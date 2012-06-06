FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro, Bunds steady as ECB holds rates; shares trim gains
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro, Bunds steady as ECB holds rates; shares trim gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The euro and German Bund futures were steady against the dollar while stocks trimmed gains slightly on Wednesday after the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold.

The decision had been expected, though some in the market saw a risk of a 25 basis point cut.

Market players will now turn their attention to a news conference at 1230 GMT, where ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council’s decision.

The euro was steady around $1.2500 against the dollar. German Bund futures were steady at 145.30, down 46 ticks on the day, versus around 145.22 prior to the announcement.

The FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed gains to trade up 14.47 points, or 1.5 percent at 967.59.

