FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall on Ukraine concerns, leu rebounds
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall on Ukraine concerns, leu rebounds

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds bank stocks, fresh dealer comment, prices)
    * Ukraine tension pushes down forint, zloty
    * Shares of banks exposed to Ukraine fall
    * Leu rebounds as risks to reform decrease
    * Dollar rise, Brazil rate hike add pressure

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European assets fell on
Thursday as tension between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia over
the Crimea was growing and debt default in Ukraine also remained
a threat. 
    The region's most liquid currencies, the Polish zloty
 and the Hungarian forint fell, by 0.2 and
0.4 percent, respectively.
    The leu bucked the decline, reversing a fall
caused by the break-up of Romania's ruling coalition, as
political rivals Prime Minister Viktor Ponta and President
Traian Basescu underlined their support to a reform course.
    Hungarian government bond yields rose by around 5 basis
points and the Budapest Stock Exchange's main index led a
fall in equities in the region, shedding 1.9 percent.
    The index was pushed down by a 3.9 percent loss in OTP Bank
. OTP has a unit in Ukraine, like several other banks
in France, Italy and Greece, and its shares have shed about 7
percent since deadly clashes in Kiev last week, which led to the
fall of Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovich.
    Brokerage Buda-Cash said in a note that the OTP unit could
suffer losses worth tens of millions of dollars if the Ukrainian
hryvnia's falls trigger more defaults on the OTP unit's
foreign currency loans. 
    Austria's Raiffeisen bank, which itself has a unit in
Ukraine, said that Western banks had strongly deleveraged
exposure in Ukraine since 2008, and had made provisions for the
risks there.
    "For Austrian banks the exposure to Ukraine currently
represents around 3 percent of total CEE (Central and Eastern
European) exposures, while this ratio had been around 4 percent
back in 2007/2008," it said in a note.
    Raiffeisen shares fell 2.2 percent. Italy's
UniCredit and Poland's PKO, which also have
units in Ukraine, shed 0.8 and 1.2 percent respectively.   
    Even though the region has thin trade links with Ukraine,
the neighbouring country's crisis has sent a shockwave through
the region's markets and debt default or a military conflict in
Ukraine could deepen the slide in asset prices.
    "In the morning we expected bigger losses," one
Budapest-based bond trader said. "Ukraine is still in the air,
you don't know what will happen so people wait, while there is
no panic." 
        
    OTHER CONCERNS
    Contagion from Ukraine is the latest setback for the
region's markets, which have been hit this year by risk aversion
as the U.S. Federal Reserve began slowing its money printing.
    Market participants said the dollar's surge against the euro
 also weighed on the region's currencies because it was
driven by upbeat U.S. housing data which supports the view that
the Federal Reserve will continue to taper monetary stimulus.
    An interest rate hike by the Brazilian central bank,
meanwhile, highlighted low rates in Hungary and Romania
following a series of cuts, which defied monetary tightening or
flat rates in most emerging economies and could make their
currencies vulnerable.
    While Hungary has a healthy current account surplus, unlike
some of its emerging market peers, the forint has become the
region's most vulnerable currency following deep cuts in
interest rates to 2.7 percent and because Hungary is the
region's most indebted state.
    The Hungarian central bank, whose rate setters were
appointed under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, could
cut rates even further before national elections on April 6.
    A rate cut by Romania's central bank earlier this month to
3.5 percent probably ended monetary easing in the European
Union's second-poorest state, but investors are concerned that
both Romanian and Hungarian rates may be too low now.
    "We believe that the issue of whether Romania's interest
rate provides an adequate buffer is likely to receive greater
attention going forward," Citibank said in a note.
    The leu, which has been backed by central bank
interventions, still firmed a third of a percent on Thursday, as
concerns eased that Tuesday's decision by the Liberal Party to
quit the coalition government could lead to policy changes.
    Late on Wednesday, President Basescu abruptly threw his
weight behind the latest review of Romania's 4 billion-euro
IMF-led aid agreement. His political rival Prime Minister Ponta
underlined his government's commitment to reforms.
    "Fears of central bank action are currently keeping a lid on
a RON (leu) softening at 4.52/EUR," ING said in a note. "Also
helping a stable RON is the expectation that a new government
will be formed swiftly," ING said.

                      CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1549 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2014
 Czech crown                 27.335    27.335   0.00%  -0.01%
 Hungarian forint           311.130   309.920   -0.39%  -4.55%
 Polish zloty                 4.174     4.167    -0.17%  -0.59%
 Romanian leu                 4.499     4.515  +0.35%   -0.87%
 Croatian kuna                7.655     7.658   +0.04%  -0.48%
 Serbian dinar              115.810   115.920   +0.09%   -1.13%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2014
 Prague                      1014.95    1019.77   -0.47% +2.84%
 Budapest                  17503.91  17794.88    -1.64%   -4.53%
 Warsaw                     2477.85   2478.38    -0.02% +3.06%
 Bucharest                  6365.94   6372.95   -0.11%   -1.73%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.753    -0.025   +67bps     -1bps
   5-year                1.172    +0.007   +58bps     +5bps
  10-year                2.305    -0.001   +74bps    +5bps
 Hungary
   3-year                4.950    +0.040   +476bps   +6bps
   5-year                5.130    +0.070   +454bps   +11bps
  10-year                6.040   +0.060    +447bps   +11bps
 Poland
   2-year                3.020    0.000    +293bps   +2bps
   5-year                3.680    -0.010    +309bps   +3bps
  10-year                4.400   -0.020    +283bps   +3bps
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.440   0.460  0.470   0.37
 Hungary                      3.020   3.380  3.630   2.75
 Poland                       2.740   2.770  2.900   2.71
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.