034 +222bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.310 0.310 0.31 Hungary 1.750 1.640 1.740 1.69 Poland 1.725 1.725 1.748 1.67 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting from Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Andrew Heavens)