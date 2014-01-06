CEE MARKETS 2-Crown firms as Czechs mull intervention impacts

* Czech central bank mulls economic impact of its crown selling * Crown firms on signal central bank might find its fall too big * Hungary seen cutting rates further, 3-year yield at record low (Adds Hungarian bonds, Erste and Raiffeisen) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The crown firmed on Monday after the Czech central bank gave its first signal that it may now consider defending the unit since it launched intervention meant to weaken the currency last year. November data showing a record Czech trade surplus also helped buoy the crown, while Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty were a touch weaker. The Czech bank has sold billions of euros in the market since Nov. 7, hoping to stir inflation and so encourage people to spend, boosting the economy. Most central banks in the region remain dovish after deep interest rate cuts in the past two years - to record low levels in some countries - that have largely failed to revive domestic demand while inflation is stuck at unusually low levels. But Monday's Czech comments add to signs that monetary policy makers are getting more cautious after the U.S. Federal Reserve began last month to taper the stimulus that has encouraged investment in emerging markets. The crown had firmed 0.2 percent against the euro by 1508 GMT. Czech official interest rates are near zero, the lowest level among Central Europe's emerging economies. Singer said the bank needed more economic data to see the impact of the interventions which have weakened the crown by about 7 percent to the euro, beyond the 27 cap set by the bank. He said the economy needed "a bit of stability with the exchange rate" which should be near 27 for a longer period. Trade data published after Singer spoke showed a record surplus in November, the month when interventions knocked down the crown. Data on Thursday could provide further clues on the impact of the weaker crown. FURTHER CUTS Hungary's central bank has rates for 17 months, taking its base rate to 3 percent from 7 percent. All Hungary's monetary policymakers were appointed under the current government and analysts fear it may cut rates too deep before elections in April or May. Three-year Hungarian bonds traded on Monday at record low yields at 3.97 percent, down 5 basis points. "There was some interest in that paper but so early in the year the market is still illiquid and easy to move," one Budapest-based trader said. "We will see Thursday's issue (government bond auctions," the trader added. There are further risks on the forint from government plans to help foreign currency loan holders, possibly at the cost of the heavily taxed banking system, and to encourage Hungarian ownership in sectors including banks and energy utilities. Austria's Erste said it remained committed to its business in Hungary. A press report said partly state-owned Szechenyi Bank had offered to buy the loss-making Hungarian unit of another Austrian bank, Raiffeisen. The forint eased 0.2 percent. The central bank of Poland, which has the most robust economy in the region, is seen keeping rates on hold at a policy meeting on Wednesday and its next expected move is a hike late this year. The zloty eased 0.1 percent in thin international trade, with domestic markets closed for the Epiphany holiday. The Romanian central bank, however, is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday to a record low of 3.75 percent. The leu was flat. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1608 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.475 27.542 +0.24% -0.52% Hungarian forint 299.360 298.900 -0.15% -0.80% Polish zloty 4.174 4.170 -0.11% -0.58% Romanian leu 4.495 4.494 -0.03% -0.79% Croatian kuna 7.626 7.619 -0.08% -0.10% Serbian dinar 114.950 114.920 -0.03% -0.39% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 989.43 993.33 -0.39% +0.26%Bucharest 6445.85 6485.42 -0.61% -0.50% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.169 -0.192 -4bps -19bps 5-year 1.026 -0.038 +13bps 0bps 10-year 2.540 -0.015 +63bps +2bps Hungary 3-year 3.970 -0.050 +359bps -4bps 5-year 4.640 -0.030 +375bps 0bps 10-year 5.600 0.000 +369bps +4bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.360 0.390 0.38 Hungary 2.890 2.950 3.070 2.99 Poland 2.730 2.755 2.825 2.7 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)