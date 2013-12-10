CEE MARKETS 1-Poland's TPSA rebounds from fall, most E.European assets gain

By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Polish telecoms firm TPSA regained some ground on Tuesday after plunging late the previous day on news it plans to lay off 15 percent of its workers as an economic slowdown bites into its revenues. Other central and eastern European assets mostly gained as the region's expected recovery still makes its assets attractive. Poland's economy, the only one in the European Union to avoid a recession after the 2008 global crisis, has been hit by slowing growth but is expected to make a gradual recovery. Shares in TPSA, the country's dominant fixed-line telecoms operator, rose 1.9 percent by 0931 GMT. They had dropped 6 percent on Monday on news the company could lay off up to 2,950 staff by the end of 2015. TPSA is a unit of Orange, and Poland is the French firm's biggest foreign market. Societe Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko said the fall was surprising as cost cuts could be good news if severance payments are not too high. But he also warned that investors should not bet on TPSA based on the Polish recovery story. "An improvement in the economy could help TPSA results in some way. But the telecoms market (has) its own rules, facing strong competition and price wars," he said. The crisis years have also affected the revenues of Deutsche Telecom's Hungarian unit Magyar Telekom. It announced last week that it would not pay a dividend on 2013, shocking investors who had bought the stock partly on the assumption that they would receive such a payout. The stock eased 0.7 percent on Tuesday to 293 forints, even though Erste Bank lifted its target price to 300 forints in a note, saying no more negative news was expected on Telekom. "We expect the firm not to pay a dividend until 2016 as its gearing rate will be higher than the 40 percent threshold set as a condition," it said, adding that investments into mobile phone frequencies would lift Telekom's debt. CEE ASSETS STILL ATTRACTIVE Central European economies are regaining their strength as their export markets in the West recover. But the process has been slow and painful, with unemployment rates remaining high and consumers' wallets thinner than a few years ago. The region's equities, currencies and bonds, however, mostly rose as the recovery story still makes assets attractive despite prices rising a lot in the last two years as U.S. monetary stimulus triggered capital flows into emerging markets. Hungary's forint is testing key technical levels around 300 against the euro in its rebound from falls early this month. It led currency gains on Tuesday, firming 0.3 percent to 301.08 by 1010 GMT. The crown firmed 0.2 percent, after shedding more than 6 percent in the past month because the Czech central bank sold it, fighting to help lift the economy from recession. The Czechs reported a trade surplus for October, and a positive trade balance usually signals continuing low domestic economic activity in the region, but the figures also showed that imports slightly outgrew exports. "Companies react to previous extremely low level of stocks. Stocks increase is a harbinger of the future growth of industry and exports, it also shows in GDP," said Pavel Sobisek, chief economist at UniCredit in Prague. "We stick to our opinion that the economy will put up solid growth in the fourth quarter, only its structure might shift to domestic demand from foreign (demand)," he said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1110 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.442 27.497 +0.20% -8.72% Hungarian forint 301.080 301.980 +0.30% -3.36% Polish zloty 4.180 4.184 +0.08% -2.54% Romanian leu 4.451 4.450 -0.03% -0.18% Croatian kuna 7.641 7.641 0.00% -1.18% Serbian dinar 114.870 114.880 +0.01% -2.24% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 972.70 972.47 +0.02% -6.35% Budapest 18354.96 18244.96 +0.60% +1.00% Warsaw 2481.63 2478.77 +0.12% -3.92% Bucharest 6296.05 6355.81 -0.94% +22.26% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.887 +0.121 +66bps +12bps 5-year 0.813 -0.042 +1bps -4bps 10-year 2.250 -0.023 +41bps -2bps Hungary 3-year 4.100 -0.030 +375bps -3bps 5-year 4.770 -0.030 +397bps -3bps 10-year 5.780 +0.050 +394bps +6bps Poland 10-year 4.430 -0.010 +259bps 0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.360 0.360 0.380 0.38 Hungary 2.950 3.030 3.150 3.17 Poland 2.680 2.730 2.840 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Hugh Lawson)