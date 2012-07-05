FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Euro falls, Euribor futures and stocks rise post-ECB
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Euro falls, Euribor futures and stocks rise post-ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - (Repeating to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

The euro fell while Euribor futures and European stocks rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points and its deposit rate to zero.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2442 from $1.2511 before the decision, down around half a percent on the day. It also fell to a session low of 79.93 pence against sterling.

Euribor futures rose in choppy trading after the ECB rate decision, while Eonia rates fell.

European shares extended gains. At 1147 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent at 1,053.22 points.

The euro also hit a record low against the Australian dollar , extending losses triggered earlier in the session by an unexpected Chinese rate cut.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.