CEE MARKETS 1-Polish stocks hit by PKN earnings miss, FX rangebound

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Polish stocks hovered near two-year-lows after second-quarter net profit at refiner PKN Orlen came in below expectations, while most central European currencies were stable. The state-run firm reported net profit of 1.37 billion zlotys ($364 million), below analysts' average forecast of 1.89 billion zlotys in a Reuters poll. Prospects for a banking tax, plans for Swiss franc loan conversions and advice from central bank head Marek Belka to withhold dividend payouts have battered Poland's banks, knocking financial sector shares lower. "PKN's results were below expectations and they bring losses together with pessimistic news from international markets," said an equity trader at Wood&Co., Grzegorz Skowronski. "(But we are also affected) by recurring political comments on the banking sector, and falls in copper miner KGHM's shares," he added. Shares of PKN Orlen fell 6 percent by 0848 GMT. Most regional currencies were stable in early trade, but the zloty, the region's most liquid currency, underperformed, shedding 0.3 percent. Dealers in Warsaw said investors were shifting their focus from prospects of a rise in U.S. rates to the euro zone monetary outlook. "The market started looking at the ECB and trying to assess whether there will be more QE or not. Right now it looks like there won't so we're losing on stronger euro," a Warsaw-based dealer said. The Czech crown crept closer to an official cap of 27 versus the euro despite comments from a central banker that its gains have become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead to extending the use of the bank's weak crown policy. "There hasn't been a 'real' pressure on the floor yet but of course they have to prepare another tactic if they have to buy loads of eur down here," a currency dealer said. The forint, which surged to a two-month-high on Tuesday after the central bank announced it would halt rate cuts after taking borrowing costs to a record-low 1.35 percent in three years, was little changed. "I would describe this as a lukewarm drift sideways," a Budapest-based currency dealer said, projecting a range of 308 to 310 versus the euro. Hungary and Romania will hold debt tenders later in the day. "Yields for Romanian bonds continued to decrease across the curve yesterday, in light of the returning risk appetite as the Greek tensions subside," UniCredit said in a note. Consequently, we expect a favourable result today, in line with the improving conditions visible since the beginning of the week," it said. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0953 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.031 27.045 +0.05% +2.30% Hungary forint 308.500 308.010 -0.16% +2.58% Polish zloty 4.127 4.113 -0.34% +3.85% Romanian leu 4.423 4.419 -0.07% +1.32% Croatian kuna 7.575 7.584 +0.11% +1.05% Serbian dinar 119.970 120.060 +0.08% +1.15% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1033.36 1036.43 -0.30% +8.59% Budapest 22340.66 22374.16 -0.15% +35.24% Warsaw 2180.17 2185.83 -0.26% -6.15% Bucharest 7559.37 7533.05 +0.35% +09.56% Ljubljana 740.04 740.38 -0.05% -5.07% Zagreb 1785.87 1787.46 -0.09% +2.62% Belgrade 0.00 657.04 +0.00% -100.0% Sofia 481.41 481.99 -0.12% -8.10% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.053 +0.061 +028bps +7bps 5-year 0.264 -0.008 +049bps +0bps 10-year 1.115 -0.017 +130bps -2bps Hungary 3-year 2.200 +0.000 +210bps +1bps 5-year 2.900 +0.000 +280bps +1bps 10-year 3.680 +0.097 +358bps +10bps Poland 2-year 1.786 +0.000 +105bps +1bps 5-year 2.364 +0.000 +162bps +1bps 10-year 2.880 +0.004 +214bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.270 0.250 0.250 0.00 Hungary 1.405 1.450 1.520 1.36 Poland 1.675 1.630 1.625 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jakub Iglewski and Jan Pytalski in Warsaw; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)