CEE MARKETS 2--Polish, Czech rates on hold; MOL gains on Eni deal

* Polish, Czech central banks keep rates on hold, as expected * MOL to buy Eni's CEE filling stations; shares gain * Richter rises as first-quarter results beat forecasts By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil group MOL rose as much as one percent on Wednesday after it announced that it would buy Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian filling stations, outperforming other stocks in the region during most of the day. It gave back most of those gains by the afternoon, trading 0.3 percent higher at 1258 GMT. Hungarian bonds also firmed on Wednesday, helped by a strong switch auction. Currency markets in Poland and the Czech Republic were largely unfazed by their central banks' decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Interest rates across central Europe are already at record lows after central banks loosened policy to boost economic growth. The rate decisions in Poland and the Czech Republic were in line with market expectations. The Czech bank already has its main rate at a technical zero. Poland, the region's largest economy, has kept borrowing costs at a record low of 2.5 percent. "While growth (in Poland) has entered a soft patch, it will likely accelerate in H2 2014," Barclays said in a note before the Polish rate decision. "On current trends, the NBP need not be in any hurry to begin the hike cycle, such that the risk is that the NBP could delay the start of the hiking cycle beyond our current forecast of Q1 15." Polish Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski said earlier on Wednesday that trade disruptions caused by the Ukraine-Russia conflict could shave more than 0.2 percentage point off the country's growth this year. On Tuesday, Romania's central bank also kept its main interest rate at a record low of 3.5 percent. At 1200 GMT the Polish zloty was down 0.1 percent, while the Czech crown was flat. The forint, which has been the region's most volatile currency, gained a quarter of a percent versus the euro in thin trade. "Right now, there is no reason for the forint to weaken, as (government bond) yields are coming down and the market largely ignores the Ukraine crisis," a dealer in Budapest said. Hungarian government bond yields fell 3-7 basis points compared to Tuesday's fixing.. The only country in the region which is still reducing rates is Hungary, where the central bank has pursued an aggressive easing cycle, cutting rates in an unbroken series of monthly reductions since August 2012. Hungary's base rate is at 2.5 percent now, and the bank had left the door open to possible further easing. In neighbouring Croatia, after Tuesday's sacking of Finance Minister Slavko Linic, the yield on 10-year sovereign bond inched up 3 basis points but the market's reaction was limited. The index of Zagreb stock exchange was 1.2 percent down at 1256 GMT. MOL, RICHTER SHINE Stock markets in central Europe were mixed, with Budapest up 0.25 percent at 1220 GMT, Prague 0.1 percent higher and the Polish stock market down 0.2 percent. However, Hungarian oil group MOL gained 1.1 percent on an announcement that it had agreed to buy Eni's filling stations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, boosting its position in the retail fuel market. Later it gave back part of those gains amid thin volumes. Another Hungarian blue chip, drugmaker Richter, also gained after its earnings, hit by falling sales in crisis-hit Ukraine and Russia, still beat most analysts' expectations. Richter rose 1.2 percent in early trade but gave back most of those gains and traded 0.4 percent higher at 1247 GMT. The company reported a 51 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 9.34 billion forints ($42.42 million), above analyst forecasts for 7.9 billion forints. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1355 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.408 27.415 +0.03% -0.28% Hungarian forint 305.720 306.470 +0.25% -2.86% Polish zloty 4.201 4.195 -0.15% -1.22% Romanian leu 4.430 4.431 +0.04% +0.69% Croatian kuna 7.588 7.584 -0.05% +0.40% Serbian dinar 115.590 115.400 -0.16% -0.94% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1010.66 1010.58 +0.01% +2.41% Budapest 17696.02 17660.38 +0.20% -3.48% Warsaw 2382.41 2389.30 -0.29% -0.91% Bucharest 6440.15 6423.66 +0.26% -0.58% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.239 -0.075 +9bps -7bps 5-year 0.832 -0.020 +29bps -2bps 10-year 1.805 -0.034 +34bps -3bps Hungary 3-year 4.010 -0.040 +379bps -3bps 5-year 4.300 -0.070 +375bps -7bps 10-year 5.300 -0.030 +384bps -3bps Poland 2-year 2.930 -0.010 +278bps -1bps 5-year 3.400 -0.010 +285bps -1bps 10-year 4.000 -0.010 +254bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.470 0.500 0.37 Hungary 2.665 2.770 2.950 2.55 Poland 2.760 2.750 2.810 2.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by)