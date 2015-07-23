CEE MARKETS 2-Polish stocks recover, forint eases despite strong auction

By Gergely Szakacs BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Polish stocks recouped some of their losses but still hovered near two-year-lows after net profit at refiner PKN Orlen disappointed, while the volatile forint eased amid low volumes despite strong demand at Hungary's bond auctions. PKN Orlen reported net profit of 1.37 billion zlotys ($364 million), below analysts' average forecast of 1.89 billion zlotys in a Reuters poll. "PKN's results were below expectations and they bring losses together with pessimistic news from international markets," said an equity trader at Wood&Co., Grzegorz Skowronski. "(But we are also affected) by recurring political comments on the banking sector, and falls in copper miner KGHM's shares," he added. Shares of PKN Orlen were 6 percent lower at 1309 GMT, but the main Warsaw market index rebounded and was 0.6 percent higher. The Warsaw bourse has underperformed regional stock markets this year, falling over 5 percent, partly on government policies that are seen hurting the financial sector. Romania and Hungary sold government bonds at tenders on Thursday with the Hungarian auction attracting strong demand. "The auctions were snapped up but since then we have seen some selling in bonds and yields moved a few basis points higher compared to average auction yields," a fixed income trader said. The Hungarian central bank offered 3-year and 5-year interest rate swaps to commercial banks on Thursday, to encourage banks to buy more government debt. Most regional currencies were stable but the Polish zloty and the forint, the region's most liquid currencies, underperformed. The forint, which surged to a two-month-high on Tuesday after the central bank announced it would halt rate cuts, shed 0.6 percent, testing a resistance level at 310 to the euro in illiquid trade. "Despite the end of rate cuts, loose monetary conditions prevail, and today the plan to convert car loans into forints was again raised," Akos Kuti, an analyst at brokerage Equilor said, citing possible reasons for the forint's weakening. Erste Bank said in a note that after a significant forint rise "it was time to open positions speculating on the weakening of the forint again, using the lower yield premium and the fact that markets assigned too much significance to the end of the rate cut cycle." The zloty eased 0.3 percent. Dealers in Warsaw said investors were shifting their focus from prospects of a rise in U.S. rates to the euro zone monetary outlook. The Czech crown crept closer to an official cap of "close to" 27 versus the euro despite comments from a central banker that its gains have become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead to extending the use of the bank's weak crown policy. The euro was supported at the level of 27.03, a level where it got to on Friday when the central bank (CNB) stepped into the market for the first time since setting the cap in 2013 to prevent more firming. The central bank said on Thursday it was standard policy not to comment on whether it was active in the market but some traders suspected it was. "Looking at the price action it would appear to me that CNB are (in the market) The market has wanted to sell (euro) today, a lot was sold at 27.03," one trader in London said. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1449 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.031 27.045 +0.05% +2.30% Hungary forint 309.900 308.010 -0.61% +2.12% Polish zloty 4.125 4.113 -0.29% +3.90% Romanian leu 4.423 4.419 -0.07% +1.32% Croatian kuna 7.582 7.584 +0.02% +0.96% Serbian dinar 120.200 120.060 -0.12% +0.96% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1035.59 1036.43 -0.08% +8.83% Budapest 22362.18 22374.16 -0.05% +35.37% Warsaw 2199.24 2185.83 +0.61% -5.33% Bucharest 7529.26 7533.05 -0.05% +09.12% Ljubljana 742.94 740.38 +0.35% -4.70% Zagreb 1792.23 1787.46 +0.27% +2.99% Belgrade 656.85 657.04 -0.03% +0.14% Sofia 479.52 481.99 -0.51% -8.46% ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.270 0.260 0.250 0.00 Hungary 1.410 1.460 1.530 1.36 Poland 1.685 1.630 1.630 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Sujata Rao in London and Jakub Iglewski and Jan Pytalski in Warsaw; Writing by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)