CEE MARKETS 2-Polish bank stocks rebound, remain fragile
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Polish bank stocks rebound, remain fragile

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* PKO shares rebound; H1 earnings down but above forecast
    * Czech inflation slows, underpinning weak crown policy
    * Currencies ease; Romania cuts auction slightly

 (Adds Czech crown, Romania's bond auction.)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Polish bank stocks
rebounded on Monday after the country's biggest bank, PKO BP
, reported first-half earnings that fell less than
expected. Most Central European assets were little changed.
    Concern over Polish banks may continue to weigh on the
region's biggest stock exchange, after Parliament's lower house
approved a bill last week allowing homeowners to convert their
Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys at a $5 billion cost to banks.
 
    The bill caused bank stocks to plunge, but the government
may block it in a vote in the upper house in September.
President Andrzej Duda said late on Friday that he would
consider drawing up his own bill on the conversions.
    After plunging to a six-year low last week, PKO shares
gained 2.4 percent. The bank reported 703 million zlotys in net
profit in the first half of 2015, an 18 percent annual decline
that nevertheless beat analysts' consensus forecast for profit
of 644 million zlotys.  
    Currencies mostly weakened on Monday, after Friday's U.S.
labour market figures heightened expectations that the Federal
Reserve will start to increase interest rates in September.
    The forint and the zloty slipped 0.2 percent to
the euro by 1231 GMT. The Czech crown was flat at
27.03, near the central bank's cap at 27, after the bank said a
slowing of annual inflation to 0.5 percent in July underpinned
its weak crown policy regime launched in 2013. 
    Romania sold 250 million lei worth of six-year government
bonds at a tender, 50 million lei less than planned, at an
average yield of 3.26 percent.  
    "The ministry has good financing buffers so it just simply
did not want to pay a bit more. Bids might have exceeded 3.3
percent a bit," said one Bucharest-based trader.
     
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1431 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.030    27.031   +0.00%  +2.30% 
 Hungary forint             311.140   310.575   -0.18%  +1.71% 
 Polish zloty                 4.196     4.190   -0.16%  +2.13% 
 Romanian leu                 4.412     4.410   -0.04%  +1.56% 
 Croatian kuna                7.526     7.549   +0.30%  +1.71% 
 Serbian dinar              120.220   120.300   +0.07%  +0.94% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1037.99  1033.30   +0.45% +09.08% 
 Budapest                   22478.46 22492.78   -0.06% +36.08% 
 Warsaw                      2204.25  2196.78   +0.34%  -5.11% 
 Bucharest                   7635.75  7601.51   +0.45% +10.67% 
 Ljubljana                    729.92   726.79   +0.43%  -6.37% 
 Zagreb                      1808.93  1817.70   -0.48%  +3.95% 
 Belgrade                     650.28   648.25   +0.31%  -0.86% 
 Sofia                        470.95   476.14   -1.09% -10.10% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.15    -0.065   +010bps    -7bps    
   5-year                0.165    -0.001   +013bps    -1bps    
  10-year                0.911    -0.010   +023bps    -3bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.837    +0.000   +210bps    +0bps  
   5-year                2.490    +0.000   +245bps    -1bps  
  10-year                3.008    +0.000   +233bps    -2bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.270   0.230  0.220   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.440   1.470  1.530   1.36 
 Poland                       1.710   1.670  1.670   1.72 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by
Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
