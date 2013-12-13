CEE MARKETS 2-MOL lifts Hungarian shares on North Sea deal

(Adds central bank meetings, fresh prices) * Oil group MOL enters North Sea, lifts Hungarian stocks * Equities, currencies mixed, Hungary and Serbia seen cutting rates By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Oil and gas group MOL led Hungarian stocks higher on Friday after the company bought oil and gas projects in the North Sea from BASF. Central European equity and currency markets were mixed, with the forint regaining some ground after falls caused by an expected Hungarian central bank rate cut and a court decision that may hit commercial banks' bottom line. The $375 million North Sea acquisition gives MOL resources in a secure area, something it needs. INA, the Croatian oil and gas company in which MOL owns a stake of almost 50 percent, has had to shut down operations in Syria. MOL is also locked in a dispute over control of INA with the Croatian government, which owns a stake in INA as well. MOL has said selling its INA stake was an option if no deal was reached. The North Sea deal also reflects Central Europe's drive to cut dependence on Russian oil and gas after the collapse of the European Union-backed Nabucco gas project. MOL shares rose 3.4 percent on the acquisition news, helping the Budapest bourse's main index to rise 1 percent. Elsewhere in the region, Polish and Czech shares dropped, while Bucharest firmed. Concorde Securities raised its target price for MOL shares to 18,500 forints from 18,300, a 30 percent upside, saying that the North Sea deal opened the way for MOL to a stable region with good infrastructure as well as tax allowances. "Furthermore, the North Sea acquisition makes MOL able to have access to upcoming UK Exploration Bid Rounds with further potential value creation, and form strategic cooperation with Wintershall for joint E&P expansion in the North Sea and the Middle East regions, and other reputable operators such as TAQA, Premier Oil and EnQuest," Concorde analyst Attila Vago said. NEW RATE CUTS Most central banks in the region are still in easing mode after two years of rate cuts to help a slow recovery from recession. Hungary and Serbia's central banks are expected to cut rates further on Tuesday but the U.S. Federal Reserve may signal a day later that it could start to cut back its monetary stimulus, which has buoyed risky assets globally. Expectations of a 20 basis point cut in the Hungarian central bank's 3.2 percent base rate sent the forint into falls against the euro, but on Friday it regained some ground, firming 0.4 percent, after hitting 8-month lows earlier this month. It has also seen wobbles due to concerns a ruling of the country's top court due on Monday may cause further losses on foreign currency lending to the country's heavily taxed banks. "We believe that market fears are broadly overpriced," Societe Generale economist Benoit Anne said in a note. Serbia's central bank is seen cutting its 10 percent key rate by 25-50 basis points after a fall in annual inflation to 1.6 percent in November from 2.2 percent in October. The dinar eased 0.1 percent against the euro. Weak domestic demand generally pushed inflation down in the region. Hungary's inflation, also slashed by utility price cuts, is near four-decade lows, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday the government was working on new price reductions. Inflation in Poland, the region's biggest economy, slowed to a 5-month low in November, but the central bank is seen sticking to its pledge to keep rates flat until June. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1643 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.519 27.489 -0.11% -8.98% Hungarian forint 302.000 303.220 +0.40% -3.66% Polish zloty 4.178 4.179 +0.03% -2.48% Romanian leu 4.452 4.451 -0.01% -0.19% Croatian kuna 7.625 7.638 +0.17% -0.97% Serbian dinar 114.830 114.730 -0.09% -2.20% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 955.78 966.43 -1.10% -7.98% Budapest 18439.57 18281.35 +0.87% +1.47% Warsaw 2422.93 2440.61 -0.72% -6.20% Bucharest 6295.38 6272.47 +0.37% +22.25% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.174 +0.020 -7bps +3bps 5-year 0.827 0.000 0bps 0bps 10-year 2.275 +0.008 +44bps +2bps Hungary 3-year 4.110 +0.010 +374bps +1bps 5-year 4.800 +0.030 +398bps +3bps 10-year 5.800 +0.010 +397bps +2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.360 0.360 0.380 0.38 Hungary 2.970 3.050 3.150 3.17 Poland 2.680 2.700 2.810 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)