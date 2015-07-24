FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 2-Bargain hunters lift battered KGHM shares; FX drifts lower
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2015 / 12:49 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Bargain hunters lift battered KGHM shares; FX drifts lower

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates with rebound in KGHM, retreat in zloty and forint)
    By Krisztina  Than and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Polish copper miner
KGHM rebounded as much as 2 percent after falling in
recent days as bargain-hunting investors snapped up the battered
stock. The zloty and the Hungarian forint both drifted lower.
    KGHM had lost about a fourth of its value over the past
three months, pressured by falling commodity prices and concern 
it would have to invest in a fund to rescue Poland's ailing coal
mines.
    Weakness in commodity-linked shares has compounded worries
over Polish banks and state-owned companies. They have plunged
this week on concern an autumn parliamentary election will lead
to policy measures that could hurt their profits.
    "Someone is trying to make advantage of KGHM's share price
after it suffered so many losses in the recent days ... But it
must be only short-term trading," said Miroslaw Saj, an equity
trader at BGZ BNP Paribas on Warsaw. "But in the longer term,
the prospects for KGHM are weak, especially given the Chinese
manufacturing slowdown and falling commodity prices."
    Polish stocks were headed for their worst weekly
drop since March 2014. The benchmark WIG20 index has lost over
13 percent of its value since May.
    Poland's conservative opposition Law and Justice party,
which has a lead in opinion polls now, is seen as less
business-friendly than the governing Civic Platform.
    "Recent polls point to rising support for the main
opposition party Law and Justice, which in our opinion presents
a significantly looser fiscal policy approach than the governing
party," Raiffeisen said in a note.
    "Consequently, investors have started to worry about
developments in public finances which may in turn determine
required risk premiums on the domestic government bond market."
    The zloty and the forint surrendered
small gains posted in the morning to trade 0.3-0.2 percent
weaker on the day.
    "The forint has firmed 11 units to the euro recently and
Tuesday's announcement that the central bank would not cut rates
further also added on to its gains," a Budapest-based currency
dealer said.
    "This (retreat) is part of a normal correction. I do not
expect any significant weakening, it may go up to 312, but then
I would expect the forint to return to the 307-310 range next
week."
    In contrast Warsaw, the Budapest stock exchange's main index
 has gained more than 35 percent this year as the
Hungarian government softened its stance on banks after years of
heavy windfall taxes.
    The Czech crown eased a notch to 27.049 but was
still near an official cap of "close to" 27 against the euro,
despite comments from a central banker that its gains have
become an anti-inflationary factor and might lead to extending
the use of the bank's weak crown policy. 
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1301 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.049    27.040   -0.04%  +2.23% 
 Hungary forint             311.050   310.470   -0.19%  +1.74% 
 Polish zloty                 4.128     4.116   -0.29%  +3.83% 
 Romanian leu                 4.418     4.422   +0.08%  +1.42% 
 Croatian kuna                7.580     7.584   +0.05%  +0.99% 
 Serbian dinar              120.190   120.350   +0.13%  +0.97% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1024.77  1029.93   -0.50%  +7.69% 
 Budapest                   22415.10 22315.45   +0.45% +35.69% 
 Warsaw                      2194.53  2200.84   -0.29%  -5.53% 
 Bucharest                   7537.70  7531.68   +0.08% +09.25% 
 Ljubljana                    742.27   742.94   -0.09%  -4.78% 
 Zagreb                      1785.31  1789.27   -0.22%  +2.59% 
 Belgrade                     653.60   656.85   -0.49%  -0.36% 
 Sofia                        476.34   479.35   -0.63% -09.07% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.006    -0.062   +023bps    -6bps    
  5-year                0.188    +0.010   +041bps    +1bps    
 10-year                1.027    -0.078   +122bps    -8bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.180    +0.020   +210bps    +4bps    
   5-year                2.780    +0.000   +270bps    +2bps    
 10-year                3.580    -0.053   +350bps    -4bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.778    +0.000   +107bps    +3bps  
   5-year                2.362    -0.069   +165bps    -4bps  
 10-year                2.886    -0.044   +217bps    -1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.270   0.250  0.240   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.415   1.480  1.560   1.35 
 Poland                       1.695   1.660  1.640   1.72 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Jakub Iglewski and Bartosz
Lada in Warsaw; Writing by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
