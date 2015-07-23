FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-Polish stocks hit by PKN earnings miss, FX rangebound

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Polish stocks hovered
near two-year-lows after second-quarter net profit at refiner
PKN Orlen came in below expectations, while most
central European currencies were stable.
    The state-run firm reported net profit of 1.37 billion
zlotys ($364 million), below analysts' average forecast of 1.89
billion zlotys in a Reuters poll. 
    Prospects for a banking tax, plans for Swiss franc loan
conversions and advice from central bank head Marek Belka to
withhold dividend payouts have battered Poland's banks, knocking
financial sector shares lower.
    "PKN's results were below expectations and they bring losses
together with pessimistic news from international markets," said
an equity trader at Wood&Co., Grzegorz Skowronski. 
     "(But we are also affected) by recurring political comments
on the banking sector, and falls in copper miner KGHM's 
shares," he added.
    Shares of PKN Orlen fell 6 percent by 0848 GMT. 
    Most regional currencies were stable in early trade, but the
zloty, the region's most liquid currency,
underperformed, shedding 0.3 percent.
    Dealers in Warsaw said investors were shifting their focus
from prospects of a rise in U.S. rates to the euro zone monetary
outlook. 
    "The market started looking at the ECB and trying to assess
whether there will be more QE or not. Right now it looks like
there won't so we're losing on stronger euro," a Warsaw-based
dealer said. 
    The Czech crown crept closer to an official cap of
27 versus the euro despite comments from a central banker that
its gains have become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead
to extending the use of the bank's weak crown policy.
 
    "There hasn't been a 'real' pressure on the floor yet but of
course they have to prepare another tactic if they have to buy
loads of eur down here," a currency dealer said.
    The forint, which surged to a two-month-high on
Tuesday after the central bank announced it would halt rate cuts
after taking borrowing costs to a record-low 1.35 percent in
three years, was little changed.
    "I would describe this as a lukewarm drift sideways," a
Budapest-based currency dealer said, projecting a range of 308
to 310 versus the euro.
    Hungary and Romania will hold debt tenders later in the day.
    "Yields for Romanian bonds continued to decrease across the
curve yesterday, in light of the returning risk appetite as the
Greek tensions subside," UniCredit said in a note.
    Consequently, we expect a favourable result today, in line
with the improving conditions visible since the beginning of the
week," it said.
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0953 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.031    27.045   +0.05%  +2.30% 
 Hungary forint             308.500   308.010   -0.16%  +2.58% 
 Polish zloty                 4.127     4.113   -0.34%  +3.85% 
 Romanian leu                 4.423     4.419   -0.07%  +1.32% 
 Croatian kuna                7.575     7.584   +0.11%  +1.05% 
 Serbian dinar              119.970   120.060   +0.08%  +1.15% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1033.36  1036.43   -0.30%  +8.59% 
 Budapest                   22340.66 22374.16   -0.15% +35.24% 
 Warsaw                      2180.17  2185.83   -0.26%  -6.15% 
 Bucharest                   7559.37  7533.05   +0.35% +09.56% 
 Ljubljana                    740.04   740.38   -0.05%  -5.07% 
 Zagreb                      1785.87  1787.46   -0.09%  +2.62% 
 Belgrade                       0.00   657.04   +0.00% -100.0% 
 Sofia                        481.41   481.99   -0.12%  -8.10% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.053    +0.061   +028bps    +7bps    
   5-year                0.264    -0.008   +049bps    +0bps    
  10-year                1.115    -0.017   +130bps    -2bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.200    +0.000   +210bps    +1bps    
   5-year                2.900    +0.000   +280bps    +1bps    
  10-year                3.680    +0.097   +358bps   +10bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.786    +0.000   +105bps    +1bps  
   5-year                2.364    +0.000   +162bps    +1bps  
  10-year                2.880    +0.004   +214bps    +1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.270   0.250  0.250   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.405   1.450  1.520   1.36 
 Poland                       1.675   1.630  1.625   1.72 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest
and Jakub Iglewski and Jan Pytalski in Warsaw; Writing by
Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
