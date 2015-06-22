CEE MARKETS 2-Forint leads gains on shimmering hope for Greek deal

* Greek deal hopes drive down Polish, Hungarian bond yields * Serbia, Bulgaria, Macedonia seen most exposed to crisis * Forint jumps 0.8 pct though rate cut seen on Tuesday By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - Central European markets firmed on Monday, with Hungary's forint jumping almost 1 percent on expectations a new Greek plan to avert bankruptcy can persuade creditors to unlock frozen aid. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped several basis points, and stock markets across the region rose. "Yields have come down as everybody is happy today ... the question is how long this happiness will last," a Hungarian fixed income trader said. Central Europe's trade links with Greece are weak so economic fallout should be limited if the talks fail and Athens defaults and drops out of the euro zone. But the Greek troubles could hit some markets, especially Serbia and Bulgaria, and to a lesser extent Romania, where Greek banks are active. It could rattle financial markets across the region and affect a central bank rate decision on Tuesday in Hungary, where another cut is expected. The European Union welcomed the new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at talks on Monday. EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was "convinced" agreement would be reached. "At the moment it looks like a possible compromise but disappointments were too often on the agenda in the past, if not within the first day then within the week or month," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. At 1205 GMT Hungary's five-year benchmark bond traded at 2.99 percent, down 10 basis points from Friday's fixing . The yield on the 3-year bond dropped to 2.07 percent from 2.15 percent. The leu was 0.2 percent higher, while the Polish zloty traded 0.3 firmer. The Hungarian forint was up 0.8 percent against the euro, leading gains. "The euro/leu is likely to trade with a downside (firming) bias on initial positive headlines regarding the plan submitted by the Greek government ahead of European emergency summit," ING analysts in Bucharest said in a note. "However, any negative outcome might push euro/leu pair towards 4.52 with the central bank likely to smooth the move." Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.5 percent on Tuesday but the uncertainty over Greece weighed on the outcome. "We assign an about 80 percent probability of a cut (10 bp or 15 bp) and we see a 60 percent probability that the easing cycle extends beyond June," Royal Bank of Scotland said in a note. In a Reuters poll last week, analysts unanimously projected a 15 basis point cut in the benchmark. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1351 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.207 27.256 +0.18% +1.64% Hungarian forint 310.750 313.335 +0.83% +1.84% Polish zloty 4.163 4.176 +0.31% +2.95% Romanian leu 4.483 4.493 +0.21% -0.05% Croatian kuna 7.571 7.576 +0.06% +1.10% Serbian dinar 120.640 120.720 +0.07% +0.59% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Budapest 21678.17 21470.94 +0.97% +31.23% Warsaw 2338.02 2299.35 +1.68% +0.64% Bucharest 7299.96 7285.41 +0.20% +5.80% Ljubljana 751.76 741.18 +1.43% -3.56% Zagreb 1755.60 1756.80 -0.07% +0.88% Belgrade 675.30 673.84 +0.22% +2.95% Sofia 483.39 482.75 +0.13% -7.72% ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.330 0.330 0.31 Hungary 1.365 1.430 1.510 1.5 Poland 1.790 1.800 1.870 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)