CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies firm as expectations for rate cuts this month recede

* Zloty, forint firm as no emergency rate cut in Turkey * Polish central bank seen keeping rates on hold on Wed * Poland, Hungary may cut rates in March -analysts * Croatia, Serbia trim auctions, dinar still at 4-week high (Updates prices, adds details, quotes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies continued to firm on Tuesday on receding expectations that central banks will cut interest rates this month. Strong manufacturing surveys on Monday have made imminent rate cuts less likely in countries like Poland and Hungary, although analysts still see monetary easing later to ward off the risk of prolonged deflation as consumer prices in both countries have been falling. A Hungarian central banker said on Monday that the bank should wait to see March inflation data before deciding whether further easing is needed. A decision by Turkey's central bank on Tuesday against holding an emergency meeting to discuss a rate cut also added to the view that central banks do not need to rush to ease policy. Sentiment in central European markets was also lifted by hopes that Greece will secure a debt deal with its creditors, and equities in the region mostly firmed. Banking stocks, which have been hit recently as Greece's problems have affected European banking shares, led a 1.9 percent rise in Budapest's main share index and a 1 percent gain in Prague. Shares of Hungarian bank OTP jumped more than 4 percent and Austrian-based Erste bank gained more than 2 percent on the Prague bourse. "If OTP (trading at 3,805 forints) pierces the 50-day moving average at 3,825, a rise to 4,000 will be possible," one Budapest-based equities trader said. The forint led the currency gains and hit a 7-week high against the euro. It firmed 0.7 percent to 309.07 by 1152 GMT, after underperforming the zloty on Monday. The Polish currency gained a third of a percent to 4.173. Analysts expect the Polish central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate at 2 percent at its meeting on Wednesday but Polish forward rate agreements have priced in 75 basis points of cuts over the next nine months. The European Central Bank's asset purchase scheme, due to start in March, is also expected to help asset prices in the region. "In theory the Turkish news could lift (bond) yields ... and there will be bond issues both in Poland and Hungary this week," one Budapest-based trader said. "I expect more volatility now but yields could stay around their record lows." Serbia cut its 50 billion dinar ($466.81 million) auction of 7-year bonds by a fifth. The dinar still firmed by 0.7 percent against the euro to 121.4, after foreign investors preparing for the auctions purchased the dinar in recent days. Dealers said the central bank, which keeps the currency in tight ranges, could intervene in the market to stop the firming, just a week after it sold euros to lift the dinar from record lows. Croatia also cut the size of a Treasury bill auction as investors put aside money for a higher-yielding international bond Croatia is expected to issue later this month. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1252 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.753 27.770 +0.06% -0.36% Hungary forint 309.070 311.310 +0.72% +2.39% Polish zloty 4.173 4.187 +0.33% +2.70% Romanian leu 4.400 4.411 +0.24% +1.84% Croatian kuna 7.707 7.707 +0.00% -0.68% Serbian dinar 121.400 122.300 +0.74% -0.04% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 967.05 958.04 +0.94% +1.62% Budapest 17030.78 16719.07 +1.86% +3.10% Warsaw 2342.37 2330.14 +0.52% +0.83% Bucharest 7033.52 7014.88 +0.27% +1.94% Ljubljana 777.56 785.16 -0.97% -0.25% Zagreb 1754.10 1754.21 -0.01% +0.80% Belgrade 661.99 665.68 -0.55% +0.92% Sofia 499.81 499.70 +0.02% -4.59% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.057 -0.005 +024bps -1bps 5-year 0.122 +0.010 +015bps +0bps 10-year 0.460 +0.056 +013bps +4bps Hungary 3-year 2.200 +0.050 +237bps +4bps 5-year 2.470 +0.000 +250bps -1bps 10-year 2.870 +0.002 +254bps -2bps Poland 2-year 1.591 +0.023 +177bps +2bps 5-year 1.721 -0.090 +175bps -10bps 10-year 2.024 +0.010 +169bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.330 0.300 0.270 0.33 Hungary 1.925 1.810 1.805 2.10 Poland 1.590 1.410 1.390 2.00 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 107.1100 Serbian dinars) (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade/Igor Ilic in Zagreb/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Susan Fenton)