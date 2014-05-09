FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 2-Assets upbeat, Ukraine concern recedes
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 9, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Assets upbeat, Ukraine concern recedes

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Adds new details, comments)
    * Retailer LPP's stock rises, Russia impact on earnings
smaller than expected
    * Fears over Ukraine eased, ECB comments, expected data buoy
assets
    * Hungarian government bond yields near record lows

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - The shares of large Polish
clothing retailer LPP, which has business in Russia, rebounded
on Friday, as fears over the country's conflict with Ukraine
eased in Central Europe.
    Most Central European assets took a breather after gains
this week, but likely upbeat economic output figures due next
week could reignite price rises, traders said.
    "The balance of risks is now skewed towards the upside,
especially as we are observing some pockets of recovery, be it
in Central Europe or Asia," said Societe Generale analyst Benoit
Anne in a note.
    LPP is one of several firms in the region whose
results are heavily influenced by the Ukrainian crisis which
knocked its share price down by over 10 percent earlier in 2014.
    Its shares, which eased earlier this month amid anticipation
of weak results, rose almost 2 percent after LPP reported a 15
million zloty ($4.97 million) loss for the first quarter, below
analysts' forecast for 22 million. 
    Warsaw-listed restaurant chain AmRest stocks rose
1.5 percent after it said sales growth helped it swing to a
profit in the first quarter even though the rouble's fall
this year cut its revenues in Russia, one of its biggest
markets. 
    The stocks of Hungarian drug maker Richter have
also rebounded since it said earlier this week that the
Ukrainian crisis led to a 51 percent fall in its first-quarter
net profit, less than analysts predicted. 
    The Budapest Stock Exchange was still slightly in the red,
like most bourses in the region, because Magyar Telekom
 shares fell 1.2 percent as investors took profit after
the firm reported higher than expected earnings.
    
    GDP GROWTH SHIFTS INTO FOCUS
    Concerns over the Ukrainian crisis, which have weighed on
assets in the region this year, eased further after comments
from Russian President Vladimir Putin this week triggered hopes
that the conflict will not escalate further.
    Regional asset prices extended the week's gains on Thursday
due to a rise in risk appetite after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the central bank might act to stem
slowing inflation and boost the euro zone economy.
    Hungary's forint gave up some of the previous
session's gains, easing a third of a percent against the euro,
but at 303.95 it hovered near the 3-month highs hit on Thursday.
    Hungarian government bonds, whose yields fell on Thursday,
retained their price gains. The 5-year benchmark yield
 was just off record lows at 3.9 percent, and other
parts of the yield curve are also near record low levels.
    The region's bonds, mainly in Hungary have benefited from
capital outflows from Russian markets in the past weeks and
strong appetite for lower-rates euro zone bonds, which on Friday
pushed Italian, Spanish and Irish yields to record lows.
   
    "As long as euro zone periphery bonds sell well, our bonds
will also sell well," one Budapest-based fixed income trader
said. "It is amazing that Ireland which was a default candidate
not much ago has lower yields than Britain now."
    Traders said the buying side in the bond market was showing
some signs of strengthening after around one percentage point of
falls in yields since mid-March, but next week's economic data
could give some more momentum to regional assets, confirming
economic rebound and low inflation in the region.
    "The market consensus predicts a pick-up in Germany's GDP
which has major importance to the Hungarian economy, and our
region could also perform better relative to the previous
quarter, for example in Poland and the Czech Republic," CIB Bank
analysts in Budapest said in a note.
                      CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1430 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2014
 Czech crown                 27.372    27.386  +0.05%  -0.15%
 Hungarian forint           303.950   303.090   -0.28%  -2.30%
 Polish zloty                 4.180     4.177    -0.07%  -0.73%
 Romanian leu                 4.427     4.432  +0.10%  +0.75%
 Croatian kuna                7.584     7.584    0.00% +0.45%
 Serbian dinar              115.620   115.800   +0.16%   -0.97%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2014
 Prague                      1003.10    1007.87   -0.47% +1.64%
 Budapest                  18081.97  18102.14    -0.11%   -1.38%
 Warsaw                     2401.97   2403.89    -0.08%  -0.10%
 Bucharest                  6595.28   6550.92  +0.68%  +1.81%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.209    -0.141   +9bps     -14bps
   5-year                0.774     -0.046   +22bps      -4bps
  10-year                1.757    -0.041   +31bps     -5bps
 Hungary
   3-year                3.900     -0.010   +372bps    0bps
   5-year                4.190     -0.060   +364bps    -6bps
  10-year                5.170    -0.080    +372bps    -8bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.360   0.375  0.375   0.37
 Hungary                      2.640   2.750  2.895   2.55
 Poland                       2.750   2.750  2.810   2.72
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **********************************************************
 ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys)

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.