CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies, shares rebound as crude slump halted
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies, shares rebound as crude slump halted

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Other assets join bond rally on Fed, stabler oil price
    * Hungary sells twice as many bonds as planned at auction
    * Crown steadies, central bank might change FX regime
-analysts

 (Updates)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Central European shares and
currencies rebounded on Thursday as risk appetite revived after
the price of crude oil paused in its slide and minutes of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting gave no sign it would raise interest
rates anytime soon.
    The region's currencies have been under pressure for weeks
on expectations of further rate cuts due to sluggish European
growth and the threat of deflation.
    The leu gained 0.2 percent against the euro by
1313 GMT, even though Romania's central bank cut its main
interest rate on Wednesday, as expected. The government said the
budget deficit was lower than planned in 2014. 
    The forint, which hit three-year lows against the
euro early this week, gained almost half a percent to 317.15 and
the zloty a third of a percent to 4.3.
    "A return of domestic investors and the dovish Fed helped
the zloty," PKO BP analyst Joanna Bachert said in a note, adding
that the Polish currency could move towards 4.26 in coming
weeks.
    The Czech crown was flat at 27.865, off its
weakest levels in almost five months.
    Czech central bank deputy governor Vladimir Tomsik cited the
risk of deflation on Wednesday, which suggested the bank might
set a weaker floor for the crown than the current 27 level.
 
    "However, we believe the central bank will want to wait
for 2015 1Q GDP data and see the impact of a possible ECB action
(bond buying), before further easing monetary conditions," RBS
said in a note.
    Central European government bonds extended the past weeks'
strong gains.
    Hungary sold 108 billion forints ($401 million) worth of
government bonds, twice as much as planned, at the year's first
auction on Thursday. Its 5-year bond yield dropped 8 basis
points from Wednesday to 2.93 percent.
    Warsaw led a rebound of equities, with its top-20 share
index rising 1.5 percent to a three-week high.
    Shares of coal miner JSW surged for the second day,
rising 9 percent after Czech rival NWR fixed higher coking coal
prices for 2015. The Polish government's plan to streamline the
mining sector also buoyed the stock. 
    The index was also lifted by bank stocks. The shares of PKO
BP and Alior Bank rose by 3 percent,
rebounding from December falls.     
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1413 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.865    27.856   -0.03%  -0.76% 
 Hungary forint             317.150   318.555   +0.44%  -0.21% 
 Polish zloty                 4.292     4.305   +0.32%  -0.14% 
 Romanian leu                 4.488     4.497   +0.20%  -0.16% 
 Croatian kuna                7.673     7.675   +0.02%  -0.24% 
 Serbian dinar              122.530   122.400   -0.11%  -0.96% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                       944.51   933.32   +1.20%  -0.74% 
 Budapest                   16382.08 16191.37   +1.18%  -0.83% 
 Warsaw                      2341.41  2307.46   +1.47%  +0.79% 
 Bucharest                   7073.70  7004.75   +0.98%  +2.52% 
 Ljubljana                    801.85   803.06   -0.15%  +2.86% 
 Zagreb                      1775.03  1770.68   +0.25%  +2.00% 
 Belgrade                     658.98   659.70   -0.11%  +0.46% 
 Sofia                        510.36   509.97   +0.08%  -2.57% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.100    -0.055   +021bps    -4bps    
   5-year                0.190    +0.008   +019bps    +0bps    
  10-year                0.561    -0.024   +006bps    -5bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.670    +0.030   +278bps    +3bps    
   5-year                3.130    +0.000   +313bps    -1bps    
  10-year                3.590    +0.020   +309bps    -1bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.709    +0.003   +182bps    +1bps  
   5-year                1.929    -0.155   +192bps   -16bps  
  10-year                2.303    -0.038   +181bps    -6bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.295   0.285  0.280   0.34 
 Hungary                      2.015   1.940  1.945   2.10 
 Poland                       1.730   1.530  1.515   2.06 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 

($1 = 269.3500 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Jakub Iglewski
in Warsaw/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by John
Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
