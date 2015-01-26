FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS 3-Assets ease on concern over Greece, Ukraine, Swiss franc
January 26, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

CEE MARKETS 3-Assets ease on concern over Greece, Ukraine, Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* ECB plans temper concern over Greek election, Ukraine
fighting
    * Polish banks stocks, dinar fall on Swiss franc strength
    * Dinar hits record low vs euro

    By Sandor Peto and Anna Koper
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26  (Reuters) - Central European assets
were mostly lower on Monday after renewed fighting in Ukraine
and a Greek election victory for the anti-austerity Syriza
party, which looks set for a showdown with the country's
international lenders.
    The Swiss franc's surge, which is boosting the costs of
franc loans, also remains a worry in the region, although
analysts and dealers say asset prices could gain as the European
Central Bank pumps money into euro zone markets.
    Hungary's forint was down on the day and Serbia's dinar hit
a record low. Poland's zloty fell half a percent early
in the day but was flat against the euro at 1448 GMT at 4.214. 
    "Technical analysis suggests the zloty may firm to levels
below 4.20 per euro but it is hard to make predictions because
of Greece. It's a complete lottery," said Bank BGZ analyst Piotr
Poplawski.
    Polish bank stocks fell after Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said
the country may help the holders of Swiss franc mortgages at the
expense of the banks. 
    Shares of PKO BP fell 1.8 percent, mBank 
shed 4.4 percent, Bank Millennium 7.6 percent and
Getin Noble 3.9 percent.
    The forint was down 0.3 percent although it made
up some of the ground lost in the morning. At 310.28 it was
still near its 200-day moving average of 309.50.
    Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its key interest
rate at its record-low 2.1 percent at its meeting on Tuesday.
    "We still expect a total of 30 bps in (Hungarian) rate cuts
in Q1 ... given the deflationary environment and the impact of
the expanded asset purchase programme of the ECB," Raiffeisen
said in a note.
    Further monetary easing in the region and the ECB's stimulus
are expected to bolster Hungarian government bonds.   
    Despite the slip in the forint, shares in Hungarian
companies that do business in Russia, such as OTP Bank 
rebounded. OTP rose 1.8 percent and pharmaceuticals Richter
 gained 0.4 percent. 
    Serbia's dinar hit record lows against the euro
after the central bank said it was discussing with commercial
banks measures to address the surge of the Swiss franc. The
dinar was bid at 123.34 at 1448 GMT, down 0.4 percent.
 
    Euro zone member Slovenia's 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis
points to a record low of 1.423 percent.
    Strong demand led Romania to increase its offer at a sale of
eight-year bonds. The average auction yield fell to 2.70 percent
from 3.74 percent at an auction on Nov 11. 
    Investors will gauge the odds of further rate cuts in Poland
after retail sales and jobless data on Tuesday, analysts said. 
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1548 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.740    27.693   -0.17%  -0.32% 
 Hungary forint             311.280   310.420   -0.28%  +1.67% 
 Polish zloty                 4.214     4.213   -0.03%  +1.71% 
 Romanian leu                 4.477     4.483   +0.14%  +0.08% 
 Croatian kuna                7.701     7.706   +0.07%  -0.60% 
 Serbian dinar              123.340   122.890   -0.36%  -1.61% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                       969.57   961.94   +0.79%  +1.89% 
 Budapest                   16776.41 16759.10   +0.10%  +1.56% 
 Warsaw                      2301.45  2319.59   -0.78%  -0.93% 
 Bucharest                   7007.43  7056.81   -0.70%  +1.56% 
 Ljubljana                    781.68   783.21   -0.20%  +0.27% 
 Zagreb                      1774.68  1780.67   -0.34%  +1.98% 
 Belgrade                     662.38   658.77   +0.55%  +0.98% 
 Sofia                        498.48   497.33   +0.23%  -4.84% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.069    -0.005   +022bps    -2bps    
   5-year                0.087    +0.010   +008bps    -2bps    
  10-year                0.398    -0.135   +002bps   -15bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.130    -0.032   +227bps    -6bps    
   5-year                2.440    -0.010   +243bps    -4bps    
  10-year                2.910    -0.350   +253bps   -36bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.541    +0.001   +170bps    -1bps  
   5-year                1.759    -0.052   +175bps    -8bps  
  10-year                2.095    +0.010   +172bps    +0bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.300   0.265  0.220   0.33 
 Hungary                      1.910   1.770  1.890   2.10 
 Poland                       1.620   1.450  1.420   2.01 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Marja Novak
in Ljuljana, Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw, Zoran Radosavljevic in
Zagreb; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

