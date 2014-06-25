CEE MARKETS 2-Forint, OTP shares ease on concern over new Hungary bank legislation

(Recasts with Hungarian government decision, Polish confidence vote) * Hungary's forint, OTP Bank shares ease on bill on fx loans * CEE stocks fall, tracking developed markets * Czech, Polish fx, bonds shrug off risk aversion * Polish PM seeks confidence vote, seen winning it By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - The forint and shares in Hungary's biggest lender, OTP, extended losses on Wednesday after the government announced a bill that will increase costs for Hungary's banks. Poland's currency and government bonds firmed after Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a confidence vote, which he is expected to win, to overcome a political crisis caused by leaked recordings of private conversations between senior officials. The Hungarian forint has been under pressure since the central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday and signalled it could further ease policy. The currency fell again on Wednesday after the government announced new legislation on banks, aiming to force them to return to clients some of the money unlawfully charged on foreign currency loans, following a recent court ruling. The legislation will go to parliament this week. Hundreds of thousands of Hungarians took out cheap foreign currency loans, mainly in Swiss francs, before the 2008 global crisis and have been hit as the forint has since weakened, pushing repayment costs on those loans sharply higher. Further legislation, which may come later this year, could also make banks compensate clients for interest rate hikes on the loans. The total cost to banks could be up to 500 billion forints ($2.22 billion), Concorde analyst Attila Gyurcsik said. The shares of OTP, Hungary's biggest commercial bank by assets, fell 1.1 percent by late trade to 4,400 forints, while Budapest's main share index dipped 0.4 percent. "The 200-day moving average of 4,320 forints could be the next stop (for OTP shares). The technical picture is not too bright, opening new buying positions is not recommended," Erste Bank said in a note. RISK AVERSION HITS STOCKS Central European equities mostly fell as concerns about violence in Iraq triggered capital flows globally from stocks into safe-haven assets like German Bunds. Warsaw's main stock index dropped 1.4 percent. The zloty and Polish government bonds firmed, however, on expectations Tusk will win the confidence vote, which he initiated, as both his Civic Platform party and its junior partner PSL continue to support the government. Tusk called the vote after the leaked tape recordings of officials embarrassed his government. The scandal pushed the zloty to three-week lows against the euro last week but it has recovered and firmed by 0.1 percent against the euro on Wednesday to 4.15. Poland's 10-year benchmark bond yield dropped 6 basis points to 3.41 percent. The spreads of Hungarian bond yields over safe-haven German Bunds widened by 2-7 basis points, while Polish and Czech spreads were flat or even narrowed. Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.1 percent to 27.41 against the euro. The Czech central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged near zero at a policy meeting on Thursday and maintain its policy to keep the crown weaker than 27 to the euro. "The quarterly economic forecast which usually drives the CNB (central bank) into a change of thinking will only be finished ahead of the next meeting in August," said Komercni Banka fixed income trader Dalimil Vyskovsky. "Also, the economic figures lately point towards some improvement in economic developments, despite CNB still pointing to slight anti-inflationary pressures," he added. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1557 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.410 27.433 +0.08% -0.28% Hungarian forint 306.830 305.770 -0.35% -3.21% Polish zloty 4.150 4.152 +0.05% -0.01% Romanian leu 4.390 4.388 -0.04% +1.59% Croatian kuna 7.576 7.576 0.00% +0.55% Serbian dinar 115.380 115.400 +0.02% -0.76% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1008.36 1017.59 -0.91% +2.17% Budapest 18940.57 19018.85 -0.41% +3.31% Warsaw 2426.69 2459.77 -1.34% +0.93% Bucharest 6790.09 6809.69 -0.29% +4.82% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.278 -0.054 +24bps -5bps 5-year 0.533 -0.059 +18bps -2bps 10-year 1.462 -0.048 +19bps 0bps Hungary 3-year 3.190 +0.010 +312bps +2bps 5-year 3.480 -0.010 +313bps +3bps 10-year 4.460 +0.010 +319bps +6bps Poland 2-year 2.480 -0.020 +245bps -2bps 5-year 2.990 -0.040 +264bps 0bps 10-year 3.410 -0.060 +214bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.325 0.345 0.350 0.35 Hungary 2.335 2.370 2.420 2.34 Poland 2.490 2.370 2.360 2.68 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters buros; Editing by Susan Fenton)