CEE MARKETS 2-Czech coalition deal lifts stocks, forint falls

* Komercni leads Czech stocks higher, parties agree no bank tax * Forint slides, CPI figures fuel rate cut expectations * EU gives budget leeway to Poland, warns Croatia (Adds detail) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Czech stocks rose on Wednesday after parties eschewed tax hikes in a deal to form the new government, while the forint led central European currencies lower as expectations of a Hungarian interest rate cut strengthened. Komercni Banka led Prague stocks higher, rising 3.5 percent after Czech taxes on companies and high earners were left unchanged for 2014, clearing the way for a centre-left government to take power. The stock of the third biggest Czech bank by assets "has been recently pressured on fears of a special tax for banking but that hasn't materialised so that is why the stock is bouncing back," a Prague trader said. The move further eases concerns over fiscal policy in Central Europe, already preferred by investors to other emerging economies where current account deficits are high. Poland's budget deficit fell to 38.5 billion zlotys in November from near 40 billion in October, the government said, just a day after EU finance ministers gave the country an extra year until 2015 to cut the deficit below the bloc's ceiling of 3 percent of economic output. "This sets the right tone for the government going into 2014," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note. The zloty, which analysts expect to lead currency gains in the region next year, and the Czech crown still eased slightly against the euro as the forint led a weakening of the region's currencies, falling 0.7 percent. Hungarian figures showed annual inflation flat at 0.9 percent in November, the lowest level in nearly four decades, and that reinforced expectations that the central bank will cut rates again next week. The bank has cut its base rate to 3.2 percent from seven percent last year to foster an economic recovery. "I don't expect a huge (further forint) movement," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. MIXED PICTURE Most of the region's central banks are still in easing mode after two years of rate cuts, except for the region's biggest and most robust economy, Poland, where a central banker said hikes could start in about a year. Continuing monetary easing as well as fiscal measures could weigh on some of the region's currencies in the next months when the Federal Reserve is expected to cut back monetary stimulus. A key risk on the forint is that a decision due on Monday from Hungary's top court on retail loans and a possible government scheme to help troubled foreign currency borrowers may deepen losses in the heavily taxed banking system. The shares of the country's top lender, OTP, dropped 0.1 percent on Wednesday. The European Commission warned Hungary, which will hold elections in April, that there was no room for any slippages in next year's budget. It was less forgiving to new member Croatia than to Poland, and on Tuesday proposed an excessive deficit procedure against the country that only joined the European Union in July. Croatia's kuna, which is kept in a managed float by the central bank, moved sideways and Zagreb shares were mixed. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1618 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.418 27.413 -0.02% -8.64% Hungarian forint 302.810 300.670 -0.71% -3.91% Polish zloty 4.182 4.179 -0.09% -2.59% Romanian leu 4.451 4.449 -0.06% -0.19% Croatian kuna 7.638 7.640 +0.03% -1.13% Serbian dinar 114.750 114.830 +0.07% -2.14% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 974.99 971.79 +0.33% -6.13% Budapest 18367.79 18236.50 +0.72% +1.07% Warsaw 2477.25 2474.62 +0.11% -4.09% Bucharest 6261.00 6226.23 +0.56% +21.58% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.116 -0.878 -12bps -89bps 5-year 0.811 -0.002 +1bps 0bps 10-year 2.238 -0.011 +41bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 4.150 0.000 +380bps -2bps 5-year 4.820 +0.030 +402bps +3bps 10-year 5.810 +0.070 +398bps +7bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.340 0.340 0.38 Hungary 2.930 3.010 3.130 3.17 Poland 2.680 2.720 2.830 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams, John Stonestreet)