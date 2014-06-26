FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 3-Currencies retreat on dovish signals from central banks
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 3-Currencies retreat on dovish signals from central banks

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Rate cut expectation, dollar fall weakens currencies
    * Zloty gives up gain triggered by PM's confidence vote
    * Czechs may give up weak crown policy later

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The zloty gave up gains and
the forint's losses deepened on Thursday as rising rate cut
expectations overshadowed a victory for Poland's prime minister
in a parliamentary confidence vote.
    The Czech crown also weakened after the central
bank suggested it may stick to its weak crown policy for longer.
    Shares in Bulgaria's third biggest bank fell 18 percent
after a ruling party lawmaker suggested another bank could be in
trouble after a run on No.4 lender Corpbank last week.
 
    Poland's zloty was flat at 4.151 against the euro,
after rising to a one-week high earlier in the session after
Prime Minister Donald Tusk won the confidence vote as Poland
experiences its deepest political crisis for years.
 
    Leaked conversations between senior officials embarrassed
the government and sent the zloty to three-week lows last week.
    May figures released on Thursday showed a slowdown in Polish
annual retail sales growth to 3.8 percent, increasing chances
that the Polish central bank (NBP), which will meet next week,
will cut its record low interest rates further, analysts said.
    "There is a clear risk that we might get outright deflation
in coming weeks and one could certainly argue - as we have done
for a long time - that the NBP should ease monetary conditions,"
Danske Bank said in a note. It said it still expected the bank
to keep rates on hold next week.
    
    DOVISH SIGNALS
    Central Europe's most liquid currencies came under increased
pressure after a downward revision to U.S. economic growth data
made investors less willing to buy riskier assets and pushed the
region's reference currency the euro higher against the dollar.
    The forint led losses, shedding 0.6 percent to trade at
308.55 per euro. It had been under pressure since Tuesday when
the central bank cut its base rate for the 23rd month in a row
to a record low of 2.3 percent.
    "The shift in the euro/dollar cross caused a weakening of
emerging market currencies, but the forint also had an earlier
round of falls," one Budapest-based currency dealer said.
    "The central bank gave a nice discount to banks in its first
interest rate swap auction and many people read this as a signal
for more rate cuts to come." 
    Earlier this year the central bank rejigged its monetary
policy tool kit to channel funds from two-week bills into
longer-term government debt.
    It held its first auction of three- and five-year interest
rate swaps on Thursday to help investors hedge bond
buying. Its 40 billion forint ($177.78 million) offer attracted
huge demand of 194 billion forints.
    Hungary sold three-, five- and 10-year government bonds at
another auction, with yields dropping from secondary market
levels as demand was robust, mainly for five-year bonds.
    "The bank made it clear with the pricing of the five-year
IRS that it wants funds to go there and that also helped demand
for the five-year government bonds," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
    The crown eased 0.1 percent per euro after the Czech central
bank kept its main rate on hold at a record low of 0.05 percent
but said it was increasingly likely that it would end its policy
to keep the crown weak later than early 2015. 
    The threat of deflation is reducing and the Czech economy is
recovering but not quickly enough to make the central bank give
up its "extremely dovish stance", Capital Economics analyst
William Jackson said in a note.
    Budapest's main stock index fell 1.5 percent, dragged
down by oil group MOL. It fell as much as 6 percent,
with traders citing press reports of an auction of up to 4.3
million MOL shares by unspecified owners. 
    Romania's leu firmed 0.1 percent after an initial
public offering of a 51 percent stake in state-owned electricity
provider Electrica was heavily oversubscribed. 
    Slovenia's stock index rose 2.5 percent, lifted by
retailer Mercator, which rose almost 4 percent after a
consortium of its owners said they agreed with Croatian rival
Agrokor to complete Mercator's takeover.
                       CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1700 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2014
 Czech crown                 27.448    27.410   -0.14%  -0.42%
 Hungarian forint           308.550   306.810   -0.56%  -3.75%
 Polish zloty                 4.151     4.151    0.00%  -0.03%
 Romanian leu                 4.385     4.389  +0.09%  +1.71%
 Croatian kuna                7.577     7.576    -0.01% +0.54%
 Serbian dinar              115.580   115.410    -0.15%   -0.93%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2014
 Prague                      1004.60    1007.64   -0.30% +1.79%
 Budapest                  18495.56  18896.69    -2.12%  +0.88%
 Warsaw                     2402.82   2421.10    -0.76%  -0.06%
 Bucharest                  6850.87   6857.69   -0.10%  +5.76%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                         Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                         (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                      spread
   2-year                0.331   +0.053   +30bps    +6bps
   5-year                0.545     -0.002   +20bps     +1bps
  10-year                1.470    -0.003   +23bps    +2bps
 Hungary
   3-year                3.060     -0.140   +300bps    -13bps
   5-year                3.320     -0.170   +298bps    -16bps
  10-year                4.310    -0.150    +307bps    -13bps
 Poland
   2-year                2.480   +0.020    +245bps   +2bps
   5-year                2.990    -0.030    +265bps    -2bps
  10-year                3.400   0.000    +216bps   +2bps
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.315   0.335  0.335   0.35
 Hungary                      2.280   2.310  2.340   2.34
 Poland                       2.440   2.320  2.330   2.68
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Zoran
Radosavljevic in Zagreb/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Catherine Evans)

