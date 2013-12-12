CEE MARKETS 2-Slovenian assets rise on bank plan, bucking region

* Slovenian asset gains as it says can save banks without aid * Forint tests 8-month lows; investors await fx loan court ruling (Adds closing prices, details) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Slovenian assets gained on Thursday, bucking declines in other Central European markets, after the country said it could beef up its ailing banking system without a European Union bailout. The Slovenian government said an audit showed that its banks needed 4.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in extra capital to stay afloat, and it could raise the money by itself. Ten-year government bonds surged, bid at a yield of 5.39 percent -- down 22 basis points from Wednesday, to an eight-month low. The main index the Ljubljana stock exchange rose 0.8 percent. The region's other equity markets fell, led by a 1.5 percent drop in Warsaw's main index. Those losses tracked the declines elsewhere, amid concern the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to scale back its stimulus measures soon. "It is now up to the Slovenian authorities to push forward with a broader structural reform agenda, including privatisation, further fiscal consolidation, plus reforms aimed at boosting competitiveness and laying the foundations for growth," Standard Bank analyst Timothy Ash said. Slovenia's three biggest banks -- all wholly or partly state-owned -- are expected to need some 3 billion euros in extra capital from the government. It expects to issue bonds to finance the plan. A recovery by the banks could open the way for other reforms, including privatisations, to change a model built on state involvement in the economy. In Ljubljana, shares of Telekom Slovenije, rose 1.6 percent. The state plans to sell a majority stake in the company, and sources said that telecom groups expected to consider buying the stake included Deutsche Telekom and Telenor. White goods maker Gorenje gained 2.2 percent, even though it failed to find buyers for all the shares on offer in a planned listing in Warsaw. [ID:nL6N0JR3B7 RISKS ON FORINT In currency markets, the forint slipped towards its weakest level in eight months, before a rate cut expected next week from the Hungarian central bank and a court ruling on foreign-currency loans that may increase losses for banks. Fixed-income investors looked less worried. They bought all 40 billion forints worth of debt on offer at the Hungarian government's last bond auction but one this year, at lower yields than the levels in Wednesday's secondary market. A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the central bank could keep cutting its base rate below a previously flagged 3 percent floor, which it is likely to reach next week. The bank has already cut the rate by 3.8 percentage points since August last year. Inflation at nearly 40-year lows -- partly reflecting government measures to hold down household utility bills -- cleared the way for the cuts, although some investors fear they may go too far and undermine the forint. "The forint is weakening now due to speculation about next week's central bank meeting and the (supreme court) Kuria decision," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. Before April elections, the Hungarian government wants to help households struggling to repay foreign currency loans. The cabinet has said it would wait for a ruling by Hungary's top court, the Kuria, on how lower courts should handle lawsuits brought against banks by foreign currency borrowers. The Kuria will meet on Monday to discuss the issue. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1635 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.453 27.426 -0.10% -8.76% Hungarian forint 303.100 302.640 -0.15% -4.01% Polish zloty 4.184 4.180 -0.10% -2.62% Romanian leu 4.451 4.450 -0.02% -0.18% Croatian kuna 7.639 7.638 -0.02% -1.15% Serbian dinar 114.720 114.750 +0.03% -2.11% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 966.43 977.97 -1.18% -6.96% Budapest 18273.52 18433.59 -0.87% +0.55% Warsaw 2435.42 2470.20 -1.41% -5.71% Bucharest 6272.47 6261.00 +0.18% +21.81% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.154 +0.037 -11bps +1bps 5-year 0.827 +0.016 -1bps -2bps 10-year 2.275 +0.041 +43bps +2bps Hungary 3-year 4.090 -0.040 +372bps -6bps 5-year 4.770 -0.050 +393bps -9bps 10-year 5.790 -0.020 +394bps -4bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.365 0.365 0.385 0.38 Hungary 2.980 3.070 3.160 3.17 Poland 2.680 2.710 2.830 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)