July 2, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Bonds firm on U.S. data, Greece remains key factor

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Recasts with U.S. figures, Romanian auction)
    By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European government
bonds firmed on Thursday after U.S. data showed slowing job
growth in June, tampering expectations for a September interest
rate hike from the Federal Reserve. 
    A rise in U.S. rates would make risky assets in the European
Union's eastern wing relatively less attractive.
    Poland's 10-year government bonds extended their gains after
the figures and traded at a yield of 3.235 percent in late
trade, down 5 basis points from Wednesday. Hungarian government
bonds also firmed slightly.
    "But Greece remains the main (short-term) factor," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Risk aversion could grow in regional markets if Greek voters
reject the terms of a bailout for the country at a referendum on
Sunday.
    Concerns that Greece may leave the euro zone knocked Central
Europe's main currencies to 5-month lows against the euro early
this week and are still keeping investors nervous.
    Regional currencies firmed against the euro after the U.S.
data but the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty
 soon started to ease again.
    The forint was down 0.2 percent by 1330 GMT, the zloty shed
0.1 percent, while the region's safe haven unit, the Czech crown
, firmed 0.1 percent.
    A Reuters poll of analysts showed Central Europe's soundly
growing economy is expected to help the region's main currencies
recover quickly from any losses caused by Greece's debt crisis.
 
    The Romanian leu was a shade weaker against the
euro. 
    Even before the U.S. figures, Romania cut its auction of
2018-expiry government bonds. 
    The average yield on the bonds sold rose slightly from an
auction four weeks ago, by 5 basis points to 2.15 percent.
    Romania's central bank kept interest rates on hold on
Wednesday after its earlier cuts, and said it was reconsidering
monetary policy in light of Greece's debt crisis, which cuts
risk appetite in markets, and Romania's own wrangles with the
International Monetary Fund. 
    Regional equities indices were mixed.
    Budapest's main index led gains, rising 0.8 percent,
driven by a 1.5 percent rise in the shares of OTP Bank
, central Europe's largest independent lender, after
Credit Suisse raised its target price for OTP stock.
    "We think consensus is too conservative on pay-out ratios
and that increasing DPS (dividend per share) provides further
support to the shares," Credit Suisse said.
     "We move our target price for OTP to HUF 6,500 (from HUF
5,400) and for Erste to 32 euros (from 28)," it said
in a note.    
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1530 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.235    27.284   +0.18%  +1.53% 
 Hungary forint             314.250   313.730   -0.17%  +0.71% 
 Polish zloty                 4.196     4.190   -0.14%  +2.15% 
 Romanian leu                 4.478     4.476   -0.05%  +0.06% 
 Croatian kuna                7.599     7.588   -0.15%  +0.73% 
 Serbian dinar              120.100   120.200   +0.08%  +1.04% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                       988.88   986.61   +0.23%  +3.92% 
 Budapest                   22057.74 21875.86   +0.83% +33.53% 
 Warsaw                      2295.57  2293.03   +0.11%  -1.18% 
 Bucharest                   7348.64  7381.94   -0.45%  +6.51% 
 Ljubljana                    732.21   736.37   -0.56%  -6.07% 
 Zagreb                      1746.37  1750.44   -0.23%  +0.35% 
 Belgrade                     637.44   636.36   +0.17%  -2.82% 
 Sofia                        481.86   483.82   -0.41%  -8.01% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                0.078    +0.003   +032bps    +1bps    
   5-year                0.432    +0.008   +035bps    +1bps    
  10-year                1.294    +0.019   +043bps    -2bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.170    +0.030   +235bps    +3bps    
   5-year                3.070    +0.040   +299bps    +4bps    
  10-year                4.010    +0.056   +315bps    +2bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.952    +0.000   +219bps    +0bps  
   5-year                2.667    -0.005   +258bps    -1bps  
  10-year                3.244    -0.013   +238bps    -5bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.400   0.310  0.310   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.385   1.455  1.555   1.41 
 Poland                       1.770   1.790  1.850   1.72 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)

