CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies hold ground before Fed rate decision
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies hold ground before Fed rate decision

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Jason Hovet and Robert Muller
    PRAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held
onto gains on Wednesday, with Poland's zloty at its strongest in
more than three weeks against the euro, before a Federal Reserve
meeting that may raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in
almost a decade.
    A rate hike in the United States would make assets in the
European Union's emerging markets less attractive.
    The zloty gained on Tuesday and was steady on
Wednesday, bidding 0.04 percent down at 4.20 to the euro. 
Analysts at Bank Pekao said it was likely to stick around that
level until the Fed meeting ends on Thursday.
    "In case Fed becomes more hawkish, the zloty might pare
gains and go back to its consolidation range of 4.20 to 4.24 to
the euro," they said in a note.
    Bonds, meanwhile, remained under pressure. Pekao said "the
target for the 10-year (Polish) benchmark are levels above 3.05
percent". The paper was quoted at 3.029 percent on Wednesday.
    Dealers said liquidity was low as the market braced for the
outcome of the Fed meeting. "People are just waiting to see the
Fed decision," a bond dealer based in Budapest said. 
    The Hungarian forint was 0.05 percent up, while
the Romanian leu was 0.2 percent weaker. The Czech
crown gained 0.1 percent.
    The Czech central bank board member Jiri Rusnok said late on
Tuesday he needed to see inflation overshooting the bank's 2
percent target in its policy forecasts before he would consider
ending the bank's weak-crown policy, which has put a cap on the
currency's gains. Czech annual inflation slowed
to 0.3 percent in August.
    On stocks, markets were mixed, with Warsaw up 0.2
percent. Prague lost 0.2 percent, led lower by central
Europe's largest listed utility, CEZ, falling 3.3
percent, the most in almost a month, after a Goldman Sachs
downgrade.  

 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1003 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.080    27.093   +0.05%  +2.11% 
 Hungary forint             312.050   312.160   +0.04%  +1.42% 
 Polish zloty                 4.201     4.199   -0.03%  +2.03% 
 Romanian leu                 4.424     4.417   -0.16%  +1.28% 
 Croatian kuna                7.583     7.562   -0.28%  +0.95% 
 Serbian dinar              120.150   120.300   +0.12%  +1.00% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1000.36  1001.30   -0.09%  +5.13% 
 Budapest                   21159.94 21126.96   +0.16% +28.09% 
 Warsaw                      2191.30  2185.88   +0.25%  -5.67% 
 Bucharest                   7138.54  7107.93   +0.43%  +3.46% 
 Ljubljana                    667.40   673.98   -0.98% -14.39% 
 Zagreb                      1722.94  1726.16   -0.19%  -0.99% 
 Belgrade                     619.17   621.37   -0.35%  -5.60% 
 Sofia                        447.81   449.87   -0.46% -14.51% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.31    +0.012   -008bps    +1bps    
   5-year                0.064    -0.024   +029bps    -2bps    
  10-year                0.812    +0.010   +098bps    +1bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                1.850    +0.019   +178bps    +2bps    
   5-year                2.620    +0.000   +255bps    +0bps    
  10-year                3.620    +0.036   +355bps    +4bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.853    +0.000   +111bps    +0bps  
   5-year                2.541    +0.000   +180bps    +0bps  
  10-year                3.029    +0.000   +229bps    +0bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.230  0.200   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.370   1.390  1.390   1.36 
 Poland                       1.705   1.630  1.620   1.72 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 


 (Reporting by CEE bureaus, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
