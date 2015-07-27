FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 2-Polish KGHM buoyed by opposition tax plan; FX edge higher
#Basic Materials
July 27, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Polish KGHM buoyed by opposition tax plan; FX edge higher

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

By Krisztina  Than and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Polish copper miner
KGHM surged as much as 9 percent and the zloty edged
higher after an opposition-sponsored motion to scrap a mining
tax, which also lifted battered Warsaw stocks from session lows.
    State-controlled KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, rose
to its highest level in almost a week after the main opposition
PiS party, which leads polls before an October election, tweeted
it had filed a motion to abolish the tax. 
    The levy has hurt KGHM's profits in recent years. 
    Polish stocks, central Europe's second-worst performers this
year with a loss of over 6 percent, inched off their session
lows after the news but were still down 0.5 percent on the day.
    The zloty, the region's most liquid currency, also
rebounded, rising 0.3 percent and its gains helped boost the
Hungarian forint, which firmed 0.4 percent to the
euro, both recovering from early falls.
    Other regional currencies started the week on a weaker
footing, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting later in the week. A plunge in Chinese stocks
has also weighed on sentiment with all regional bourses in the
red.
    The forint has been under pressure since the central bank
said on July 21 that it had ended its rate-cutting cycle, and
foreigners' holdings of forint-denominated government bonds have
also been decreasing. 
    "The forint-denominated stock (held by foreigners) has
dropped as expectations for further cuts are no longer bringing
fresh flows (into bonds) from abroad," said Gergely Palffy, an
analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest.
    He said increased domestic demand for government paper
largely offset the drop in foreign demand, which was in line
with the central bank's goal of cutting reliance on foreign
financing and boosting domestic banks' holdings of Hungarian
government bonds.
    One trader said Hungarian yields inched about 3 basis points
higher in a very slow market.
    Dealers said the focus in the region was shifting from
domestic factors to a decision and statement from the Fed on
Wednesday with investors eyeing signals about the timing of an
expected interest rate hike.
    The Fed meeting and the first estimate of U.S.
second-quarter growth will be watched closely, with markets able
for the first time in months to look beyond Greece's debt
struggle.
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1417 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change                                                                                                                                
                            bid     close      change  in 2015                                                                                                                               
 Czech crown                 27.027    27.035   +0.03%  +2.31%                                                                                                                               
 Hungary forint             310.100   311.480   +0.45%  +2.05%                                                                                                                               
 Polish zloty                 4.131     4.146   +0.34%  +3.73%                                                                                                                               
 Romanian leu                 4.418     4.421   +0.08%  +1.43%                                                                                                                               
 Croatian kuna                7.598     7.585   -0.17%  +0.75%                                                                                                                               
 Serbian dinar              120.250   120.280   +0.02%  +0.91%                                                                                                                               
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET                                                                                                                               
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change                                                                                                                                
                                     close     change  in 2015                                                                                                                               
 Prague                      1025.80  1030.83   -0.49%  +7.80%                                                                                                                               
 Budapest                   22170.60 22384.05   -0.95% +34.21%                                                                                                                               
 Warsaw                      2176.54  2187.67   -0.51%  -6.31%                                                                                                                               
 Bucharest                   7502.75  7536.99   -0.45%  +8.74%                                                                                                                               
 Ljubljana                    739.98   742.27   -0.31%  -5.07%                                                                                                                               
 Zagreb                      1782.05  1786.70   -0.26%  +2.40%                                                                                                                               
 Belgrade                     652.56   655.21   -0.40%  -0.51%                                                                                                                               
 Sofia                        474.53   476.44   -0.40% -9.41%                                                                                                                                
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily                                                                                                                                   
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in                                                                                                                               
 Czech Republic                                      spread                                                                                                                                  
   2-year                0.000    -0.006   +022bps    -1bps                                                                                                                                  
   5-year                0.188    +0.000   +041bps    +0bps                                                                                                                                  
  10-year                0.964    -0.063   +116bps    -6bps                                                                                                                                  
 Hungary                                                                                                                                                                                     
   3-year                2.210    +0.030   +214bps    +4bps                                                                                                                                  
   5-year                2.820    +0.000   +275bps    +1bps                                                                                                                                  
  10-year                3.650    -0.013   +358bps    +0bps                                                                                                                                  
 Poland                                                                                                                                                                                      
   2-year                1.775    +0.000   +110bps    +3bps                                                                                                                                  
   5-year                2.344    +0.000   +167bps    +3bps                                                                                                                                  
  10-year                2.866    -0.005   +219bps    +2bps                                                                                                                                  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank                                                                                                                                 
 Czech Rep                    0.270   0.250  0.240   0.00                                                                                                                                    
 Hungary                      1.425   1.470  1.550   1.36                                                                                                                                    
 Poland                       1.688   1.653  1.658   1.72                                                                                                                                    
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices                                                                                                                                                         
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Jakub Iglewski in
Warsaw; Writing by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
