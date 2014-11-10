FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 2-Hungarian assets rise as forex loan-conversion doubts eased
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Hungarian assets rise as forex loan-conversion doubts eased

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* OTP shares, forint firms on c.bank tender for fx loan
conversion Dinar hits all-time low, central bank seen
intervening

 (Recasts with Hungarian central bank tender)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian assets got a big lift
on Monday after the government said it would use market exchange
rates when converting retail foreign currency loans next year,
helping ease a major concern hanging over its banking sector.
    Shares in OTP, the country's biggest bank, surged
5 percent, helping lift the Budapest Stock Exchange's main index
 by 2.4 percent as of 1343 GMT. 
    The forint gained 0.7 percent after the central
bank sold 7.8 billion euros to commercial banks at a tender on
Monday, all but covering their needs for the conversion.
 
    The forint led a broad strengthening of Central European
currencies, rising to its strongest against the euro this month.
    If Hungary were to use discounted exchange rates in the
conversion of the loans it would effectively have piled further
big losses on to its heavily taxed banks.
    Hungarian government bond yields dropped 6-7 basis points,
with 10-year bonds trading at 3.78 percent. Poland's
corresponding bond yield dropped 3 basis points to 2.61 percent,
tracking a decline in yields in euro zone bond markets.
    "Hungarian yields dropped more as the fx loan conversion
cuts the country's foreign currency exposure," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Hungarian households' repayment costs on their once-cheap 
euro and Swiss franc loans surged in the wake of the 2008 global
crisis as the forint slid. The government said converting the
loans back into local currency would reduce those costs, which
have weighed on domestic demand and economic output.
    With the central bank tender, the conversion is a done deal,
Erste analyst Gergely Gabler said, adding that now he expected a
slight weakening of the forint next year.
    "About 40 percent of state debt is still denominated in
foreign currencies so a big forint weakening is still not in the
interest of the government or the central bank," he added.
     Other regional currencies tracked the forint, with the
Czech crown gaining 0.4 percent against the euro. Both the zloty
 and the leu gained a quarter of a percent. 
    Economic data due this week could give investors an
indication on whether Poland's central bank will lead the region
in further monetary easing in the coming months. 
    One Polish rate setter was quoted on Monday as saying there
was no need to bring rates down more now. 
    Another said a cut may be possible if economic data
deteriorated. 
    The dinar hit an all-time low of 120 against the
euro. Its weakness is expected to prevent an interest rate cut
at the Serbian central bank's meeting on Thursday.
    The bank could continue to intervene in the market to back 
the dinar, dealers said. Hypo Alpe Adria Bank said in a note
that "lack of information on all the (fiscal) consolidation
measures planned in 2015" weighed on the dinar, with investors
awaiting the outcome of IMF talks due to end on Nov. 20.
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1443 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2014 
 Czech crown                 27.600    27.715   +0.42%  -0.97% 
 Hungary forint             307.440   309.630   +0.71%  -3.41% 
 Polish zloty                 4.219     4.230   +0.25%  -1.64% 
 Romanian leu                 4.424     4.435   +0.25%  +0.83% 
 Croatian kuna                7.664     7.663   -0.01%  -0.60% 
 Serbian dinar              119.900   119.760   -0.12%  -4.50% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2014 
 Prague                       975.27   969.30   +0.62%  -1.18% 
 Budapest                   17529.85 17123.76   +2.37%  -4.39% 
 Warsaw                      2411.70  2417.45   -0.24%  +0.31% 
 Bucharest                   7019.67  7009.95   +0.14%  +8.36% 
 Ljubljana                    819.53   810.32   +1.14% +27.85% 
 Zagreb                      1816.84  1831.99   -0.83%  +2.05% 
 Belgrade                     688.15   692.33   -0.60% +24.76% 
 Sofia                        533.84   536.62   -0.52%  +8.64% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.119    -0.059   +017bps    -6bps    
   5-year                0.184    +0.015   +007bps    +2bps    
  10-year                0.862    -0.016   +005bps    -1bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.920    -0.030   +296bps    -3bps    
   5-year                3.280    -0.090   +317bps    -9bps    
  10-year                3.870    -0.025   +305bps    -1bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.833    -0.024   +189bps    -3bps  
   5-year                2.084    -0.040   +197bps    -4bps  
  10-year                2.615    -0.041   +180bps    -3bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.295   0.310  0.305   0.34 
 Hungary                      2.110   2.140  2.160   2.10 
 Poland                       1.770   1.670  1.680   2.04 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 
 (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
