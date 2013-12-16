CEE MARKETS 2-OTP, forint jump as court dispels fears over banks

* OTP rises 3 pct, court ruling dispels fears over FX lending * Jury still out on banks, government watched -market participants * Forint firms though Hungary and Serbia seen cutting rates (Adds court decision, market impact) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The shares of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP, surged almost 3 percent on Monday in a sharp rebound as a court ruling dispelled fears that foreign currency loan contracts could be declared void en masse. The decision by Hungary's top court, the Kuria, also lifted the forint by almost one percent against the euro. Other central European equity and currency markets were mixed. The Kuria said lenders were not to blame for borrowers losing out when exchange rate changes made their foreign currency mortgages more expensive. This was good news for the country's banks who would have suffered billions of euros in losses if the ruling had gone against them and the foreign currency contracts had been declared void. They would have also needed capital injections from mostly foreign owners. Before the announcement, OTP shares had been approaching their lowest levels for two months. The forint firmed to its strongest against the euro this month, triggering stop-loss deals between 299.50 and 300. By late trade it retreated to 300.09, still up 0.4 percent. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield fell 14 basis points to 5.66 percent. "But this is not the end of the story yet," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Fine, let us be happy... but what kind of steps the government will take now, we don't know." WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, facing an election early next year, has said it is determined to provide help to struggling holders of the foreign currency loans, and could still impose a relief scheme on banks. The head of the ruling party Fidesz parliament group said he was "disappointed because with this decision the highest judicial panel has also sided with the banks". Demand from households has been weak in Hungary for years, like in most Central European economies. It has been recovering only slowly despite personal income tax cuts at the price of higher taxes on banks and other mainly foreign-owned sectors. The region's central banks, including Hungary, have been cutting interest rates for two years to help domestic demand recover and lift their economies from recession or a slowdown. Hungary's and Serbia's central banks are expected to cut interest rates further at their meetings on Tuesday. The forint still firmed. The dinar shed 0.1 percent to the euro and the Czech crown eased 0.2 percent. The Czech central bank will also hold a meeting on Tuesday but it has already cut interest rates to virtually zero. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1608 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.575 27.514 -0.22% -9.16% Hungarian forint 300.090 301.380 +0.43% -3.04% Polish zloty 4.174 4.178 +0.09% -2.39% Romanian leu 4.454 4.451 -0.07% -0.24% Croatian kuna 7.629 7.625 -0.06% -1.02% Serbian dinar 114.850 114.750 -0.09% -2.22% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 963.74 955.78 +0.83% -7.22% Budapest 18759.88 18424.72 +1.82% +3.23% Warsaw 2430.63 2429.67 +0.04% -5.90% Bucharest 6310.08 6295.38 +0.23% +22.54% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.101 -0.073 -15bps -7bps 5-year 0.874 +0.048 +5bps +4bps 10-year 2.314 +0.040 +48bps +4bps Hungary 3-year 4.050 -0.060 +368bps -7bps 5-year 4.650 -0.150 +383bps -15bps 10-year 5.660 -0.140 +383bps -14bps Poland 2-year 3.000 0.000 +275bps 0bps 5-year 3.540 -0.090 +272bps -9bps 10-year 4.360 -0.080 +253bps -8bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.370 0.370 0.390 0.38 Hungary 2.905 2.975 3.055 3.17 Poland 2.690 2.710 2.790 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)