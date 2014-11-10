CEE MARKETS 2-Hungarian assets rise as forex loan-conversion doubts eased

* OTP shares, forint firms on c.bank tender for fx loan conversion Dinar hits all-time low, central bank seen intervening (Recasts with Hungarian central bank tender) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian assets got a big lift on Monday after the government said it would use market exchange rates when converting retail foreign currency loans next year, helping ease a major concern hanging over its banking sector. Shares in OTP, the country's biggest bank, surged 5 percent, helping lift the Budapest Stock Exchange's main index by 2.4 percent as of 1343 GMT. The forint gained 0.7 percent after the central bank sold 7.8 billion euros to commercial banks at a tender on Monday, all but covering their needs for the conversion. The forint led a broad strengthening of Central European currencies, rising to its strongest against the euro this month. If Hungary were to use discounted exchange rates in the conversion of the loans it would effectively have piled further big losses on to its heavily taxed banks. Hungarian government bond yields dropped 6-7 basis points, with 10-year bonds trading at 3.78 percent. Poland's corresponding bond yield dropped 3 basis points to 2.61 percent, tracking a decline in yields in euro zone bond markets. "Hungarian yields dropped more as the fx loan conversion cuts the country's foreign currency exposure," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungarian households' repayment costs on their once-cheap euro and Swiss franc loans surged in the wake of the 2008 global crisis as the forint slid. The government said converting the loans back into local currency would reduce those costs, which have weighed on domestic demand and economic output. With the central bank tender, the conversion is a done deal, Erste analyst Gergely Gabler said, adding that now he expected a slight weakening of the forint next year. "About 40 percent of state debt is still denominated in foreign currencies so a big forint weakening is still not in the interest of the government or the central bank," he added. Other regional currencies tracked the forint, with the Czech crown gaining 0.4 percent against the euro. Both the zloty and the leu gained a quarter of a percent. Economic data due this week could give investors an indication on whether Poland's central bank will lead the region in further monetary easing in the coming months. One Polish rate setter was quoted on Monday as saying there was no need to bring rates down more now. Another said a cut may be possible if economic data deteriorated. The dinar hit an all-time low of 120 against the euro. Its weakness is expected to prevent an interest rate cut at the Serbian central bank's meeting on Thursday. The bank could continue to intervene in the market to back the dinar, dealers said. Hypo Alpe Adria Bank said in a note that "lack of information on all the (fiscal) consolidation measures planned in 2015" weighed on the dinar, with investors awaiting the outcome of IMF talks due to end on Nov. 20. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1443 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.600 27.715 +0.42% -0.97% Hungary forint 307.440 309.630 +0.71% -3.41% Polish zloty 4.219 4.230 +0.25% -1.64% Romanian leu 4.424 4.435 +0.25% +0.83% Croatian kuna 7.664 7.663 -0.01% -0.60% Serbian dinar 119.900 119.760 -0.12% -4.50% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 975.27 969.30 +0.62% -1.18% Budapest 17529.85 17123.76 +2.37% -4.39% Warsaw 2411.70 2417.45 -0.24% +0.31% Bucharest 7019.67 7009.95 +0.14% +8.36% Ljubljana 819.53 810.32 +1.14% +27.85% Zagreb 1816.84 1831.99 -0.83% +2.05% Belgrade 688.15 692.33 -0.60% +24.76% Sofia 533.84 536.62 -0.52% +8.64% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.119 -0.059 +017bps -6bps 5-year 0.184 +0.015 +007bps +2bps 10-year 0.862 -0.016 +005bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 2.920 -0.030 +296bps -3bps 5-year 3.280 -0.090 +317bps -9bps 10-year 3.870 -0.025 +305bps -1bps Poland 2-year 1.833 -0.024 +189bps -3bps 5-year 2.084 -0.040 +197bps -4bps 10-year 2.615 -0.041 +180bps -3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.295 0.310 0.305 0.34 Hungary 2.110 2.140 2.160 2.10 Poland 1.770 1.670 1.680 2.04 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Hugh Lawson)