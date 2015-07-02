CEE MARKETS 2-Bonds firm on U.S. data, Greece remains key factor

(Recasts with U.S. figures, Romanian auction) By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds firmed on Thursday after U.S. data showed slowing job growth in June, tampering expectations for a September interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A rise in U.S. rates would make risky assets in the European Union's eastern wing relatively less attractive. Poland's 10-year government bonds extended their gains after the figures and traded at a yield of 3.235 percent in late trade, down 5 basis points from Wednesday. Hungarian government bonds also firmed slightly. "But Greece remains the main (short-term) factor," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Risk aversion could grow in regional markets if Greek voters reject the terms of a bailout for the country at a referendum on Sunday. Concerns that Greece may leave the euro zone knocked Central Europe's main currencies to 5-month lows against the euro early this week and are still keeping investors nervous. Regional currencies firmed against the euro after the U.S. data but the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty soon started to ease again. The forint was down 0.2 percent by 1330 GMT, the zloty shed 0.1 percent, while the region's safe haven unit, the Czech crown , firmed 0.1 percent. A Reuters poll of analysts showed Central Europe's soundly growing economy is expected to help the region's main currencies recover quickly from any losses caused by Greece's debt crisis. The Romanian leu was a shade weaker against the euro. Even before the U.S. figures, Romania cut its auction of 2018-expiry government bonds. The average yield on the bonds sold rose slightly from an auction four weeks ago, by 5 basis points to 2.15 percent. Romania's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Wednesday after its earlier cuts, and said it was reconsidering monetary policy in light of Greece's debt crisis, which cuts risk appetite in markets, and Romania's own wrangles with the International Monetary Fund. Regional equities indices were mixed. Budapest's main index led gains, rising 0.8 percent, driven by a 1.5 percent rise in the shares of OTP Bank , central Europe's largest independent lender, after Credit Suisse raised its target price for OTP stock. "We think consensus is too conservative on pay-out ratios and that increasing DPS (dividend per share) provides further support to the shares," Credit Suisse said. "We move our target price for OTP to HUF 6,500 (from HUF 5,400) and for Erste to 32 euros (from 28)," it said in a note. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1530 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.235 27.284 +0.18% +1.53% Hungary forint 314.250 313.730 -0.17% +0.71% Polish zloty 4.196 4.190 -0.14% +2.15% Romanian leu 4.478 4.476 -0.05% +0.06% Croatian kuna 7.599 7.588 -0.15% +0.73% Serbian dinar 120.100 120.200 +0.08% +1.04% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 988.88 986.61 +0.23% +3.92% Budapest 22057.74 21875.86 +0.83% +33.53% Warsaw 2295.57 2293.03 +0.11% -1.18% Bucharest 7348.64 7381.94 -0.45% +6.51% Ljubljana 732.21 736.37 -0.56% -6.07% Zagreb 1746.37 1750.44 -0.23% +0.35% Belgrade 637.44 636.36 +0.17% -2.82% Sofia 481.86 483.82 -0.41% -8.01% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.078 +0.003 +032bps +1bps 5-year 0.432 +0.008 +035bps +1bps 10-year 1.294 +0.019 +043bps -2bps Hungary 3-year 2.170 +0.030 +235bps +3bps 5-year 3.070 +0.040 +299bps +4bps 10-year 4.010 +0.056 +315bps +2bps Poland 2-year 1.952 +0.000 +219bps +0bps 5-year 2.667 -0.005 +258bps -1bps 10-year 3.244 -0.013 +238bps -5bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.310 0.310 0.00 Hungary 1.385 1.455 1.555 1.41 Poland 1.770 1.790 1.850 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)