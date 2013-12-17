CEE MARKETS 2-Czech crown falls; forint, dinar unfazed by rate cuts

(Recasts with Czech, Hungarian rate decisions) * CEE central banks finish year in dovish mood * Crown falls as central bank commits to keeping it weak * Forint firms a shade as bank signals possible slower easing * Serbian rate cut bigger than expected, dinar eases slightly By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The crown fell against the euro as the Czech central bank confirmed its weak-currency policy on Tuesday, while interest rate cuts in Hungary and Serbia had little effect on their currencies. The central bank decisions confirmed that many Central European monetary policymakers are preparing for the new year in a dovish mood even though the U.S. Federal Reserve may signal a move away from the era of cheap money as early as on Wednesday. Caution ahead of the Fed's upcoming meeting knocked equity markets, and Central Europe's main stock indices also eased, led by 1.5 percent fall in Warsaw's main index. Currencies, however, remained relatively calm, with the exception of the Czech crown which had shed 0.6 percent against the euro by 1542 GMT. Dealers said it continued a weakening trend seen as markets head to the end of the year. Europe's economic rebound has shielded currencies in the centre of the continent from wobbles in other emerging markets in the past months, but most central banks in the region still want to nudge it along with looser policy. Emerging Europe's central banks have been cutting interest rates for two years to support their fragile economies, aided by inflows into emerging markets of cheap money pumped out by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks. The Fed may signal at its meeting on Wednesday that it will start cutting back its stimulus soon. That is unlikely to alter regional central banks' easing bias, however, as inflation remains low and economies sluggish. The Czech central bank has run out of room after cutting rates to near zero. It massively sold the crown last month, though, to continue monetary easing, weakening it by over 6 percent versus the euro, beyond the 27 crowns per euro mark. The bank kept rates on hold on Tuesday and said it would keep the exchange rate near 27 crowns per euro at least until early 2015. Governor Miroslav Singer said that the weaker crown should add up to 70 billion crowns ($3.49 billion) to the economy, creating jobs. He added the market may be overbought in crowns at the moment but it was still too early since the interventions to draw any conclusions. Capital Economics said in a note that improved current accounts and low inflation could help the crown and the forint weather cuts in U.S. monetary stimulus much better than, for example, Turkey's lira. "These factors should allow policymakers to keep interest rates low in order to support the economic recovery," it said. HUNGARY MAY SLOW PACE Hungary's central bank cut its base rate by 20 basis points to 3 percent as expected. It is now 4 percentage points lower compared with August last year, and investors have been worried that the bank could cut it too sharply, given risks that upcoming court rulings and government measures regarding struggling foreign currency loan holders could hurt the bottom line of heavily taxed Hungarian banks, and lending. The forint still firmed a shade after the decision, and the yield of 3-year Hungarian government bonds fell 5 basis points to a record low of 4 percent. The bank flagged further room for easing, but dealers said it was good news for Hungarian asset prices that it also signalled a possible slowing of the pace of its rate cuts. "I will tell you whether yields could go further down if you tell me if the Fed will taper its stimulus and at what pace," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The dinar eased a shade, after the Serbian central bank cut its benchmark rate to 9.5 percent. The 50 basis point cut was twice what analysts had forecast. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1642 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.707 27.536 -0.62% -9.60% Hungarian forint 298.570 298.930 +0.12% -2.55% Polish zloty 4.177 4.172 -0.12% -2.48% Romanian leu 4.471 4.456 -0.34% -0.63% Croatian kuna 7.629 7.629 0.00% -1.02% Serbian dinar 114.940 114.890 -0.04% -2.30% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 962.28 966.26 -0.41% -7.36% Budapest 18593.57 18781.01 -1.00% +2.31% Warsaw 2398.78 2433.47 -1.43% -7.13% Bucharest 6310.32 6310.08 -0.01% +22.54% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.203 +0.102 -4bps +12bps 5-year 0.858 +0.014 +5bps +3bps 10-year 2.291 +0.009 +46bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 4.000 -0.050 +364bps -4bps 5-year 4.620 -0.030 +381bps -2bps 10-year 5.610 -0.050 +378bps -5bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.370 0.350 0.350 0.38 Hungary 2.890 2.935 3.050 3.17 Poland 2.680 2.690 2.780 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 20.0323 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Pravin Char)