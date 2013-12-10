FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 1-Poland's TPSA rebounds from fall, most E.European assets gain
December 10, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-Poland's TPSA rebounds from fall, most E.European assets gain

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Dec 10  (Reuters) - Shares in Polish telecoms firm
TPSA regained some ground on Tuesday after plunging late the
previous day on news it plans to lay off 15 percent of its
workers as an economic slowdown bites into its revenues.
    Other central and eastern European assets mostly gained as
the region's expected recovery still makes its assets
attractive. 
    Poland's economy, the only one in the European Union to
avoid a recession after the 2008 global crisis, has been hit by
slowing growth but is expected to make a gradual recovery.
    Shares in TPSA, the country's dominant fixed-line
telecoms operator, rose 1.9 percent by 0931 GMT. They had
dropped 6 percent on Monday on news the company could lay off up
to 2,950 staff by the end of 2015. 
    TPSA is a unit of Orange, and Poland is the French
firm's biggest foreign market.
    Societe Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko said the fall was
surprising as cost cuts could be good news if severance payments
are not too high.
    But he also warned that investors should not bet on TPSA
based on the Polish recovery story. 
    "An improvement in the economy could help TPSA results in
some way. But the telecoms market (has) its own rules, facing
strong competition and price wars," he said.
    The crisis years have also affected the revenues of Deutsche
Telecom's Hungarian unit Magyar Telekom.
    It announced last week that it would not pay a dividend on
2013, shocking investors who had bought the stock partly on the
assumption that they would receive such a payout.
     The stock eased 0.7 percent on Tuesday to 293 forints, even
though Erste Bank lifted its target price to 300 forints in a
note, saying no more negative news was expected on Telekom.
    "We expect the firm not to pay a dividend until 2016 as its
gearing rate will be higher than the 40 percent threshold set as
a condition," it said, adding that investments into mobile phone
frequencies would lift Telekom's debt.
    
    CEE ASSETS STILL ATTRACTIVE    
    Central European economies are regaining their strength as
their export markets in the West recover. But the process has
been slow and painful, with unemployment rates remaining high
and consumers' wallets thinner than a few years ago.
    The region's equities, currencies and bonds, however, mostly
rose as the recovery story still makes assets attractive despite
prices rising a lot in the last two years as U.S. monetary
stimulus triggered capital flows into emerging markets.
    Hungary's forint is testing key technical levels
around 300 against the euro in its rebound from falls early this
month. It led currency gains on Tuesday, firming 0.3 percent to
301.08 by 1010 GMT.
    The crown firmed 0.2 percent, after shedding more
than 6 percent in the past month because the Czech central bank
sold it, fighting to help lift the economy from recession.
    The Czechs reported a trade surplus for October, and a
positive trade balance usually signals continuing low domestic
economic activity in the region, but the figures also showed
that imports slightly outgrew exports. 
    "Companies react to previous extremely low level of stocks.
Stocks increase is a harbinger of the future growth of industry
and exports, it also shows in GDP," said Pavel Sobisek, chief
economist at UniCredit in Prague.
    "We stick to our opinion that the economy will put up solid
growth in the fourth quarter, only its structure might shift to
domestic demand from foreign (demand)," he said. 

                      CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1110 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2013
 Czech crown                 27.442    27.497  +0.20%  -8.72%
 Hungarian forint           301.080   301.980  +0.30%  -3.36%
 Polish zloty                 4.180     4.184   +0.08%  -2.54%
 Romanian leu                 4.451     4.450   -0.03%   -0.18%
 Croatian kuna                7.641     7.641    0.00%  -1.18%
 Serbian dinar              114.870   114.880   +0.01%   -2.24%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2013
 Prague                      972.70    972.47  +0.02%  -6.35%
 Budapest                  18354.96  18244.96   +0.60%  +1.00%
 Warsaw                     2481.63   2478.77   +0.12%  -3.92%
 Bucharest                  6296.05   6355.81   -0.94%  +22.26%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.887   +0.121   +66bps    +12bps
   5-year                0.813     -0.042   +1bps      -4bps
  10-year                2.250    -0.023   +41bps     -2bps
 Hungary
   3-year                4.100     -0.030   +375bps    -3bps
   5-year                4.770     -0.030   +397bps    -3bps
  10-year                5.780   +0.050    +394bps   +6bps
 Poland
  10-year                4.430   -0.010    +259bps    0bps
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.360   0.360  0.380   0.38
 Hungary                      2.950   3.030  3.150   3.17
 Poland                       2.680   2.730  2.840   2.65
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

