CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies stable as Greece heads into crucial hours
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies stable as Greece heads into crucial hours

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

By Gergely Szakacs
    BUDAPEST, June 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
were little changed in early Friday trade as investors looked
for signs of the outcome of the Greek debt crisis.
    At 0723 GMT, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian
forint were up against the euro, with the forint
rebounding from early falls past the 313 mark.    
    "We are at a standstill. Sentiment is not terribly positive.
We have briefly pierced 313," a Budapest-based currency dealer
said. "There is no local excitement. We are awaiting the news
out of Greece."
    Central Europe's weak trade links with Greece are weak, so
the economic fallout should be limited if Athens drops out of
the euro zone or resorts to more drastic measures to shore up
its finances. Talks between Greece and its lenders have stalled.
    "Uncertainty over the development in Greece could have
further short-term negative implications on CE/SEE currencies,"
Raiffeisen said in a note.
    "Here we could see additional volatility in HUF and
especially PLN (that is still perceived as a risk indicator in
CEE), but we could likewise see short-term movement in SEE
currencies such as the RON," it said.
    In the longer term, the Greek troubles could affect some
markets, especially Serbia and Bulgaria, and to a lesser extent
Romania, where Greek banks are active.
    "Looking to Greece, we continue to recommend staying
sidelined CEE periphery countries, with the exception of Romania
that observes strong fundamentals," Commerzbank said in a note.
    "We could well wake up on Monday morning with some surprise
decision of historic proportions. That is no environment to be
exposed to eurobonds in Bulgaria, Macedonia or Albania in our
view, given their exposure in turn to the Greek macro story."
 *                                                            *                                                                                          
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0923 CET ************                                                                                          
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************                                                                                          
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change                                                                                            
                            bid     close      change  in 2015                                                                                           
 Czech crown                 27.250    27.226   -0.09%  +1.48%                                                                                           
 Hungary forint             312.800   312.865   +0.02%  +1.17%                                                                                           
 Polish zloty                 4.169     4.175   +0.15%  +2.80%                                                                                           
 Romanian leu                 4.488     4.487   -0.02%  -0.15%                                                                                           
 Croatian kuna                7.573     7.575   +0.02%  +1.08%                                                                                           
 Serbian dinar              120.380   120.490   +0.09%  +0.81%                                                                                           
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET                                                                                           
 **************************** STOCKS **************************                                                                                          
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change                                                                                            
                                     close     change  in 2015                                                                                           
 Prague                       974.43   967.38   +0.73%  +2.40%                                                                                           
 Budapest                   21491.37 21529.13   -0.18% +30.10%                                                                                           
 Warsaw                      2319.89  2334.36   -0.62%  -0.14%                                                                                           
 Bucharest                   7314.26  7279.70   +0.47%  +6.01%                                                                                           
 Ljubljana                      0.00   735.63   +0.00% -100.0%                                                                                           
 Zagreb                      1755.92  1756.80   -0.05%  +0.90%                                                                                           
 Belgrade                       0.00   677.46   +0.00% -100.0%                                                                                           
 Sofia                        484.87   483.88   +0.20%  -7.44%                                                                                           
 ***************************** BONDS **************************                                                                                          
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily                                                                                               
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in                                                                                           
 Czech Republic                                      spread                                                                                              
   2-year                0.026    -0.085   +023bps    -8bps                                                                                              
   5-year                0.425    +0.006   +063bps    +1bps                                                                                              
  10-year                1.165    -0.044   +131bps    -3bps                                                                                              
 Hungary                                                                                                                                                 
   3-year                2.230    +0.030   +212bps    +6bps                                                                                              
   5-year                3.170    +0.000   +306bps    +3bps                                                                                              
  10-year                4.150    +0.035   +404bps    +6bps                                                                                              
 Poland                                                                                                                                                  
   2-year                2.015    +0.000   +124bps    +3bps                                                                                              
   5-year                2.774    +0.000   +200bps    +3bps                                                                                              
  10-year                3.301    +0.000   +252bps    +3bps                                                                                              
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************                                                                                          
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank                                                                                             
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.340  0.340   0.31                                                                                                
 Hungary                      1.410   1.460  1.550   1.50                                                                                                
 Poland                       1.783   1.810  1.848   1.71                                                                                                
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices                                                                                                                     
 **************************************************************                                                                                          
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
