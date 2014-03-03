REFILE-CEE MARKETS 2-Equities lead fall on concerns over Ukraine

(Adds region in headline) * Banks with branches in Ukraine fall * Forint, zloty drop against euro * Bonds rebound * Leu falls, Romanian central bank may intervene soon-dealer By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 3 (Reuters) - Equities plunged in Central Europe on Monday, also driving the region's main currencies lower, due to worries that Ukraine is drifting towards war with Russia. The Budapest Stock Exchange led the decline with almost 4 percent fall as the shares of Hungary's OTP Bank , which has some 140 branches in Ukraine, plunged. Moscow stocks fell even more after Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea region and tension was escalating between the former Soviet states, with no fast solution in sight. "I am certainly going to be defensive towards Central European assets, with the risk that financial contagion may spread to the other regions under an escalation scenario," said Societe Generale analyst Benoit Anne in a note. The stocks of Russian banks which own units in Ukraine plummeted, with Sberbank shedding 15 percent. The stocks of Western owners of Ukrainian banks also fell. Austria's Raiffeisen shed 8 percent and Italian UniCredit almost 5 percent. France's Credit Agricole and Poland's PKO eased over 3 percent. "It's pretty heavy bloodletting, almost panicky selling around the region," an equity trader said in Budapest. The forint and the zloty, the region's most liquid units, fell against the euro to their weakest levels since deadly clashes in Ukraine two weeks ago, which led to the fall of Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovich. The exports of the region's states to Ukraine are around only 1-2 percent of their foreign sales, but a debt default or war could have an impact in the region's markets. The Ukrainian crisis has weighed on the region's stock markets in the past weeks and the losses deepened on Monday because investors are pricing in the worst-case scenarios for some stocks, given the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. OTP's shares traded at 3,752 forints at 1533 GMT, down 5.9 percent, rebounding from a session-low of 3,596. Erste Bank said in a note that a price of 3,300 forints would mean that the stock prices in 1,000 forint loss per share over Ukraine. One brokerage, Equilor has said that would be the worst case scenario, assuming OTP loses all its investments in Ukraine - which Equilor called an unlikely scenario. The shares of Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Richter , which has significant sales in both Ukraine and Russia, fell 3.3 percent as a weaker Ukrainian hryvnia and Russian rouble cause exchange rate losses to the company. CURRENCIES, BONDS HIT The forint has been the most vulnerable to contagion from other emerging markets because Hungary is the region's most indebted state, its central bank has cut interest rates sharply and the country holds elections in April. The forint traded at 313.12 to the euro at 1528 GMT, down 1 percent from Friday, but still off last month's lows at 314.80. Some investors tried to push it towards its 324 record lows several times last month amid some expectations that a plunge could force the central bank to hike interest rates, like Turkey did after a plunge of its own currency. Polish and Hungarian government bond prices rebounded by late trade after sharp early falls. Poland's 2-year yields still traded higher by 5 basis points at 3.06 percent. "Nerves over Ukraine have relaxed somewhat, but people are still worried that there will be a military conflict there," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The Polish subsidiary of Commerzbank, mBank, warned that any escalation of the conflict was likely to hurt a Polish recovery that has seen the manufacturing sector expand at the fastest pace in more than three years. "More bans on Polish agricultural products (from Russia) may increase the downward pressure on food prices in Poland," the bank said. "Interest rate hikes in 2014 seem unlikely now." The leu, whose volatility rose in the past weeks due to a break-up of Romania's government, eased 0.4 percent against the euro and dealers said it may be already near levels where the central bank could intervene to defend the currency. "I think alarms have rung already. Any potential intervention would be to slow down the pace of depreciation," said one trader in Bucharest. A split in the coalition left the government with a weak majority in parliament. Political uncertainty in Serbia also lifts the vulnerability of the dinar to contagion as the country will hold elections later this month. Dealers said a rise in demand for euro from foreign banks lifted turnover in the spot market, and the Serbian central bank, which has been buying the dinar for weeks, continued to intervene in the market to keep the currency stable. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1628 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.338 27.325 -0.05% -0.02% Hungarian forint 313.120 309.930 -1.02% -5.16% Polish zloty 4.194 4.170 -0.57% -1.05% Romanian leu 4.518 4.500 -0.40% -1.28% Croatian kuna 7.649 7.649 0.00% -0.41% Serbian dinar 115.950 115.800 -0.13% -1.25% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 991.44 1015.11 -2.33% +0.46% Budapest 16992.22 17744.92 -4.24% -7.32% Warsaw 2417.07 2518.53 -4.03% +0.53% Bucharest 6221.40 6435.58 -3.33% -3.96% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.775 +0.316 +66bps +34bps 5-year 1.167 +0.033 +56bps +9bps 10-year 2.193 -0.023 +63bps +4bps Hungary 3-year 4.970 +0.040 +476bps +8bps 5-year 5.100 +0.020 +449bps +8bps 10-year 6.020 +0.010 +446bps +7bps Poland 2-year 3.060 +0.050 +295bps +7bps 5-year 3.780 +0.050 +317bps +11bps 10-year 4.390 +0.030 +283bps +9bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.470 0.500 0.37 Hungary 3.080 3.500 3.750 2.75 Poland 2.750 2.770 2.900 2.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Janet Lawrence)