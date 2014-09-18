CEE MARKETS 2-Assets mixed as Fed, ECB leave investors uncertain

* Fed, ECB loan allocation leave market trend uncertain * Rating rumour lifts forint; zloty down * Bonds seesaw, stocks mixed By Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Central European assets were mixed on Thursday as the European Central Bank's allocations of cheap loans and Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting left investors guessing about global trends. Hungary's forint gained 0.19 percent against the euro by 1402 GMT on what one Budapest-based currency dealer said were hopes that S&P would revise its rating on Hungary upwards on Friday. Standard & Poor's has a 'BB' rating on Hungary's long-term foreign currency debt. It improved the outlook to "stable" from "negative" on March 28. Hungary's debt is the highest in the region at around 80 percent of economic output. But its economy grew a robust 3.9 percent in annual terms in the second quarter. Recovery slowed in other economies in the region as its main trading partner, the euro zone, struggled and the European Union got embroiled in a sanctions war with Russia over the Ukrainian crisis. The minutes of the Polish central bank's last meeting confirmed that most of its policymakers expect cuts in the bank's 2.5 percent main interest rates, to fight deflation and help the economy grow. The zloty shed 0.36 percent against the euro to 4.2, well underperforming regional peers. GLOBAL BACKDROP UNCERTAIN Stock markets were mixed. Prague's main index gained 1.1 percent, the index of Warsaw's top 20 stocks fell 0.48 percent and Sofia's main index shed 0.8 percent. Government bonds seesawed and closed the day weaker. The losses were mainly in long maturities, where euro zone and U.S. Treasury moves tend to have more influence compared with short-term debt, which is driven by central bank interest rates. Poland's 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 3.09 percent and Hungary's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 4.71 percent, even though good demand helped Hungary lift its offer at its bond auctions. The prospect of loose ECB monetary policy has helped Central European assets in the past weeks; concern that the Fed may shift to a more hawkish stance has curbed the gains. After its meeting on Wednesday, the Fed reiterated that rates would stay ultra-low for a "considerable time". But it added that they might rise faster than expected once they do start moving. The ECB saw far less demand than expected for its new four-year loans to banks, raising doubts about its stimulus plans. Dealers said the global backdrop which drives risk appetite remained uncertain. Budapest-based brokerage Erste Investment said it expected a jump in volatility and turnover in the Budapest Stock Exchange on Friday, the last session before changes in the weights of its main index and the regional CECE index Slovenia's telecoms operator, Telekom Slovenia, extended the gains posted since incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor said on Monday the privatisation of the company would continue. Parliament is expected to approve the new centre-left cabinet of Prime Minister Miro Cerar late on Thursday. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1602 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.520 27.530 +0.04% -0.68% Hungary forint 312.250 312.830 +0.19% -4.89% Polish zloty 4.200 4.184 -0.36% -1.19% Romanian leu 4.411 4.417 +0.13% +1.11% Croatian kuna 7.628 7.626 -0.02% -0.12% Serbian dinar 118.350 118.700 +0.30% -3.25% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 995.22 984.53 +1.09% +0.84% Budapest 18668.84 18775.53 -0.57% +1.83% Warsaw 2495.90 2515.27 -0.77% +3.81% Bucharest 7206.86 7176.20 +0.43% +11.25% Ljubljana 838.72 834.92 +0.46% +30.85% Zagreb 1887.87 1881.47 +0.34% +6.04% Belgrade 636.72 630.43 +1.00% +15.43% Sofia 546.26 550.72 -0.81% +11.17% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.174 +0.027 +022bps +1bps 5-year 0.409 +0.011 +016bps -3bps 10-year 1.169 -0.010 +007bps -5bps Hungary 3-year 3.270 +0.020 +327bps +0bps 5-year 3.730 -0.030 +348bps -7bps 10-year 4.760 -0.020 +366bps -6bps Poland 2-year 2.014 -0.052 +206bps -7bps 5-year 2.454 -0.019 +220bps -6bps 10-year 3.199 +0.039 +210bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.345 0.360 0.355 0.35 Hungary 2.180 2.250 2.320 2.09 Poland 1.960 1.850 1.860 2.44 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)