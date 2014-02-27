CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall on Ukraine concerns, leu rebounds

(Adds bank stocks, fresh dealer comment, prices) * Ukraine tension pushes down forint, zloty * Shares of banks exposed to Ukraine fall * Leu rebounds as risks to reform decrease * Dollar rise, Brazil rate hike add pressure By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European assets fell on Thursday as tension between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia over the Crimea was growing and debt default in Ukraine also remained a threat. The region's most liquid currencies, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint fell, by 0.2 and 0.4 percent, respectively. The leu bucked the decline, reversing a fall caused by the break-up of Romania's ruling coalition, as political rivals Prime Minister Viktor Ponta and President Traian Basescu underlined their support to a reform course. Hungarian government bond yields rose by around 5 basis points and the Budapest Stock Exchange's main index led a fall in equities in the region, shedding 1.9 percent. The index was pushed down by a 3.9 percent loss in OTP Bank . OTP has a unit in Ukraine, like several other banks in France, Italy and Greece, and its shares have shed about 7 percent since deadly clashes in Kiev last week, which led to the fall of Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovich. Brokerage Buda-Cash said in a note that the OTP unit could suffer losses worth tens of millions of dollars if the Ukrainian hryvnia's falls trigger more defaults on the OTP unit's foreign currency loans. Austria's Raiffeisen bank, which itself has a unit in Ukraine, said that Western banks had strongly deleveraged exposure in Ukraine since 2008, and had made provisions for the risks there. "For Austrian banks the exposure to Ukraine currently represents around 3 percent of total CEE (Central and Eastern European) exposures, while this ratio had been around 4 percent back in 2007/2008," it said in a note. Raiffeisen shares fell 2.2 percent. Italy's UniCredit and Poland's PKO, which also have units in Ukraine, shed 0.8 and 1.2 percent respectively. Even though the region has thin trade links with Ukraine, the neighbouring country's crisis has sent a shockwave through the region's markets and debt default or a military conflict in Ukraine could deepen the slide in asset prices. "In the morning we expected bigger losses," one Budapest-based bond trader said. "Ukraine is still in the air, you don't know what will happen so people wait, while there is no panic." OTHER CONCERNS Contagion from Ukraine is the latest setback for the region's markets, which have been hit this year by risk aversion as the U.S. Federal Reserve began slowing its money printing. Market participants said the dollar's surge against the euro also weighed on the region's currencies because it was driven by upbeat U.S. housing data which supports the view that the Federal Reserve will continue to taper monetary stimulus. An interest rate hike by the Brazilian central bank, meanwhile, highlighted low rates in Hungary and Romania following a series of cuts, which defied monetary tightening or flat rates in most emerging economies and could make their currencies vulnerable. While Hungary has a healthy current account surplus, unlike some of its emerging market peers, the forint has become the region's most vulnerable currency following deep cuts in interest rates to 2.7 percent and because Hungary is the region's most indebted state. The Hungarian central bank, whose rate setters were appointed under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, could cut rates even further before national elections on April 6. A rate cut by Romania's central bank earlier this month to 3.5 percent probably ended monetary easing in the European Union's second-poorest state, but investors are concerned that both Romanian and Hungarian rates may be too low now. "We believe that the issue of whether Romania's interest rate provides an adequate buffer is likely to receive greater attention going forward," Citibank said in a note. The leu, which has been backed by central bank interventions, still firmed a third of a percent on Thursday, as concerns eased that Tuesday's decision by the Liberal Party to quit the coalition government could lead to policy changes. Late on Wednesday, President Basescu abruptly threw his weight behind the latest review of Romania's 4 billion-euro IMF-led aid agreement. His political rival Prime Minister Ponta underlined his government's commitment to reforms. "Fears of central bank action are currently keeping a lid on a RON (leu) softening at 4.52/EUR," ING said in a note. "Also helping a stable RON is the expectation that a new government will be formed swiftly," ING said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1549 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.335 27.335 0.00% -0.01% Hungarian forint 311.130 309.920 -0.39% -4.55% Polish zloty 4.174 4.167 -0.17% -0.59% Romanian leu 4.499 4.515 +0.35% -0.87% Croatian kuna 7.655 7.658 +0.04% -0.48% Serbian dinar 115.810 115.920 +0.09% -1.13% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1014.95 1019.77 -0.47% +2.84% Budapest 17503.91 17794.88 -1.64% -4.53% Warsaw 2477.85 2478.38 -0.02% +3.06% Bucharest 6365.94 6372.95 -0.11% -1.73% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.753 -0.025 +67bps -1bps 5-year 1.172 +0.007 +58bps +5bps 10-year 2.305 -0.001 +74bps +5bps Hungary 3-year 4.950 +0.040 +476bps +6bps 5-year 5.130 +0.070 +454bps +11bps 10-year 6.040 +0.060 +447bps +11bps Poland 2-year 3.020 0.000 +293bps +2bps 5-year 3.680 -0.010 +309bps +3bps 10-year 4.400 -0.020 +283bps +3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.440 0.460 0.470 0.37 Hungary 3.020 3.380 3.630 2.75 Poland 2.740 2.770 2.900 2.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Susan Fenton)