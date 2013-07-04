FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Bunds rally, euro falls as ECB's Draghi signals lower rates
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Bunds rally, euro falls as ECB's Draghi signals lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit the day’s high and the euro fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank could cut interest rates further.

Draghi said the bank expected its key interest rates to remain at current or lower levels for an extended period.

The Bund future rose as high as 142.81, up 55 ticks on the day, with Euribor interest rate futures also rallying across the 2013-2015 strip.

The euro fell to a five-week low of $1.2907 from around $1.2985 before Draghi began his remarks. It was down 0.7 percent on the day.

The FTSEurofirst 300 share index extended gains to 1.7 percent, hitting a session high of 1,169.98 points.

