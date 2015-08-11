Commodity sell-off revives worries ECB may miss Bund buying target

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A slump in commodity prices has squeezed yields on many short-dated German bonds, reviving worries the European Central Bank won’t be able to meet its target for buying debt issued by the euro zone’s powerhouse.

Reuters calculations in March showed that if yields on all German bonds maturing up to 2020 fell below the ECB's self-imposed floor for asset purchases of minus 20 basis points, limits on central bank bond ownership would potentially make the goal of buying over 200 billion euros of German debt too ambitious. link.reuters.com/gak34w

A two-month sell-off from mid-April lifted yields on some of the bonds above the floor, allowing the Bundesbank, as agent for the ECB, to buy them.

Data shows it took full advantage of that window. The weighted average maturity of German debt purchases fell to a low of 6.87 years in June from 8.12 years in March, before inching higher to 6.91 years in July.

Since there is no data on purchases of individual bonds, it is hard to estimate how much easier it might be for the ECB to meet its target now that it has bought some of the previously ineligible short-dated bonds.

Given how brief the period was, however, analysts say it did not fully eliminate those concerns.

Yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks as concerns about a slowdown in China have pushed prices on key commodities to multi-year lows, hurting the euro zone’s growth and inflation outlook.

All bonds with maturities up to four years are back below the floor, while 2019 bonds yield between minus 12 and minus 19 basis points. Bonds maturing in 2020 are around zero.

“If the inflation outlook is revised lower, then probably the curve will flatten, rates at the front end will hit -20 or -25 bps and stay there and it would recreate the problem ... in which people are concerned about the target,” said Gianluca Ziglio, an analyst at Sunrise Brokers.

“HARDER BUYING”

If more shorter-dated bonds become unavailable, purchases of longer-dated debt would have to be in amounts very close to the 25 percent ceiling on central bank ownership of a single bond.

That in itself could be very hard to achieve. The owners of such bonds -- insurance firms and pension funds -- are less willing to sell, not least because of regulation that forces them to hold top-rated assets.

So far, most ECB purchases have been in shorter maturities. The only countries where the buying had a lower average maturity than in Germany were the Netherlands, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxemburg - all small markets.

In Italy, Spain and Portugal, the average maturity ranged from 9 to 11 years.

“It’s done the easy buying and left the harder buying for later,” said Ciaran O‘Hagan, rate strategist at Societe Generale.

“Constraints still apply, they still have to buy 25 percent of every long-dated bond. These bonds are less liquid, less available. A long-dated bond by its very nature is held by long-term investors who likely want to hold on to it, generally.”

The sell-off in commodities has pushed back expectations of when the ECB will start normalising its ultra-loose monetary policy by a whole year to 2019. link.reuters.com/cej35w

It has also fuelled expectations that the central bank may have to expand its trillion euro asset purchases programme beyond September 2016.

If more bonds have to be bought, concerns about the ECB’s ability to hit its purchases target would only grow.

“If there is talk that the ECB will need to extend its bond-buying programme, then there is naturally going to be concern about whether they are going to be able to buy enough German bonds,” Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth Pitchford)