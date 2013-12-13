CEE MARKETS 1-MOL lifts Hungarian shares on North Sea acquisition

By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Oil and gas group MOL led Hungarian stocks higher on Friday after the company firm bought oil and gas projects in the North Sea from BASF. Other Central European equity markets were mixed. The $375 million North Sea acquisition gives MOL resources in a safe area, something it needs. INA, the Croatian oil and gas company in which MOL owns a stake of almost 50 percent, has had to shut down operations in Syria. MOL is also locked in a dispute over control of INA with the Croatian government, which owns a stake in the company as well. MOL has said selling its INA stake was an option if no agreement is reached. The North Sea deal also reflects Central Europe's drive to cut dependence on Russian oil and gas after the collapse of the European Union-backed Nabucco gas project. MOL shares rose 3 percent on the acquisition news, helping the Budapest bourse's main index to rise 1.3 percent. Elsewhere in the region, Warsaw's main equity index rose 0.2 percent. Prague shed half a percent. "The news could bring a reversal in MOL's dead market, even though this step will not increase the value of MOL shares much," Erste Bank said in a note. "Otherwise, we can expect further acquisitions by MOL in the region." It said the shares of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank , also got support from a pledge by Ukraine that it would "soon sign" a trade and association agreement with the European Union. OTP has a subsidiary in Ukraine, which is being shaken by huge anti-government protests. The protesters oppose Ukraine's joining an alliance with Russia, its main fuel supplier instead of tightening ties with Western Europe. OTP shares rose 0.7 percent. ROMANIA Currencies in the region moved in tight ranges to the euro. The Czech crown firmed a shade after October data showed 7.76 billion crown ($388.21 million) surplus in the current account, because of a surplus of trade in goods and services and current transfers. Analysts had expected a 2.3 billion crown deficit. Hungary's forint regained some ground after flirting with 8-month lows in recent days, on expectations of a central bank rate cut and a court decision next week which may affect the bottom lines of heavily taxed banks. Romania's leu moved sideways. ING Bank said in a note that Romanian assets may rise as political tension eases somewhat. "International criticism following recent changes of the penal code approved in parliament look to have found an echo, as some key figures of the ruling alliance said yesterday the changes need further reviews before passing into law," ING said. "We read this as market-positive, as investors can take comfort from the fact that EU/U.S. criticism does not fall on deaf ears." One of Romania's ruling parties vowed to block proposals that would increase the immunity of members of parliament from corruption charges, as the European Union presses Bucharest to rein in graft and organised crime. The EU's emerging economies are slowly recovering from recession, or in the case of Poland a slowdown, but the process is prolonged and shaky. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1127 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.471 27.489 +0.07% -8.82% Hungarian forint 302.710 303.220 +0.17% -3.88% Polish zloty 4.182 4.179 -0.07% -2.57% Romanian leu 4.451 4.451 +0.01% -0.17% Croatian kuna 7.637 7.638 +0.01% -1.13% Serbian dinar 114.530 114.730 +0.17% -1.95% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 961.54 966.43 -0.51% -7.43% Budapest 18489.31 18281.35 +1.14% +1.74% Warsaw 2444.47 2440.61 +0.16% -5.36% Bucharest 6265.46 6272.47 -0.11% +21.67% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.542 +0.388 +29bps +39bps 5-year 0.825 -0.002 0bps 0bps 10-year 2.285 +0.018 +45bps +2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.360 0.360 0.380 0.38 Hungary 2.960 3.040 3.160 3.17 Poland 2.680 2.710 2.830 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Larry King)