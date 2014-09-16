CEE MARKETS 2-Polish bonds retreat; attention shifts to output data

* Polish data leave rate cut outlook unchanged * CEE currencies, equities rebound, Fed still eyed * Serbian central bank intervenes to defend dinar * Floods hit Serbia, Croatia again By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Polish government bonds retreated on Tuesday after employment and corporate wage figures for August suggested the country's central bank would not cut rates any more than expected. The move also reflected a small rise in the yields of long-dated euro zone government debt. Poland's 10-year benchmark yield rose to 3.07 percent from a morning low at 3.03 percent. Earlier, Poland reported that wages rose 3.5 percent in August on an annual basis and employment continued to grow, albeit at a slightly slower pace of 0.7 percent. Analysts said industrial output figures due on Wednesday may provide more clues about when the Polish central bank will cut its main interest rate, now 2.5 percent, and by how much. The consensus forecast is for 0.7 percent growth in output. If the output figure disappoints, "it may fuel expectations that the overall (rate) cut will be bigger than we currently expect (i.e. 25 basis pints in October and another 25 basis points in November)," Erste said in a note. Economic slowdown, partly due to the effects of conflict in Ukraine, have made the region's central banks, especially Poland's, increasingly dovish in the past months. Concern that the Federal Reserve may signal at its meeting on Wednesday that it will soon raise rates has weighed on long-dated bonds in recent weeks. But expectations the European Central Bank will begin a programme of asset purchases have started to prop up bond prices, and yields are lower than they were six weeks ago. The average yield on the 3-month Treasury bills Hungary sold at an auction stayed at record lows at 1.38 percent. Longer debt yields even dropped by a few basis points in the secondary market in low turnover. CONCERNS EASE Concern over Wednesday's Fed meeting and turmoil in Ukraine had eased by afternoon trade, and the region's equities and currencies mostly recovered from early declines. The loss of the stocks of Hungarian pharmaceuticals Richter , which exports to Russia and Ukraine, narrowed to 0.36 percent from more than 1 percent. Budapest's main stock index gained 0.25 percent, although turnover remained low. Prague's main stock index was still down by 1.1 percent, dragged lower mainly by a 2 percent decline of electricity producer CEZ PR>. CEZ fell on profit-taking; its shares had risen more than 10 percent since early August. The shares of Slovenia's telecom operator, Telekom , jumped by more than 6 percent to 137.5 euros after incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor said late on Monday the privatisation of Telekom will continue. Ljubljana's blue-chip SBI index gained 1.9 pct. The privatisation was put on hold earlier in September, awaiting approval of the sale by the new centre-left government that is expected to be sworn in on Thursday. The dinar rose a third of a percent against the euro to 118.72, strongly outperforming regional peers, after hitting two-year lows a week ago because of concern over a delay in much-needed fiscal reforms in Serbia. Dealers said the Serbian central bank, which repeatedly intervened this year to protect the currency, bought the dinar in the market again in early trade. Croatia's kuna eased 0.1 percent. One person died in Serbia and hundreds were evacuated due to new floods in the Balkans. Severe floods in May killed dozens and worsened Croatia's and Serbia's recession and fiscal problems. (Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana/Michal Janusz in Warsaw/Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Larry King)