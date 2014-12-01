FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
December 1, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Polish zloty firms on strong manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Polish PMI at eight-month highs, signals economic growth
    * Monetary Policy Council meets this week
    * Slovenian bond yields lowest since it joined euro zone in
2007

    By Ivana Sekularac
    BELGRADE,  Dec 1 (Reuters) - The zloty gained on Monday
after data showed stronger-than-expected growth in Polish
manufacturing, making a rate cut later this week less likely. 
    Polish factory activity grew at its fastest pace in eight
months in November, according to a purchasing managers' survey
(PMI). The zloty traded at 4.1750 at
1509 GMT, up from Friday's close of 4.1816. 
     Hungary's PMI, compiled with different methods, rose to
55.1 in November, above its long-term average. 
By contrast, manufacturing stagnated in the euro zone, central
Europe's largest export market. New orders there fell in
November at the fastest pace in 19 months.    
    "Today's PMIs bode well for central European currencies,
since they point to improving exports," UniCredit said in a
note. "However, central banks will retain their preference for
weaker currencies, watching carefully competitiveness indicators
in a year when wage-growth outpaced productivity-growth."
    Twenty-three out of 25 economists polled by Reuters last
week expected the Polish central bank to keep its benchmark
interest rate at 2.00 percent when it meets on Wednesday, as
stronger-than-expected growth outweighs the threat of deflation.
 
    "Today's PMI data clearly reduce the concerns about an
economic slowdown and significantly lower the chances for a rate
cut at the December MPC meeting," Bank Pekao said in a note.
    Other Central European currencies also firmed on stronger
data. Hungary's forint traded at 305.99, from 306.19
on Friday. The Czech crown was 27.625, down 0.04
percent from Friday. The Romanian leu was at 4.4286 to
the euro, down 0.08 percent from Friday. 
   Shares across the region inched lower on concern slowdown in
Russia would weigh on regional companies. 
    Hungarian pharmaceuticals Richter stocks were down
2.4 pct. Russia is Richter's biggest market, and rouble weakness
hits it hard. 
    Hungary's 10-year bond yield firmed to 3.51 percent, 1 basis
point up from Friday. A Hungarian trader said market sentiment
was good despite the rouble's weakness as crude oil
prices slump.
    Cheaper crude means lower inflation, "and that could lead
central banks to more easing, including the National Bank of
Hungary, which could also cut rates in the first quarter of next
year." 
    The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond on Monday was
the lowest since 2007, when the country joined the euro zone, at
2.098 percent, down from 2.116 percent on Friday.
    Yields across the euro zone are falling because the ECB has
indicated it may start buying government bonds to stave off
deflation.

 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1636 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2014 
 Czech crown                 27.625    27.637   +0.04%  -1.06% 
 Hungary forint             306.060   306.570   +0.17%  -2.97% 
 Polish zloty                 4.173     4.183   +0.23%  -0.56% 
 Romanian leu                 4.435     4.432   -0.08%  +0.56% 
 Croatian kuna                7.674     7.679   +0.06%  -0.73% 
 Serbian dinar              120.630   120.550   -0.07%  -5.08% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2014 
 Prague                      1007.24  1007.17   +0.01%  +2.06% 
 Budapest                   17086.22 17350.09   -1.52%  -6.81% 
 Warsaw                      2409.24  2416.93   -0.32%  +0.20% 
 Bucharest                   6936.54  6964.42   -0.40%  +7.08% 
 Ljubljana                    813.47   813.55   -0.01% +26.91% 
 Zagreb                      1785.03  1792.02   -0.39%  +0.26% 
 Belgrade                     693.66   696.91   -0.47% +25.76% 
 Sofia                        514.88   514.42   +0.09%  +4.78% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.163    +0.057   +018bps    +5bps    
   5-year                0.195    +0.004   +022bps    -1bps    
  10-year                0.734    +0.008   +073bps    -1bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.640    +0.010   +250bps    -1bps    
   5-year                3.080    +0.010   +294bps    -1bps    
  10-year                3.620    +0.067   +348bps    +4bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.851    +0.060   +113bps    +4bps  
   5-year                2.042    -0.098   +132bps   -12bps  
  10-year                2.435    +0.029   +172bps    +1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.310   0.320  0.320   0.34 
 Hungary                      2.010   1.960  1.980   2.10 
 Poland                       1.860   1.730  1.715   2.06 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
