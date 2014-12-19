FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 2-Polish zloty, Hungarian forint hit multi-month lows
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Polish zloty, Hungarian forint hit multi-month lows

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates with forint move, quote, Hungary comment)
    * Zloty, forint hit fresh multi-month lows
    * Russia troubles, potential rate cuts watched
    * Czech O2 shares fall more, stocks mixed

    By Michal Janusz and Jason Hovet
    WARSAW/PRAGUE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty hit a
15-month low on Friday and Hungary's forint fell to a
three-month trough, dragged down by rumblings in Russian
financial markets and rising chances of rate cuts.
    Currencies have come under pressure after a sharp slide in
Russia's rouble this week raised spillover concerns in the EU's
emerging east. Stock markets also touched multi-month lows.
    While the region got relief on Thursday from some rouble
stabilisation and the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling it would
take a patient approach toward raising rates, the zloty and
forint slid further on Friday.
    "London banks are selling zloty despite the fact that the
rouble has started to stabilize," a Warsaw-based dealer said.
"Sentiment over (emerging markets) is grim. Additionally, the
zloty broke crucial support levels at 4.26 versus the euro."
    The zloty was down 0.6 percent at 4.274 to the
euro at 1314 GMT, just off its daily low. Hungary's forint
 lost 0.9 percent to 316.4.
    Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Adam Balog said on
Friday recent falls had caused no particular difficulty and that
the currency was moving in tandem with the zloty.
    "Along with regional currencies, especially the zloty, we
have also moved a little, but in my view this does not cause any
particular problems," Balog told a news conference.
 
    On the reverse side, Serbia's dinar gained more
than 1 percent before the central bank bought euros to tame the
gains. 
    A Belgrade-based banker, who asked not to be named, said
that borrowing by "one or two major state-run firms in local
currency" combined with a reduction of the central bank's
mandatory FX requirement in euros introduced this month had
helped lift the dinar.  
    Most central banks in the region have cut interest rates to
record lows to help the economies gain traction. Some analysts
pencil another Polish rate cut next year if growth loses steam
and inflation remains negative, while some say Hungary could
also ease conditions more. 
    But more turmoil in Russia may discourage central banks.
    "With QE from the ECB, with inflation in negative territory,
a rate cut could be justified if there is nothing against it
from the risk aversion side," a Budapest trader said.
    On stock markets, Warsaw fell 1 percent while
Budapest was up 1 percent.
    Shares in O2 Czech Republic added to losses after
shareholders approved extending a loan of up to 24.8 billion
crowns ($1.1 billion) to the majority owner PPF. The loan has
caused investors to sell over worries about future dividend
payments under PPF's new ownership. 
                    

 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1417 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2014 
 Czech crown                 27.635    27.610   -0.09%  -1.10% 
 Hungary forint             316.390   313.680   -0.86%  -6.14% 
 Polish zloty                 4.274     4.251   -0.53%  -2.91% 
 Romanian leu                 4.474     4.474   -0.01%  -0.31% 
 Croatian kuna                7.663     7.667   +0.05%  -0.59% 
 Serbian dinar              121.460   122.290   +0.68%  -5.73% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2014 
 Prague                       951.56   951.19   +0.04%  -3.58% 
 Budapest                   16360.88 16199.49   +1.00% -10.76% 
 Warsaw                      2312.51  2330.83   -0.79%  -3.82% 
 Bucharest                   6848.85  6703.05   +2.18%  +5.73% 
 Ljubljana                    767.31   754.46   +1.70% +19.71% 
 Zagreb                      1743.40  1742.99   +0.02%  -2.08% 
 Belgrade                     653.31   649.63   +0.57% +18.44% 
 Sofia                        523.75   519.91   +0.74%  +6.59% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.184    -0.127   +027bps   -13bps    
   5-year                0.254    +0.000   +034bps    +0bps    
  10-year                0.790    -0.018   +085bps    -2bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.940    +0.060   +288bps    +7bps    
   5-year                3.390    -0.040   +333bps    -3bps    
  10-year                3.830    -0.010   +377bps    +0bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.865    -0.026   +127bps    -1bps  
   5-year                2.244    +0.050   +165bps    +7bps  
  10-year                2.631    +0.000   +204bps    +2bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.315   0.320  0.320   0.34 
 Hungary                      2.080   2.040  2.060   2.10 
 Poland                       1.860   1.700  1.695   2.06 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
        

************************************************************
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All
emerging market news   
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX  Middle East spot FX Asia
spot FX          Latin America spot FX Other
news and reports  World central bank news Economic Data
Guide Official rates   Emerging Diary
 Top events  Diaries Diaries Index
 

 (Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Jason
Hovet; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.