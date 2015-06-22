FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies, stocks rise on glimpse of hope for Greek deal
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 8:58 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies, stocks rise on glimpse of hope for Greek deal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Krisztina  Than
    BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
and stocks opened firmer on Monday on optimism over a new Greek
plan to avert bankruptcy that investors hope may lead to a
compromise in talks with the country's creditors to unlock
frozen aid.
    Central Europe's trade links with Greece are weak so the
economic fallout should be limited if the talks fail and Athens
defaults and drops out of the euro zone. But the Greek troubles
could hit some markets, especially Serbia and Bulgaria, and to a
lesser extent Romania, where Greek banks are active.
    It could have further spillover effects on markets across
the region and affect a Hungarian central bank rate decision on
Tuesday where another cut is expected.
    "The possibility of a Greek euro exit and default
raises uncertainty for the region, especially for the
banking sectors of Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania," Standard Bank
said in a presentation on June 19.
    Commerzbank analysts said the duration of Monday's relief
rally would hinge on how a preparatory meeting between Greek, EU
and IMF officials turns out ahead of a pivotal gathering of euro
zone presidents and prime ministers in the evening.
    The European Union welcomed the new proposals from Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at
talks on Monday. 
    "At the moment it looks like a possible compromise but
disappointments were too often on the agenda in the past, if not
within the first day then within the week or month," Commerzbank
said.
    "The euro/leu is likely to trade with a downside (firming)
bias on initial positive headlines regarding the plan submitted
by the Greek government ahead of European emergency summit," ING
analysts in Bucharest said in a note. 
    "However, any negative outcome might push euro/leu pair
towards 4.52 with the central bank likely to smooth the move." 
    At 0756 GMT, the leu and the Polish zloty
 both traded about 0.2 percent higher while the
Hungarian forint was up 0.4 percent against the euro. 
    Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its base
rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.5 percent on
Tuesday but the uncertainty over Greece weighed on the outcome.
    "We assign an about 80 percent probability of a cut (10bp or
15bp) and we see a 60 percent probability that the easing cycle
extends beyond June," Royal Bank of Scotland said in a note.
    In a Reuters poll last week, analysts unanimously projected
a 15 basis point cut in the benchmark. 
                      CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0956 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2015
 Czech crown                 27.244    27.256   +0.04% +1.50%
 Hungarian forint           312.200   313.335   +0.36% +1.37%
 Polish zloty                 4.169     4.176   +0.16%  +2.80%
 Romanian leu                 4.485     4.493   +0.17%   -0.09%
 Croatian kuna                7.575     7.576  +0.01%  +1.06%
 Serbian dinar              120.600   120.720   +0.10% +0.62%
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2015
 Budapest                    21676.44 21470.94 +0.96%  +31.22%
 Warsaw                      2332.28  2299.35   +1.43% +0.40%
 Bucharest                   7301.28  7285.41  +0.22%  +5.82%
 Ljubljana                   741.60   741.18   +0.06%   -4.87%
 Zagreb                      1755.60  1756.80    -0.07%  +0.88%
 Belgrade                    0.00   673.84    0.00%   -100.00%
 Sofia                       483.23   482.75   +0.10%   -7.75%
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                               3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.330  0.330   0.31
 Hungary                      1.390   1.450  1.530   1.5
 Poland                       1.790   1.800  1.870   1.72
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.