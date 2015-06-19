CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies stable as Greece heads into crucial hours

By Gergely Szakacs BUDAPEST, June 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed in early Friday trade as investors looked for signs of the outcome of the Greek debt crisis. At 0723 GMT, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint were up against the euro, with the forint rebounding from early falls past the 313 mark. "We are at a standstill. Sentiment is not terribly positive. We have briefly pierced 313," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "There is no local excitement. We are awaiting the news out of Greece." Central Europe's weak trade links with Greece are weak, so the economic fallout should be limited if Athens drops out of the euro zone or resorts to more drastic measures to shore up its finances. Talks between Greece and its lenders have stalled. "Uncertainty over the development in Greece could have further short-term negative implications on CE/SEE currencies," Raiffeisen said in a note. "Here we could see additional volatility in HUF and especially PLN (that is still perceived as a risk indicator in CEE), but we could likewise see short-term movement in SEE currencies such as the RON," it said. In the longer term, the Greek troubles could affect some markets, especially Serbia and Bulgaria, and to a lesser extent Romania, where Greek banks are active. "Looking to Greece, we continue to recommend staying sidelined CEE periphery countries, with the exception of Romania that observes strong fundamentals," Commerzbank said in a note. "We could well wake up on Monday morning with some surprise decision of historic proportions. That is no environment to be exposed to eurobonds in Bulgaria, Macedonia or Albania in our view, given their exposure in turn to the Greek macro story." * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0923 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.250 27.226 -0.09% +1.48% Hungary forint 312.800 312.865 +0.02% +1.17% Polish zloty 4.169 4.175 +0.15% +2.80% Romanian leu 4.488 4.487 -0.02% -0.15% Croatian kuna 7.573 7.575 +0.02% +1.08% Serbian dinar 120.380 120.490 +0.09% +0.81% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 974.43 967.38 +0.73% +2.40% Budapest 21491.37 21529.13 -0.18% +30.10% Warsaw 2319.89 2334.36 -0.62% -0.14% Bucharest 7314.26 7279.70 +0.47% +6.01% Ljubljana 0.00 735.63 +0.00% -100.0% Zagreb 1755.92 1756.80 -0.05% +0.90% Belgrade 0.00 677.46 +0.00% -100.0% Sofia 484.87 483.88 +0.20% -7.44% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.026 -0.085 +023bps -8bps 5-year 0.425 +0.006 +063bps +1bps 10-year 1.165 -0.044 +131bps -3bps Hungary 3-year 2.230 +0.030 +212bps +6bps 5-year 3.170 +0.000 +306bps +3bps 10-year 4.150 +0.035 +404bps +6bps Poland 2-year 2.015 +0.000 +124bps +3bps 5-year 2.774 +0.000 +200bps +3bps 10-year 3.301 +0.000 +252bps +3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.340 0.340 0.31 Hungary 1.410 1.460 1.550 1.50 Poland 1.783 1.810 1.848 1.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)