FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 1-Forint outperforms on positive S&P review, FX flat on Fed
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-Forint outperforms on positive S&P review, FX flat on Fed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed keeps rates on hold near zero
    * S&P expected to upgrade Hungary outlook

    By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Sandor Peto
    BUCHAREST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The forint extended gains in
early session on Friday with ratings agency Standard & Poor's
seen changing Hungary's outlook to positive while regional peers
were virtually flat after the Federal Reserve held off from
hiking U.S. borrowing costs.
    By 0800 GMT, the forint traded 0.2 percent up on
the day at 310.7 to the euro. The Polish zloty the
Romanian leu and the Czech crown were
unchanged.
    The Fed decided to hold interest rates near zero on concerns
about global weakness but left the door open for a rate increase
later this year. 
    A hike would have made assets in the European Union's
emerging markets less attractive. Analysts believe a delay in
the hike could lift currencies as monetary policy stays loose.
    "We expect the forint to firm slightly further on Friday,
but we do not expect the euro/forint course to move downwards
(forint firming) significantly and permanently from the 310
level," CIB Bank analysts said in a note.
    The Hungarian currency climbed to a four-week high the
previous day, bucking the trend seen among other peers.
    S&P is expected to change the outlook on the rating to
positive from stable and analysts have said upgrades by the main
rating agencies back to investment grade is long overdue based
on Hungary's large current account surpluses.
    The review is due to be released after markets close. 
    Hungarian debt yield curve became flatter on the Fed news,
with short-term yields already at record lows while longer
yields edged down in low turnover.  
    "CEE local debt markets are expected to remain well anchored
in short term at least following the Fed's on-hold decision,"
Raiffeisen said in a daily note.
    Hungary's leading pharmaceuticals company Richter 
hit a four-week high after its new antipsychotic drug, jointly
developed with Allergan Plc, to treat bipolar disorder
and schizophrenia got regulatory approval in the United States. 

 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0957 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.074    27.078   +0.01%  +2.13% 
 Hungary forint             310.750   311.150   +0.13%  +1.84% 
 Polish zloty                 4.206     4.206   +0.01%  +1.90% 
 Romanian leu                 4.421     4.418   -0.07%  +1.35% 
 Croatian kuna                7.620     7.608   -0.16%  +0.46% 
 Serbian dinar              120.040   120.030   -0.01%  +1.09% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                      1009.50  1009.49   +0.00%  +6.09% 
 Budapest                   21247.90 21040.86   +0.98% +28.63% 
 Warsaw                      2192.17  2199.46   -0.33%  -5.63% 
 Bucharest                   7174.19  7138.08   +0.51%  +3.98% 
 Ljubljana                    652.73   658.31   -0.85% -16.27% 
 Zagreb                      1718.18  1717.24   +0.05%  -1.27% 
 Belgrade                       0.00   614.81   +0.00% -100.0% 
 Sofia                        446.36   445.41   +0.21% -14.79% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.35    +0.053   -014bps    +7bps    
   5-year                0.013    -0.012   -005bps    +4bps    
  10-year                0.785    -0.068   +008bps    +2bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                1.880    +0.040   +205bps    +8bps    
   5-year                2.650    +0.000   +259bps    +6bps    
  10-year                3.670    +0.030   +297bps   +11bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.782    +0.000   +200bps    +2bps  
   5-year                2.415    +0.000   +236bps    +6bps  
  10-year                2.917    -0.088   +221bps    -1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.220  0.190   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.340   1.360  1.360   1.36 
 Poland                       1.695   1.620  1.590   1.72 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.