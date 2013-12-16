FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 1-OTP nears 2-month low as Hungary awaits court meeting on fx loans
December 16, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-OTP nears 2-month low as Hungary awaits court meeting on fx loans

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The shares of Hungary's biggest
lender, OTP, neared two-month lows on Monday, before a
court session to discuss what to do about the foreign-currency
mortgages weighing on hundreds of thousands of borrowers in the
country.
    The region's economies are struggling to emerge from
recession or slowdowns, while in Hungary, deleveraging by the
parent banks of the predominantly foreign-owned banking system
and big taxes on banks have hindered the rebound.
    The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index firmed 0.6
percent despite OTP's half percent fall, as oil group MOL
 rose 1.7 percent after saying it has bought oil and
gas projects in the North Sea. 
    Other central European equities were mixed, and currencies
moved sideways.
    Hungary's top court will hold a news conference at 1200 GMT
after a meeting to discuss lawsuits against banks brought by
troubled foreign-currency borrowers, whose costs have surged
since 2008 due to the forint's slide.
    The president of the court said at the weekend that the
court may not reach a final verdict on Monday. 
    Legal experts have said the court is unlikely to deliver the
kind of ruling that would cripple the mainly foreign-owned
banks, which booked losses of about a billion euros in a
previous foreign-currency repayment programme. 
    But investors are closely watching the court's comments and
decisions, which could also influence a new scheme to help forex
borrowers that the government is planning before preparing for
elections in April.
    Talk about new relief programmes could create a problem as a
growing number of borrowers hold back from repaying their loans,
hoping for further help from the state, some banks have said.
    But also there is a risk that the court ruling and the
planned government measures could add to costs for the heavily
taxed banking system.
    "Probably the court will not make a final decision, but
still its ruling is in focus today. Everybody in the market is
watching that," one Budapest-based currency dealer said.
    The far-right Jobbik party has tried to capitalise on the
discontent among many borrowers. Without a definitive ruling,
the issue may remain in the limelight for months, in the
campaign period leading up to the elections.
    
    RATE CUTS SEEN
    The Hungarian forint and Serbia's dinar 
were flat against the euro in morning trade, and other Central
European currencies also moved sideways. 
    Hungary and Serbia's central banks are expected to cut
interest rates at their meetings on Tuesday. 
 
    Most central banks in the region have been cutting rates for
two years to help their economies get out of recession.
    Investors are concerned that rate cuts could go too far in
Hungary, where all of the central bank's rate setters were
appointed under the current government and the 3.2 percent base
rate is less than half of its levels last year.
    Low domestic demand and state-imposed utility price cuts in
Hungary have pushed down inflation, leaving room for more
monetary easing.
    But a cutback in U.S. monetary stimulus could trigger a
sell-off in emerging markets, and Hungary could be hit hard if
its interest rates are too low, making the forint vulnerable.
    The deputy CEO of Hungary's Government Debt Management
Agency played down the risk of likely tapering by the Federal
Reserve which also meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.
    "It can cause a temporary turbulence because if (investors)
expect a yield rise in emerging market funds, that could cause a
capital withdrawal from these funds..." he told private radio
Jazzy. "But certainly this will be a temporary impact."
    In Poland, the shares of real estate developer GTC 
fell 3.3 percent after it said that it planned to raise its
capital by 10 percent to get funds for debt
reduction. 
    "Dilution doesn't help the price," Millennium DM analyst
Maciej Krefta said. "There is a fear that there might be a
negative surprise at the end of the year in terms of downward
asset revaluation," he added.  
                      CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1040 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2013
 Czech crown                 27.548    27.514   -0.12%  -9.08%
 Hungarian forint           301.200   301.380  +0.06%  -3.40%
 Polish zloty                 4.177     4.178    0.00%  -2.47%
 Romanian leu                 4.452     4.451   -0.01%   -0.19%
 Croatian kuna                7.626     7.625    -0.02%  -0.98%
 Serbian dinar              114.760   114.750    -0.01%   -2.14%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2013
 Prague                      955.52    955.78   -0.03%  -8.01%
 Budapest                  18537.44  18424.72   +0.61%  +2.00%
 Warsaw                     2432.31   2429.67   +0.11%  -5.83%
 Bucharest                  6289.83   6295.38   -0.09%  +22.14%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.101    -0.073    -15bps     -8bps
   5-year                0.825     -0.002    0bps      -1bps
  10-year                2.273    -0.002   +44bps     -1bps
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.350  0.360   0.38
 Hungary                      2.960   3.020  3.140   3.17
 Poland                       2.675   2.705  2.800   2.65
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
