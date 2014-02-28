CEE MARKETS 1-FX, stocks mildly positive but Ukraine worries linger

* Forint leads currency gains * Polish GDP up 0.6 pct q/q, little reaction * Hungary investments rose 14.9 pct in Q4 BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks opened flat to slightly stronger on Friday but traders said cautious sentiment would persist as investors kept an uneasy eye on developments in neighbouring Ukraine. Hungary's forint led currencies in early trade with a 0.3 percent gain versus the euro, tracked by the Polish zloty, the region's most liquid currency, which added 0.2 percent by 0911 GMT. Fourth-quarter Polish economic growth of 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.7 percent year-on-year virtually matched flash estimates and had no market impact. Dealers did not expect much volatility unless tensions in Ukraine's Crimea region escalate further. Data showed investments in Hungary rose by an annual 14.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a 9.8 percent increase in the third quarter in a boon to central Europe's most indebted economy. "The favourable interest rate environment and the National Bank of Hungary's Funding for Growth Scheme have helped kick-start investments," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. Raiffeisen Bank analyst Zoltan Torok said the central bank programme, which provides cheap loans to companies via commercial banks, would probably give private sector investments a further push in the coming quarters. "We are bouncing up and down around the 310 per euro level. We are looking at Ukraine but right now there is some wait-and-see attitude by investors," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "But if anything serious were to happen, we would also take a hit," the trader said. Another dealer said the forint would probably remain in a 309.5-311 range to the euro on Friday in low turnover. Even though the region has thin trade links with Ukraine, the neighbouring country's crisis has sent a shockwave through the region's markets and debt default or a military conflict in Ukraine could deepen the slide in asset prices. Contagion from Ukraine is the latest setback for central European markets, which have been hit this year by risk aversion as the U.S. Federal Reserve began slowing its money printing. On Friday stock markets posted modest gains, led by a 1.4 percent increase in Budapest shares. Stocks in central Europe's biggest independent lender OTP rebounded from Thursday's falls to gain 2 percent. But a fall in shares in Erste Bank, which is also listed in Prague, dragged down stocks in the Czech Republic after the lender earlier reported a drop in net profit. Erste and energy company CEZ are the biggest listed companies on the Prague exchange. The Romanian leu, which has been backed by central bank interventions, was steady in early trade. Romania's President Traian Basescu may approve the latest review of an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund later on Friday. Basescu had previously refused to approve the review of the precautionary, 4 billion euros aid deal because it included an additional tax on fuels and a government plan to support low income borrowers - policies he opposed. The finance ministry is also expected to unveil domestic debt issuance plans for March. Debt managers sold 1.93 billion lei ($586.91 million) of leu-denominated debt in February. "As recent political tensions seem to have gone past the tipping point, an early RON firming to 4.50/EUR gained further steam to 4.49/EUR at the end of yesterday's session due to a rebound in the regional climate," INB Bank in Bucharest said in a note. "The RON is nonetheless eyeing 4.50/EUR this morning and we still expect the local currency to stick to softer ground up to 4.51/EUR today, with a rebound probable when the new government in the making will be announced on Monday," it said. The Serbian dinar was unchanged after the central bank sold 10 million euros in Thursday's session. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1011 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.329 27.325 -0.01% +0.01% Hungarian forint 309.680 310.700 +0.33% -4.10% Polish zloty 4.159 4.167 +0.19% -0.23% Romanian leu 4.496 4.497 +0.03% -0.79% Croatian kuna 7.649 7.653 +0.05% -0.41% Serbian dinar 115.830 115.920 +0.08% -1.15% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1014.33 1014.43 -0.01% +2.78% Budapest 17625.09 17376.42 +1.43% -3.87% Warsaw 2489.64 2467.90 +0.88% +3.55% Bucharest 6417.39 6374.54 +0.67% -0.93% ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.470 0.500 0.37 Hungary 2.980 3.360 3.600 2.75 Poland 2.740 2.780 2.900 2.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 3.2884 Romanian leus)